FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Landesbank
Berlin AG's (LBB, A+/Stable/F1+) public sector Pfandbriefe at
'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook. The ratings have subsequently been withdrawn
because the agency
will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the
ratings as the issuer
has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch
will no longer
provide a rating or analytical coverage for LBB's public sector
Pfandbriefe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on LBB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
of 'A+', the
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the
overcollateralisation (OC)
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis (lowest OC during
the last 12
months), which is currently 100.8%, supporting a 'AAA' rating on
a probability
of default (PD) basis for the covered bond programme.
As of end-September, LBB's EUR1.2bn outstanding public sector
Pfandbriefe were
secured by a cover pool of EUR2.7bn. LBB's public sector
Pfandbriefe rating is
credit linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 81% of the
cover assets are
either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign
or its federal
states.
All liabilities and assets are euro-denominated. The programme's
interest rate
position is well matched, as around 17% of the assets are
floating rate compared
with 16.0% of the Pfandbriefe. Fitch has taken these mismatches
into account in
modeling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate
stresses. The existing
market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities', dated
30 January 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Public Sector
Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February
2014 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
