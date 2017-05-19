(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Land O' Lakes, Inc. (LOL). The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Scale, Strong Brands
LOL's ratings reflect its significant scale as the second
largest U.S.
agricultural cooperative (co-op) and leading market shares
within the categories
in which it competes. LOL, with sales of approximately $13
billion, has expanded
both organically and through mergers, acquisitions and joint
ventures. The
co-op's lengthy history since 1921, long-term relationships with
its
grower/owners, as well as strong brands including Land O' Lakes,
Purina Animal
Nutrition, and WinField Solutions, support the ratings. Dairy
members supply
LOL's Dairy segment with milk, cream, cheese and butter. Ag
Services members
purchase agricultural products, primarily feed, seed and crop
protection
products.
Diversified Operations
LOL's operations are more diversified versus its agricultural
peers. In 2015,
LOL acquired United Suppliers Inc. (United) in a two-step merger
process that
has increased LOL's scale and exposure to the more profitable
Crop Inputs
segment. After merging United's seed and crop protection
business in October
2015, the second phase merges United's remaining crop nutrient
operations and is
expected to complete in October 2017. For 2016, Dairy Foods,
Feed, and Crop
Inputs accounted for 27%, 27% and 45% of EBITDA respectively.
Additionally, EBIT
margins were 1.8%, 2.4% and 3.9% for the respective segments.
Fitch expects once
United's crop nutrients business is merged, the Crop Inputs
segment will
generate close to 50% of LOL's overall EBITDA for 2018.
Low-Margin Business
LOL's competitive market positioning is balanced against its
exposure to
volatile commodity products with low single-digit EBITDA
margins. Consolidated
EBITDA margin was 4.3% in 2016 compared to 3.8% in 2015 driven
by margin
increases in the Dairy and Feed segments. Fitch's forecast has
margins
increasing modestly in 2017 from improved mix and cost
initiatives. LOL
generated in excess of $50 million in synergy benefits from the
United Suppliers
merger with the majority of the savings reinvested back into the
business. LOL
expects to realize an additional $50 million in synergy cost
savings phased in
over the next two years related to supply chain and back office
initiatives.
Retained Earnings, Board Policies Provide Flexibility
Co-ops generally distribute the majority of their earnings back
to members,
which can constrain financial flexibility resulting in low free
cash flow (FCF)
generation. LOL's board has a current cash target for
distribution of 60% of
prior year's net earnings with the remainder retained by the
company as either
permanent or member equity. The 60% target was adopted by LOL's
board in 2005 to
more adequately align the total cash revolvements for members to
operating
performance in earnings. However, LOL has multiple levers it can
pull to retain
additional earnings by adjusting co-op policies that provide
flexibility to
acquire and maintain adequate capital with which to fund
strategic business
initiatives.
LOL retains permanent equity through both its non-member
business earnings (i.e.
Eggland's Best) and LOL's by-laws that allow the company to
retain up to 25% of
earnings from its member business with no revolvement
requirements. The current
holdback percentages for the dairy and the agriculture business
are both 10%.
The holdback percentage and cash target for distribution is
subject to annual
board review. LOL could also reduce the cash pay-out target to
less than 60%
although Fitch believes this would be a less likely option.
Lastly, LOL can
increase the amount of equity a member must retain in either the
dairy or
agricultural services co-op. This is evidenced by LOL's plan to
increase the
equity target investment rate for the dairy operations to $3.75
per hundred
pounds of milk in 2018 from $2.75 to increase equity for future
dairy M&A
investment initiatives.
Thus, Fitch believes this 60% target affords LOL sufficient
flexibility to
maintain adequate capital to finance its business and maintain
sufficient
permanent equity. Fitch treats the cash patronage pay-out as a
dividend in its
analysis. On an annual basis, the board of directors, at their
discretion, will
establish the total allowable payments for the current year cash
to members,
including cash patronage, age and estate payments, and equity
revolvements for
both the Dairy Foods and Ag Services members.
Credit Enhancements Exist
LOL's debt agreements contain credit enhancing restrictions that
subordinate the
majority of patronage payments to debt payments with an allowed
20% cash
patronage distribution to preserve the co-op's tax status. LOL's
effective
income tax rate is substantially lower than the statutory
federal and state
income tax rates as a result of the tax deductibility of
qualified patronage
distributions made from net income.
Relatively Stable Credit Metrics Expected
For 2016, LOL's leverage (total debt/EBITDA) was 2.5x, total
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR was 3.1x and operating EBITDA/gross interest
expense was 8.1x.
Leverage increased to approximately 3.5x at the end of the first
quarter 2017
due primarily to working-capital build and the $94 million
acquisition of
Vermont Creamery. For 2017, Fitch expects total debt/EBITDA will
increase
modestly from 2016 levels to the range of 2.7x to 2.8x.
Over the longer term, Fitch expects LOL's leverage to be
relatively stable in
the mid-2x range. LOL's rent expense is significant,
approximately $125 million
annually. However, more than 40% consists of inventory storage
fees for its
dairy and crop inputs business that are very short-term and
cancellable at any
time. Thus, Fitch views the storage expense as a variable
operating cost and
adjusts lease expense accordingly. Fitch expects LOL will
continue to explore
value-added bolt-on M&A opportunities similar in size to the
Vermont Creamery
acquisition.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
over the 2017 to
2018 timeframe include:
--Revenue growth in the mid-single digits in 2017, increasing to
the low
double-digit teens in 2018 due to the United Suppliers
acquisition closing in
late 2017 and volume growth across core categories;
--EBITDA increasing over the forecast period in 2017 to the $625
million range
and the low-$700 million range in 2018 supported by M&A, mix,
and margin
improvements;
--Capital spending in the mid-$300 million range;
--Fitch assumes roughly $100 million in annual M&A transactions;
--FCF moderately negative in 2017 before turning modestly
positive in 2018;
--Total cash payments to members is expected to be in excess of
$200 million for
revolvement, cash patronage, and estates and age retirements in
2017, declining
materially in 2018;
--Total debt/EBITDA relatively stable over forecast period in
the mid-2x range.
For 2017, Fitch expects leverage of approximately 2.7x to 2.8x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative action include:
--Sustained weakness or operating profit declines in at least
one of LOL's key
business segments;
--Leverage (total debt/EBITDA) sustained in excess of 3x;
--FCF (cash flow from operations less capex and dividends) after
patronage
dividends remains negative for multiple years;
--A Board commitment to a higher cash patronage payout that
creates a sustained
FCF deficit.
Positive: Fitch does not expect a positive rating action in the
near term due to
the low growth and low-margin structure of its business
segments. However,
future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
action include:
--LOL diversifies its portfolio towards higher growth and
higher-margin
categories;
--Leverage is sustained below 2x;
--LOL consistently generates positive FCF.
Liquidity and Capital Structure
LOL's liquidity is sufficient at approximately $492 million as
of March 31,
2017. Liquidity includes $51 million cash and cash equivalents,
which varies
seasonally, $381 million available on its $575 million senior
unsecured
revolver, and $60 million available on its $700 million
receivables facility.
Net proceeds from the recent offering of $250 million preferred
stock was used
to pay down outstanding balances under LOL's revolving credit
facility,
receivables securitization facility, and for working capital and
general
corporate purposes. Seasonal working capital needs are highest
during the first
and early fourth quarters and trough-to-peak liquidity can vary
in the range of
approximately $600 million to $800 million with timing of
payments also
affecting working capital swings. Consequently, FCF can be
volatlile given the
commodity-oriented nature of its business. Fitch forecasts a
moderately negative
FCF deficit for 2017 driven in part by working capital usage
from inventories.
Total cash payments to members are expected to be in excess of
$200 million for
revolvement, cash patronage, and estates and age retirements.
LOL's capital structure consists of a $575 million unsecured
credit facility due
March 2020, $150 million senior unsecured term loan due August
2021, $170
million in senior unsecured private placement notes due 2018
through 2021, $300
million unsecured notes due August 2022, $200 million term loan
due 2027 and a
$700 million receivables securitization facility due March 2020.
There are also
$200 million junior subordinated capital securities due in March
2028 at Land O'
Lakes Capital Trust I and $565 million of preferred stock at
LOL. The preferred
stock ranks junior to the senior debt and capital securities.
Fitch grants 50%
equity credit to LOL's preferred shares after considering the
junior ranking,
perpetuity, the option to defer dividends, and the cumulative
coupon deferral.
On or after April 4, 2027, the preferred stock will be
redeemable at the option
of the company.
The term loans, revolving credit facility and private placement
notes become
secured on a pari passu basis in the event LOL does not maintain
an
investment-grade rating. In October 2015, LOL requested and was
granted a
release of security of substantially all of the material assets
of LOL and its
wholly owned domestic subsidiaries for the revolving credit
facility, term loans
and private placement notes. The release of security is
conditional based on
maintaining investment-grade ratings from two nationally
recognized rating
agencies.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the ratings for LOL and its subsidiary, Land
O'Lakes Capital Trust
as follows:
LOL
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
-- Senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB-';
-- Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB-';
-- Senior unsecured private placement notes at 'BBB-';
-- Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
-- Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Land O' Lakes Capital Trust I
-- Jr. subordinated capital securities at 'BB+.'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Ellen Itskovitz, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3118
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
-- Cash distribution received from affiliated companies is
reflected in leverage
metrics;
-- Operating lease adjustment for costs that are more akin to a
variable
operating cost rather than a long-term financial commitment;
-- Cash patronage is treated as a dividend.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
