BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has
affirmed Land and Houses Public Company Limited's (LH) National
Long-Term rating
at 'BBB+(tha)', and its National Short-Term rating at 'F2(tha)'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Position: LH is one of Thailand's top developers
with the largest
market share in the single-detached-house market, particularly
in the medium- to
high-income segments. LH has a diversified property portfolio
that includes
single detached houses, townhouses, condominiums, serviced
apartments and a
shopping mall. LH's position in the condominium market is also
strengthening
with high take-up rates and increasing presales.
Softening Demand: Residential property supply in Thailand is
likely to drop in
2014 to match the lower demand caused by political instability
and a slowdown in
the economy. Developers tend to be more conservative about new
project launches,
especially condominiums, which are sensitive to economic
conditions. However,
Fitch believes that LH's strong brand, diversified portfolio and
solid backlog
should soften the impact and help maintain its sales in 2014 at
levels seen in
the previous year.
Strong Profit Margins: LH has maintained high EBITDA margins
relative to its
industry peers, supported by the company's ability to increase
selling prices
and its lower overhead costs. LH's gross profit and EBITDA
margins increased
substantially in 2013 to 38.3% and 25.5%, respectively. However,
Fitch expects
LH's EBITDA margin to decrease in 2014, reflecting the weakening
demand.
Investment Holdings Support Liquidity: LH has solid liquidity
support on account
of its investments in listed associates and rental property
portfolio, which may
be sold to property funds or real estate investment trusts. The
combined market
value of LH's investments in listed associates was THB34bn
(USD1.05bn) at
end-2013 but the valuation of these assets would depend on
market conditions.
High Leverage: LH's financial leverage - measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory
- increased to 52% in 2013 from 48% in 2012. Fitch expects LH's
net
debt/adjusted inventory to remain high at 53%-54% in 2014-2015
due to the
construction of condominiums and single detached houses,
additional land
acquisition, capex for new investment properties, and
high-dividend payout.
However, the divestment of its assets should provide headroom
for LH's future
expansion.
Volatile Cash Flow: LH's ratings are constrained by the cyclical
nature of the
residential property development business, which usually results
in volatile
cash flows from operations and limited earnings visibility
compared with other
industries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- EBITDAR margin rising above 25% (end-2013: 26%) on a sustained
basis
- Net debt to adjusted inventory falling below 45% (end-2013:
52%) or net
adjusted debt to EBITDAR falling under 3.0x (end-2013: 5.2x) on
a sustained
basis
However, Fitch does not anticipate any positive rating actions
over the next
12-18 months, given Fitch's expectations that LH's leverage
would remain high.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- EBITDAR margin declining below 15% on a sustained basis
- Weaker-than-expected EBITDAR, funds from operations and
liquidity profile that
result in FFO interest coverage falling below 3.0x (end-2013:
5.2x) on a
sustained basis
- Higher-than-expected net debt from high debt-funded
investments or substantial
dividend payment
