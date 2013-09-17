(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Erste Group Bank AG (Erste), Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI), UniCredit Bank Austria AG (Bank Austria) and Volksbanken Verbund (VB-Verbund) at 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) of Erste at 'a-', RBI at 'bbb', Bank Austria at 'bbb+' and VB-Verbund at 'bb-'. Fitch has also affirmed VB-Verbund's central institution, Oesterreichische Volksbanken Aktiengesellschaft AG's (OeVAG) Long-term IDR at 'A'. VB-Verbund is not a legal entity itself but a cooperative grouping of member banks, including OeVAG. As such, Fitch has assigned OeVAG "group" ratings under Fitch's rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual support mechanisms. Fitch does not assign a VR to OeVAG. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. A report entitled 'Peer Review: Major Austrian Banks' will be published in the coming days. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Ratings, Support Rating Floors and senior debt The IDRs of all four banks are at their Support Rating Floors (SRF) of 'A' and reflect Fitch's view that as systemically important banks in Austria, support from the Republic of Austria (AAA/Stable) for the banks in case of need is extremely probable. The Outlook on all Long-term IDRs is Stable, mirroring the Stable Outlook on Austria's sovereign rating. All four banks have meaningful domestic deposit market shares, ranging from around 7% at VB-Verbund to 19% at Erste. RBI does not have a large domestic deposit franchise itself but is an integral part of Raiffeisen Banking Group (RBG), Austria's largest banking group. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT While the Outlooks on the banks' Long-term IDRs are Stable, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to ultimately reduce state support for systemically important banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives at European Union level aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs downwards, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on jurisdiction-specific developments. If the agency changes its view about the propensity of the Austrian authorities to provide support for major Austrian banks, this would lead to downward pressure on the banks' IDRs, Support Rating and SRFs. A weakened ability by the Austrian state to support its large banks, signalled by a change in the sovereign rating, could also lead to a downgrade of the banks' support-driven ratings. Fitch has recently detailed its current thinking about sovereign support for banks in two special reports ('The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', both dated 11 September 2013). Fitch has stated that in cases where sovereign support is seen as weakening, any rating actions will most likely be preceded by Outlook revisions to IDRs potentially as soon as Q413. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The VRs of Erste, RBI and Bank Austria share the following key rating drivers: - All three banks have strong market shares in multiple markets across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), ensuring earnings and risk diversification, which mitigates the impact from negative developments in single markets such as Hungary in 2012. - Revenue and pre-impairment operating profitability have remained adequate, largely due to re-pricing efforts and good cost control and despite sluggish loan growth. - The banks' funding and liquidity profile has improved due to slower loan growth, efforts to increase their local currency deposit bases and larger and better-quality unencumbered liquidity buffers. - All three VRs are weighed down by still-deteriorating asset quality and correspondingly high loan impairment charges, notably from their operations in Hungary, Romania and Croatia but also from the corporate and commercial real estate loans in Austria and CEE. - In addition, net interest income remains under pressure at all banks due to sluggish loan growth and low average interest rate environments which put pressure on the banks' net interest margin. Erste's VR also takes into account the bank's above-average exposure to more stable markets such as Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, its granular and well-diversified loan book, its better-than-average funding and liquidity profile largely due to dominant deposit market shares in Austria and the Czech Republic, the successful restructuring of its previously underperforming Romanian subsidiary and its improved core capitalisation following a EUR660m capital increase in July 2013. However, the VR also reflects Erste's only acceptable operating profitability and still significant asset quality downside risk in its large Romanian, Croatian and Hungarian subsidiaries All these factors support Erste's VR (a-) which remains higher than the VRs of both Bank Austria (bbb+) and RBI (bbb). In Fitch's view, the main constraining factor of RBI's VR is the bank's below-average core capitalisation. Excluding EUR2.5bn state and private participation capital, RBI's Fitch core capital stood at around 7.9% at end-H113, which is weaker than domestic and foreign peers. The VR also reflects RBI's above-average exposure to potentially more volatile CEE markets notably in the Balkans and its increasing reliance on its Russian subsidiary for earning generation. Positively, the VR takes into account the bank's resilient revenue base and adequate cost efficiency. Bank Austria's VR primarily reflects the bank's adequate core capitalisation and resilient operating profitability with all major subsidiaries, including Hungary, remaining profitable in 2012 and H113. The VR also takes into account the bank's underperforming domestic operation, still worsening asset quality and still sizeable CEE net funding needs. VB-Verbund's VR primarily reflects the on-going restructuring process at OeVAG, its central institution. While OeVAG has disposed of several of its riskier assets, notably through the sale of Volksbank International AG to Sberbank of Russia in early 2012, its exposure to higher risk segments, in particular in its Romanian subsidiary and its commercial real estate book, remains significant. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Erste's, RBI's and Bank Austria's VRs are predominantly sensitive to worse-than-expected asset quality deterioration in CEE and to a lesser extent in their Austrian home market. Fitch expects the operating environment to remain challenging in much of CEE with moderately increasing impaired loans ratios and some pressure on core revenue. Should asset quality deterioration in H213 and 2014 be sharper than expected or core revenue fall significantly, for instance through an inability to further re-price their asset bases or sharply higher funding costs, then this could lead to a downgrade of the banks' VR. Erste's VR is also sensitive to negative developments in currently underperforming key markets, notably Romania, Hungary and Croatia. Stabilising asset quality in conjunction with significantly improved operating profitability could lead to an upgrade of Erste's VR. Given its rating level, downside risk to RBI's VR is currently limited. However, its disproportionately high exposure to CEE markets means RBI is more sensitive to negative developments in CEE than its domestic peers. A significant and sustained improvement of its core capitalisation could lead to an upgrade of RBI's VR. In addition to the VR sensitivities described above, Bank Austria's VR could be affected by a significant downgrade of the VR of its parent bank, UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit, BBB+/Negative/bbb+), although currently Fitch does not consider this likely. Due to Bank Austria's close operational integration into UniCredit, any notching differential between Bank Austria's and UniCredit's VR would most likely be limited to a maximum of three notches in line with applicable criteria (see 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012). VB-Verbund's VR is primarily sensitive to further negative developments at OeVAG. Inability by the VB-Verbund's primary banks to repay the EUR300m remaining state participation capital in OeVAG in the short-term and the 43% government stake in OeVAG in the medium-term would put VB-Verbund's VR under pressure. The VR could be upgraded in the medium term once OeVAG's restructuring process has been completed without incurring any significant additional losses from asset disposals. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Erste are all notched down from the VRs of Erste in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of Erste's subordinated and hybrid capital securities are primarily sensitive to any change in Erste's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Erste Group Bank AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' EUR6bn guaranteed debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+' Erste Finance (Delaware) LLC: USD10bn commercial paper programme, guaranteed by Erste: affirmed at 'F1' Raiffeisen Bank International AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' UniCredit Bank Austria AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A' Volksbanken Verbund Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' OeVAG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Government guaranteed bonds affirmed at 'AAA' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' The other VB-Verbund member banks' Long-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'A' with Stable Outlook and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'. These ratings are "group" ratings assigned under Fitch's rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual support mechanisms and are sensitive to a downgrade of VB-Verbund's Support Rating Floor. The ratings of the following VB-Verbund member banks have been affirmed: Allgemeine Bausparkasse reg.Gen.m.b.H. Bank fuer Aerzte und Freie Berufe AG Gaertnerbank reg.Gen.m.b.H. IMMO-BANK AG Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG SPARDA-BANK Linz reg.Gen.m.b.H. SPARDA-BANK VILLACH/INNSBRUCK reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Aichfeld-Murboden reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Almtal e. Gen. Volksbank Alpenvorland e.Gen. Volksbank Altheim-Braunau reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen. Volksbank Baden e.Gen. Volksbank Donau-Weinland reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Eferding - Grieskirchen reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Enns - St.Valentin eG Volksbank Enns- und Paltental reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Feldkirchen eG Volksbank Fels am Wagram e.Gen. Volksbank Friedburg reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank fuer den Bezirk Weiz reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank fuer die Sued- und Weststeiermark eG Volksbank Gailtal eG Volksbank Gmuend eingetragene Genossenschaft VOLKSBANK Graz-Bruck e. Gen. Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen. Volksbank Krems-Zwettl AG Volksbank Kufstein-Kitzbuehel eG Volksbank Laa eGen Volksbank Landeck eG Volksbank Linz-Wels-Muehlviertel AG Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen. Volksbank Muerztal-Leoben e.Gen. Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG Volksbank Niederoesterreich-Mitte e.G. Volksbank Oberes Waldviertel reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Oberkaernten reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Oberndorf reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Obersdorf - Wolkersdorf - Deutsch-Wagram e. Gen. Volksbank Ost reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Osttirol reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Oetscherland eG Volksbank Ried im Innkreis eG Volksbank Salzburg eG Volksbank Schaerding eG Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Suedburgenland eG Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen. Volksbank Tirol Innsbruck - Schwaz AG Volksbank Tullnerfeld eG Volksbank Voecklabruck-Gmunden e.Gen. Volksbank Voecklamarkt-Mondsee reg.Gen.m.b.H. Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen. Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen. Volksbank Wien AG Volksbank, Gewerbe- und Handelsbank Kaernten AG Waldviertler Volksbank Horn reg.Gen.m.b.H. In addition, Fitch has assigned "group" ratings to the following VB-Verbund member at Long-term IDR 'A'/Stable and Short-term IDR 'F1': Spar- und Vorschuss-Verein der Beamtenschaft der Oesterreichischen Nationalbank reg.Gen.m.b.H. Spar- und Vorschussverein "Graphik" reg.Gen.m.b.H. Spar- und Vorschussverein der Mitarbeiter der Niederoesterreichischen Landesbank-Hypothekenbank AG, reg.Gen.m.b.H. Spar- und Vorschusskasse der Angestellten der "Wiener Staedtische Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group" e.Gen. 