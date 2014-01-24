Jan 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the seven largest Canadian banking institutions by
assets (referred to as Canadian Banks) following a peer review committee. The seven financial
institutions included in this peer review are:
--Bank of Montreal (BMO; rated a€˜AA-/F1+a€™);
--Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS; rated a€˜AA-/F1+a€™);
--Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC; rated a€˜AA-/F1+a€™);
--Caisse Centrale DesJardins (CCD; rated a€˜AA-/F1+a€™);
--National Bank of Canada (NBC; rated a€˜A+/F1a€™);
--Royal Bank of Canada (RBC; rated a€˜AA/F1+a€™);
--Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD; rated a€˜AA-/F1+a€™).
The Rating Outlooks for all seven institutions are Stable. A complete list of
ratings is included at the end of this press release.
This rating action follows a periodic review of the Canadian Banking sector.
Fitch will publish the main findings of this review in a report a€˜Canadian Banks:
2013 Another Solid Year, But Consumer Risks Lurka€™ available at
a€˜www.fitchratings.coma€™.
KEY RATING DRIVERS a€“ IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating affirmation of the Canadian Banks reflects good and stable earnings
levels, continued good credit quality, availability of credit insurance with
respect to a significant portion of their mortgage portfolios, strong funding
and liquidity positions, and sound capital ratios which also compare favorably
to similarly rated international peers. These strengths position Canadian bank
ratings to withstand a moderate downturn in the Canadian housing market and
deterioration in consumer credit profiles, while limiting the potential
magnitude of negative rating migration in more adverse scenarios.
Fitch sees the potential for Canadian Bank credit quality to deteriorate, as the
housing market is nearing a cyclical peak. Canadian banks face slowing loan
growth amid strong competition that, combined with the low interest rate
environment, will continue to weigh on earnings though additional margin
compression.
The Canadian banks are vulnerable to credit deterioration in their domestic
consumer loan portfolios given high levels of consumer indebtedness in Canada,
combined with Fitcha€™s view of some overvaluation in the Canadian housing market.
Debt to personal disposable income in Canada continues to grow and now measures
nearly 165%. This limits housing affordability and makes consumers particularly
susceptible to negative shocks to their income levels. Fitcha€™s sustainable home
price model for Canadian home prices indicates some overvaluation in the housing
market, which could be as high as 25% in certain geographies.
Fitcha€™s ratings incorporate a base case housing scenario of a plateauing and
orderly cooling of the housing market. This includes the assumption that
consumers will at least maintain current leverage, if not actively work to
deleverage their personal balance sheets. In order for this to occur, employment
rates and income levels must remain at least stable, if not show some better
growth to allow for the maintenance or potential reduction in consumer
indebtedness. Should employment rates or income levels not improve or at least
remain stable in the face of a possibly plateauing housing market, it is likely
that some higher credit costs may develop from the banksa€™ consumer portfolios.
Mitigating the potential knock on effects of a plateauing and/or cooling housing
market on the Canadian banksa€™ results include a preponderance of mortgages
insured with the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), relatively
low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios on the banksa€™ uninsured mortgage portfolios, and
continued strong Basel III capital ratios. Insured mortgages represent
approximately 60% of the overall mortgages collectively on the banksa€™ balance
sheets. This is important because insured mortgages carry LTVa€™s at origination
of greater than 80%, so in the event there is weakness in the housing market
across Canada it is likely that these mortgages would be the first to incur
losses. Losses would be first absorbed by the CMHC, and not the banks. This
supports Fitcha€™s Stable Rating Outlook for the banks.
Additional support for Canadian bank ratings and the Stable Rating Outlook are
strong Basel III Tier one common (CET1) ratios. The groupa€™s Basel III CET1
ratios averaged 10.3% as of YE2013, comparing favorably to international bank
peers. Fitch has performed a point-in-time severe consumer stress on each
Canadian banka€™s balance sheet, which assumes CMHC insurance pays out in full.
This exercise indicates that the banksa€™ capital position could withstand a
moderate to severe consumer stress, not including any management actions to
bolster capital ratios such as cutting dividends, selling assets, or raising
incremental capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES a€“ IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Canadian Bank ratings are some of Fitcha€™s highest financial institution ratings
globally. Given the banksa€™ earnings growth challenges, concerns regarding
consumer indebtedness, and a likely plateauing housing market there is minimal,
if any, upside to bank ratings over a near- to medium-term time horizon.
Pressure to ratings could result should the Canadian housing market corrects
more severely than anticipated. Drivers of a more severe than expected housing
market correction are largely exogenous macroeconomic risks such as shocks to
global markets or commodity (particularly oil and gas) markets, unexpected
increases in interest rates which impact consumers ability to service debt
obligations, as well as macroeconomic weakness in China or Europe that flows
through to adversely impact the Canadian economy.
Should the CMHC alter its mortgage insurance programs or not fully make banks
whole for potential loan losses on insured mortgages due to underwriting defects
or other reasons, ratings could be downgraded.
Company specific rating sensitivities for RY, BNS, NBC, and BMO are related to
their sizable component of capital markets revenue, which can typically ranges
between 15 to 25% of overall revenue. Capital markets revenue for each bank has
been an important contributor to revenue and earnings, particularly in the last
quarter. However, its historically volatile nature could pressure ratings
particularly if its contribution to revenue grows and remains above 25% for an
extended period.
Banks with significant presence outside of Canada, including RY in the U.S. and
global capital markets, BNS in Latin America and Asian Markets, and BMO and TD
largely in the U.S retail market, could have their ratings impacted should there
be weakness in any of these markets, should it adversely impact credit quality
and earnings generation. For BMO and TD, while the U.S. operations do provide
good revenue diversity which is a positive from a credit perspective, returns on
equity (ROE) in the U.S. are also lower at this point in the cycle, thereby
diluting these firms overall ROEs.
CCD and NBC, given their concentration to the province of Quebec, are
particularly sensitive to any changes in the economy of Quebec. Fitch notes that
CCD has a higher long-term IDR of a€˜AA-a€˜ compared to NBCa€™s a€˜A+a€™, primarily
because CCD maintains significantly higher capital ratios than NBC and that CCD
doesna€™t engage in significant capital markets activities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES a€“ SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banksa€™ current Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are equalized with their
viability ratings (VRs), which remain above the support rating floor of a€˜A-a€™ and
reflect the very high fundamental credit quality of the institutions. All the
major Canadian banks have a support rating of a€˜1a€™ and a support rating floor of
a€˜A-a€™, reflecting the banks' systemic importance to the Canadian economy and
their domestic strategically important (D-SIB) designation, and the credit
quality and financial resources of Canada (rated 'AAA/F1+a€™, Outlook Stable) to
provide support if necessary. At the banksa€™ current VRs, the long-term IDRs
would not be affected by a change in support rating floor should Fitcha€™s view of
support change.
Fitch published two special reports on its view of bank support in September
2013, a€˜The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banksa€™ and a€˜Bank Support: Likely
Rating Pathsa€™ which detail changing views on sovereign support for banks. Fitch
may change its support rating floor as a result of evolving sovereign support.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS a€“ SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks and by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from the banksa€™ (or bank subsidiaries')
VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles. The subordinated debt
and hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of
the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS a€“ SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATINGS
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies reviewed as part of the
Canadian bank peer review factor in a high probability of support from parent
institutions to the subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that performing parent
banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the
high level of integration, brand, management, financial and reputational
incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults.
In analyzing CCD, the issuing arm of the mutual cooperative banking institution
The DesJardins Group (DESJ), Fitch uses both the financial statements of DESJ
and CDD in performing its analysis since CDD is consolidated within the
operations of DESJ.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Bank of Montreal
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--VR at a€˜aa-a€™;
--Short-term IDR at a€˜F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Commercial paper at a€˜F1+';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A-'.
BMO Harris Bank National Association (formerly Harris N.A.)
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--VR at a€˜bbb+a€™;
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Support Floor at '1'.
BMO Subordinated Notes Trust
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
BMO Capital Trust D
BMO Capital Trust E
BMO Capital Trust II
--Preferred stock rating at 'BBBa€™.
Marshall & Ilsley Corporation
--Senior debt affirmed at 'AA-'.
M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Senior debt at 'AA-a€™;
--Subordinated debt at a€˜A+a€™;
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
M&I Bank FSB
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
Bank of Nova Scotia
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--VR at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-'.
Scotiabank Capital Trust
--Trust Securities at 'BBB'.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--VR at 'aa-'
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Senior market-linked securities at 'AA-emr';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-'.
Canadian Imperial Holdings, Inc.
--Short-term debt at 'F1+'.
CIBC World Markets Plc
--Long-term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1+';
--Support Rating '1'.
CIBC Capital Trust
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Caisse Centrale Desjardins
--Long-term IDR at a€˜AA-a€˜; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at a€˜F1+a€™;
--Senior unsecured debt at a€˜AA-a€˜;
--Support at a€˜1a€™;
--Support Floor at a€˜A-a€˜.
Capital Desjardins
--Subordinated debt at a€˜A+a€™.
National Bank of Canada
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--VR at 'a+';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-'.
National Bank of Canada New York Branch
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
NBC Asset Trust
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB-'.
Royal Bank of Canada
--Long-term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--VR at 'aa';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA';
--Subordinated debt at 'AA-';
--Market-Linked Securities at 'AAemr';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-'.
RBC Capital Trust
--Preferred stock at 'BBB+a€™.
Toronto-Dominion Bank
--Long-term IDR at a€˜AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at a€˜F1+a€™;
--Short-term debt at a€˜F1+a€™;
--VR at a€˜aa-a€™;
--Senior debt at a€˜AA-a€™;
--Subordinated debt at a€˜A+a€™;
--Preferred at a€˜BBBa€™;
--Support Rating at a€˜1a€™;
--Support Floor at a€˜A-a€™.
TD Bank U.S. Holding Company
--Long-term IDR at a€˜AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at a€˜F1+a€™;
--Support Rating at a€˜1a€™.
TD Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at a€˜AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at a€˜F1+a€™;
--Viability Rating at a€˜aa€™;
--Long-term deposits at a€˜AAa€™;
--Short-term deposits at a€˜F1+a€™;
--Senior debt at a€˜AA-a€™;
--Support Rating at a€˜1a€™.
TD Capital Trust III, IV
Northgroup Preferred Capital Corporation
--Preferred at a€˜BBBa€™.