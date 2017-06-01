(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lai Fung
Holdings
Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BB-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the Chinese
property
company's senior unsecured ratings and the rating on its CNY1.8
billion senior
notes denominated in offshore yuan and due 2018 at 'BB-'.
The affirmation is supported by Lai Fung's stable financial
profile with
investment-property (IP) EBITDA/gross interest ratio at 1.3x and
total
debt-to-total property asset at 28.9% at 31 July 2016, both
similar to levels a
year earlier. Furthermore, Fitch expects Lai Fung's IP EBITDA
interest cover to
remain above 1x due to the first full year of contribution to
rental income from
its new Guangzhou Lai Fung Tower in the financial year ending 31
July 2017
(FY17). The new property drove an 11.5% increase in rental
revenue in 1HFY17
even though the Chinese yuan weakened by 5.7% yoy.
Lai Fung's ratings continue to be constrained by its small IP
EBITDA of around
USD60 million, material exposure to development properties, and
the large amount
of investment property under development with a gross floor area
of 3.6 million
square feet (sq ft) compared with the current 3.2 million sq ft
of completed
investment property in operation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Prudent Financial Management: Lai Fung has maintained neutral to
positive
operating cash flow by focusing on generating healthy profit
margin in its
development-property business to support the development of new
investment
properties between 2011 and 2016. Lai Fung's leverage, as
measured by total
debt/total property assets, remained less than 30% after it
peaked in FY13, as
it raised funds in the equity market and maintained stable cash
flows from
property sales. Between FY15 and 1HFY17, the gross floor area
(GFA) of
development property projects available for sale fell to 3.5
million sq ft
(excluding joint-venture project) from 5.9 million sq ft, which
helped to
generate HKD576 million of FCF in FY16.
Hengqin Project Long-Term Positive: The Hengqin Novotown project
will become an
important source of recurring income after completion in 1HFY19
and will likely
push total IP EBITDA above HKD600 million when the project
matures after FY20.
The sale of cultural-themed properties may generate sales of
about HKD1 billion
to support the development of this project from FY18. We expect
the development
of this project to increase Lai Fung's leverage to above 30% in
the short to
medium term, but leverage will still be below the threshold
where Fitch could
consider negative rating action.
Lai Fung will need to spend another HKD2 billion in Phase 1 of
the project,
which is on track. Construction started in 2HFY15 and the
company has signed
license agreements that cover about 60% of the project's culture
and
hospitality-themed GFA of around 1.5 million sq ft.
Reducing Concentration of Rental Income: Fitch expects Shanghai
Hong Kong Plaza,
Lai Fung's flagship investment property, to account for less
than 50% of the
company's rental revenue by FY19, from about 60% currently. The
decline will
result from the addition of new investment properties. We expect
Lai Fung's
mature investment properties have rental growth in the mid- to
low-single digits
and achieve stable EBITDA margin of around 62%. Its already-high
occupancy of
above 95% for most of its key office and retail properties mean
that further
rental revenue upside will mainly be driven by positive rental
reversion.
Lower Contribution from Residential Projects: Lai Fung's sales
of development
properties will be mainly driven by the Palm Spring project in
Zhongshan city in
Guangdong province. Lai Fung's gross profit margin for
development property has
been above 40% since FY09, except for FY11 and we expect this
margin to be
sustained in the next two to three years, underpinned by the
stable or rising
selling price of the Palm Spring project. Lai Fung's 3.5 million
sq ft of
saleable GFA of development properties will last until FY21 or
FY22 based on the
current construction schedule. We have assumed in our analysis
that Lai Fung
will acquire development-property projects every two to three
years.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Lai Fung's shopping malls and offices enjoyed healthy occupancy
of over 90% and
high single-digit rental rate growth. Its IP EBITDA/gross
interest cover has
been above 1.2x; setting it apart from most Chinese homebuilders
that rely on
more risky development-property sales to service their debts.
Lai Fung has a
significantly stronger financial profile than Golden Wheel
Tiandi Holdings
Limited (GWTH, B/Stable), which is also focused on investment
properties. GWTH's
IP EBITDA/gross interest coverage was only 0.5x at end-2016 and
its leverage, as
measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, of 29% was higher than
Lai Fung's 16%.
Lai Fung's leverage is also lower than 'BB' rating category
peers' leverage of
between 30% and 40%.
Lai Fung's small IP EBITDA of around USD60 million in FY16 and
material exposure
to development properties risks constrain its ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Replenishes development-property land bank over a three-year
sales cycle
- Mid- to low-single-digit rental rate growth
- IP GFA growth according to management guidance as per interim
report
- Capex and dividend for FY17 and FY18 similar to FY16 level
- Hong Kong dollar at 1.15 to Chinese yuan over FY17-FY19
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Annual EBITDA from investment properties rising above HKD600
million (FY16:
HKD381 million, 1HFY17: HKD216 million) and EBITDA from
investment
properties/interest expenses exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis
(FY16: 1.3x,
1HFY17: 1.4x)
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- EBITDA from investment properties/interest expenses falling
below 1.0x on a
sustained basis, or
- Total debt/property assets exceeding 40% on a sustained basis
(FY16: 28.9%,
1HFY17: 28.7%)
LIQUIDITY
Lai Fung has maintained enough cash to cover its short-term debt
expiring in the
past. It had HKD1.9 billion of cash on hand and undrawn credit
facilities of
HKD3.6 billion at 31 January 2017, which was sufficient to meet
its short-term
bank loans of HKD18 million and offshore yuan-denominated senior
notes of CNY1.8
billion due April 2018. Lai Fung's growing recurring EBITDA of
over HKD400
million will also provide steady cash flow to support its debt
servicing.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Only
interest-bearing loans, which
are from joint ventures, are included in gross debt. This is to
have better
comparison with peers that use non-interest bearing funding from
project
partners.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
