(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Landesbank Saar's
(SaarLB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A',
Short-term IDR at 'F1'
and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is
Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND SHORT-TERM DEBT RATING
The affirmation of SaarLB's Support Rating, Support Rating Floor
(SRF), IDRs and
Short-term debt rating follows a peer review of the Southern
German Landesbanken
and reflect Fitch's view that there continues to be a high
likelihood of state
support given its ownership, despite its small size in the
German banking system
relative to other Landesbanken and the large private sector
banks. The State of
Saarland acquired the remaining 43.9% stake of Bayerische
Landesbank, effective
3 April 2014 and now owns 74.9% of Saar LB. The remainder is
indirectly owned by
savings banks in Saarland through the association of savings
banks
(Sparkassenverband Saar).
The Negative Outlook on the IDR, which is driven by its SRF,
relates to recent
developments within the regulatory and legal framework,
particularly emanating
from the European Commission with regard to bank support,
bail-ins and
centralised regulatory oversight. It reflects the Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and Fitch's expectation of progress with
Banking Union during
the next one to two years, thereby reducing implicit sovereign
support for banks
in the EU.
Accordingly, Fitch will base its support considerations on
direct institutional
support, instead of ultimate sovereign support. Therefore Saar
LB's SRF is
likely to be withdrawn by 1H15. However, Fitch is likely to
retain some support
from its owners in SaarLB's ratings and to downgrade its
Long-term IDR by one or
two notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR
SaarLB's 'bb+' VR primarily reflects its company profile and
lower
capitalisation compared with peers. It has a limited regional
franchise and
concentrations within its business model through lending to
commercial real
estate and renewable energy projects. Capitalisation remains low
despite an
improvement in 2013 due to conversion of savings banks' silent
participations
and profit retention.
SaarLB's profitability is moderate but Fitch expects a stable
financial
performance in 2014 based a moderate growth strategy with a
mildly supportive
economic upturn in Germany, less so in France. Reliance on
interest income
underlines SaarLB's lending-orientated business model as a
finance partner for
the state and its corporate and asset-based financing franchise
in the region
and neighbouring France. This is unlikely to change in the
medium term.
Asset quality is adequate, reflecting a controlled risk
appetite, as
demonstrated by low loan impairment charges and its stable
renewable energy
portfolio. However, sector concentration and some concentration
in single
exposures remain notable risk factors, as well as event risk in
a highly
regulated industry like renewables. Fitch believes that SaarLB's
wholesale
funding is helped by its access to a stable group of investors,
including
savings banks and smaller pension funds and demand for unsecured
private
placements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Further improvements in SaarLB's loss absorption capacity from
raising capital
and more diversified earnings growth across its business
segments would be
needed for upside potential for the VR. Capital erosion, for
example from a
sustained deterioration in one or more of its areas of focus,
could result in a
VR downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE GUARANTEED DEBT
The AAA on SaarLB's guaranteed debt reflects the grandfathered
guarantee by the
State of Saarland and is sensitive to any change in Fitch's view
of the
creditworthiness of the state, underpinned by the stability of
the German
solidarity system linking its creditworthiness to that of the
Federal Republic
of Germany (AAA/Stable).
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 768 076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76
Committee Chairperson
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 144 29 91 41
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
