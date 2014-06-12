(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Saar's (SaarLB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SHORT-TERM DEBT RATING The affirmation of SaarLB's Support Rating, Support Rating Floor (SRF), IDRs and Short-term debt rating follows a peer review of the Southern German Landesbanken and reflect Fitch's view that there continues to be a high likelihood of state support given its ownership, despite its small size in the German banking system relative to other Landesbanken and the large private sector banks. The State of Saarland acquired the remaining 43.9% stake of Bayerische Landesbank, effective 3 April 2014 and now owns 74.9% of Saar LB. The remainder is indirectly owned by savings banks in Saarland through the association of savings banks (Sparkassenverband Saar). The Negative Outlook on the IDR, which is driven by its SRF, relates to recent developments within the regulatory and legal framework, particularly emanating from the European Commission with regard to bank support, bail-ins and centralised regulatory oversight. It reflects the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and Fitch's expectation of progress with Banking Union during the next one to two years, thereby reducing implicit sovereign support for banks in the EU. Accordingly, Fitch will base its support considerations on direct institutional support, instead of ultimate sovereign support. Therefore Saar LB's SRF is likely to be withdrawn by 1H15. However, Fitch is likely to retain some support from its owners in SaarLB's ratings and to downgrade its Long-term IDR by one or two notches. KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR SaarLB's 'bb+' VR primarily reflects its company profile and lower capitalisation compared with peers. It has a limited regional franchise and concentrations within its business model through lending to commercial real estate and renewable energy projects. Capitalisation remains low despite an improvement in 2013 due to conversion of savings banks' silent participations and profit retention. SaarLB's profitability is moderate but Fitch expects a stable financial performance in 2014 based a moderate growth strategy with a mildly supportive economic upturn in Germany, less so in France. Reliance on interest income underlines SaarLB's lending-orientated business model as a finance partner for the state and its corporate and asset-based financing franchise in the region and neighbouring France. This is unlikely to change in the medium term. Asset quality is adequate, reflecting a controlled risk appetite, as demonstrated by low loan impairment charges and its stable renewable energy portfolio. However, sector concentration and some concentration in single exposures remain notable risk factors, as well as event risk in a highly regulated industry like renewables. Fitch believes that SaarLB's wholesale funding is helped by its access to a stable group of investors, including savings banks and smaller pension funds and demand for unsecured private placements. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Further improvements in SaarLB's loss absorption capacity from raising capital and more diversified earnings growth across its business segments would be needed for upside potential for the VR. Capital erosion, for example from a sustained deterioration in one or more of its areas of focus, could result in a VR downgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE GUARANTEED DEBT The AAA on SaarLB's guaranteed debt reflects the grandfathered guarantee by the State of Saarland and is sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the state, underpinned by the stability of the German solidarity system linking its creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable). The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA' 