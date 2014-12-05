(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Latvia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Latvia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following factors: The gross general government deficit is low at 1.4% of GDP for 2014 and Fitch forecasts it to narrow further to 1.0% of GDP in 2015. The repayment of loans to the European Commission and World Bank totalling EUR1.26bn in 2015 will decrease public debt to 35.2% of GDP from a projected 39.9% of GDP in 2014, and below the 'A' median of 48.8% of GDP. Latvia's public finances are strong relative to eurozone peers. Latvia is one of the fastest growing eurozone countries, with growth in line with 'A' rated peers. We forecast real GDP to grow 2.7% in 2014 and 2.6% in 2015, albeit a downward revision of 0.9pp and 1.2pp, respectively, from July's forecast, largely reflecting spill-overs from geopolitical risks and a weak eurozone environment. Medium-term growth will be domestically driven, offsetting a fragile outlook on net exports. Latvia's direct trade exposure to Russia amounts to roughly 11% of exports and 5% of GDP, which will be hit by trade sanctions and the sharp drop in Russian GDP in euro terms. Latvia's banking sector is characterised by high capitalisation (Tier 1; 18.1%) and liquidity levels (average liquidity ratio; 63%) in excess of regulatory requirements. In addition, dependency on parent funding has declined, with the average loan-to-deposit ratio down to 76% from a peak of 169% in 2008. A risk factor is the relatively large volume of non-resident deposits (41% of GDP), with exposure to Russian residents. However, so far the introduction of Russian sanctions has had little negative impact on net flows and liquidity risk is mitigated by a high level of liquid assets in the banking system. Latvia has a relatively high level of net external debt estimated at 33% of GDP at end-2014, albeit much of it is to parent companies and banks. This compares with the 'A' range median of net external creditor position of 12% of GDP. Continued deleveraging by the banking sector and repayment of liabilities by the sovereign should help bring down Latvia's external debt levels over the medium term. Latvia's income levels are below the 'A' range median and EU average. Income convergence will take many years of growth outperformance. Longer term, structural challenges include mismatches in the labour market evident in the 11% unemployment rate. Latvia's business environment is stronger than the 'A' range median according to World Bank indicators, but less favourable than in advanced EU countries. However, Latvia scores below the 'A' range median on the World Bank governance indicators. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, trigger positive rating action include: - A longer track record of strong and stable economic growth, fostering income convergence towards the 'A' median, without the re-emergence of macroeconomic imbalances. - A further reduction in external and public indebtedness. The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, trigger negative rating action include: -A severe shock that undermines the stability of the Latvian banking sector, economic growth and fiscal stability. - Economic growth underperformance and/or material fiscal slippage resulting in a sustained deterioration of Latvia's public debt dynamics. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for Latvian subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their foreign parent banks. Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. 