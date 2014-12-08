(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW; A+/Negative/F1+) public sector
Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on LBBW`s Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 5 (low
risk) and the lowest level of over-collateralisation (OC)
observed in the past
12 months, 63.1% as of September 2013. This level of OC supports
a 'AA' tested
rating on a probability of default basis and allows for a
two-notch uplift,
reflecting recoveries in excess of 91% on defaulted bonds.
The Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on LBBW's
IDR, reflecting
Fitch's favourable view on the position of covered bonds under
the proposed EU
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). Fitch expects the
IDR uplift of 2
to offset potential negative rating action on the IDR resulting
from a weakening
of State support.
LBBW's 'AAA' breakeven OC remains stable at 8.0%. The credit
loss component,
although reduced over the last 12 months to 4.0% from 4.5%,
still constitutes
the largest breakeven OC driver. The expected loss decline is
mainly driven by
an improvement of Fitch's internal scoring-based credit opinions
for German
municipalities, which comprise 57.5% of the cover pool.
The cash flow valuation component of 3.2% remains in line with
last year's
result (3.5%). It reflects maturity mismatches and open interest
rate as well as
open foreign exchange positions that are not mitigated by
privileged
derivatives.
The asset disposal loss component (marginally increased to 2.5%)
underlines the
need for forced asset sales to ensure timely payment of all
outstanding
Pfandbriefe post issuer default. However, the modelled price
discounts on forced
asset sales of German sovereign and municipal assets are
moderate.
For this rating that considers both an uplift on a probability
of default (PD)
basis and for recoveries given default, the asset disposal loss
component is in
line with the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments
(i.e. 91%
tested rating on a PD basis), while the other breakeven OC
components represent
'AAA' stresses. This, plus Fitch's testing for at least 91%
recoveries rather
than 100% to assign 2 notches credit for recoveries given
default, is why the
sum of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than LBBW's public
sector Pfandbriefe
breakeven OC.
LBBW's public sector Pfandbriefe programme comprises EUR16.81bn
outstanding
Pfandbriefe secured by a cover pool of EUR27.98bn as of end-June
2014. The
biggest guarantor groups are German municipalities, the German
sovereign and
Federal States that together account for 97% of the portfolio.
LBBW's public sector Pfandbrief rating is credit-linked to
Germany
(AAA/Stable/F1+) as 38% of the cover assets are either directly
exposed to or
guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 2 reflects the covered bonds'
exemption from bail-in
and Fitch's view that Germany is a covered bonds-intensive
jurisdiction, that
the bank is systemically important in its domestic market and is
a large,
complex institution. Fitch considers that resolution by other
means than
liquidation is likely and there is protection provided by senior
unsecured debt
in excess of 5% of total adjusted assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by 4 or more notches to 'BBB'
or below; or
(ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap is reduced
to 1 or lower; or
(iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases
below Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 8.0%.; or (iv) the German sovereign is
downgraded to 'AA+' or
below.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal requirement of
2% on a net present value basis, it would not be sufficient to
allow for timely
payment of the Pfandbriefe following an issuer default. As a
result, the
Pfandbrief rating would likely be downgraded to 'AA', two
notches above the
issuer's IDR.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the Pfandbrief rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding Pfandbriefe,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore the
breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbriefe rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tobias Bayerl
Analyst
+49 69 768 076 126
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 69 768 076 112
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
