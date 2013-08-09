Aug 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Land Securities Capital Markets Plc's (LSCM/the security group) secured notes at 'AAsf' with a Stable Outlook. LSCM operates a programme of secured financing of investment property assets within Land Securities Group Plc (LSG).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Based on an external valuation of the secured portfolio as at 31 March 2013, resulting in an increase in the total collateral value for the security group to GBP9,332m from GBP8,832m in March 2012, LSCM's loan-to-value ratio (LTV) has remained stable at 37.7% (from 37.6% in March 2012). As a result, and combined with the projected interest coverage ratio (PICR) of 4.73x, LSCM is operating within Tier 1 parameters (i.e. LTV below 55%, PICR above 1.85x), resulting in minimal operational restrictions. In its analysis, Fitch has taken into consideration LSG's statement that the group remains committed to maintaining gearing levels at a level consistent with operating within the Tier 1 LTV thresholds, which reduces the future credit risk for the secured creditors.

At the group level, LSG benefits from good liquidity, with undrawn committed facilities and non-restricted cash deposits of GBP1.0bn, at March 2013, against only GBP334m of debt maturities (including share of JV debt) in FY 2013/14 and GBP182m in FY 2014/15 (to March 2015). Estimated projected development costs are circa GBP251m for FY 2013/14 and GBP196m in FY 2014/15 and are anticipated to be funded through the group's policy of capital recycling, but are also supported by undrawn committed debt facilities.

LSG's portfolio value benefited at March 2013 from a 2.0% increase in the valuation of the group's investment property portfolio, due to good performances from London offices (+2.4% in value) and Central London shops (+8.4%). However, the group is aware of the risks that remain in its non-London portfolio and in particular the fragility of the retail market.

Fitch's adjusted projected income cover ratio (Fitch PICR) is the agency's key measure of debt affordability for this transaction. This comprises LSCM's Fitch adjusted operating EBITDA plus interest income on the inter-company loan covered by the non-restricted group's unsecured rental income, divided by LSCM's external net interest payable. Fitch estimates that LSCM's Fitch PICR should remain around 2.9x by financial year ending March 2015, from previous Fitch PICR projections of between 2.2x and 2.8x. A Fitch PICR of 2.0x represents a guideline minimum level of sustainable interest cover that Fitch considers to be consistent with the current ratings of LSCM's secured notes, given the portfolio's risk level and development appetite.

The Fitch PICR could deteriorate in the event of further tenant defaults, non-renewal of leases and increased void periods triggered by the continuing weak economic environment, and these have been taken into account in Fitch's analysis. LSCM is a special purpose vehicle, which issues secured debt for LSG, one of the UK's largest quoted property companies. At 31 March 2013, LSG's investment and development property portfolio was valued at GBP11.2bn (including its interest in joint ventures). Of this, the security group that supports LSCM represented investment property valued at GBP9.33bn (83% of total) split across offices (44%), retail (49%), and other property types (7%).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings are sensitive to the on-going performance of LSG. A significant change in the credit quality of LSG will have an impact on the ratings. Fitch will continue to monitor the transaction's performance.