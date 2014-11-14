(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Le
Credit Lyonnais'
(LCL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Viability
Rating (VR) at
'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
is provided at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and SUPPORT RATING
LCL's Long- and Short-term IDRs are aligned with those of Credit
Agricole (CA;
A/Stable/F1/a) and those of CA's central body, Credit Agricole
S.A. (CA S.A.),
which holds 95% of LCL's shares. The rating alignment reflects
Fitch's opinion
that LCL is a core subsidiary for CA.
Fitch considers LCL as core to CA's domestic retail banking
strategy, which is
key to the banking group. LCL contributes around 18% of CA's
domestic retail
loans, 22% of CA's domestic retail on and off-balance sheet
deposits, and around
15% of CA's domestic retail banking net income. LCL is well
integrated into CA.
LCL and CA share common management and strategic goals. LCL
benefits from CA's
organisation, systems and tools and CA S.A. oversees all of
LCL's risks, but
does not participate in CA's cross-support mechanism.
LCL's Support Rating (SR) reflects Fitch's opinion that there
would be an
extremely high probability of support for LCL from CA S.A., and
in turn from CA,
if required. Its ownership structure and role in CA have a high
influence on
this opinion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and SUPPORT RATING
Unless its ownership changes or its strategic importance to and
integration with
CA weaken, LCL's SR is unlikely to change and its IDRs will
continue to move in
tandem with those of CA S.A.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR
LCL's VR reflects its solid domestic franchise, low risk
appetite, ability to
deliver recurring profitability and contain credit risk even in
a subdued
operating environment, solid capital ratios and strong funding
and liquidity
profile, also benefiting from CA support. Its franchise and
business model have
a high influence on the VR.
LCL's fairly limited size acts as a key constraint on the VR.
LCL has a limited
market share in French retail banking with a 7% market share in
loans and 5%
market share in deposits but enjoys an enviable franchise. LCL's
operating
returns have been resilient and satisfactory despite the subdued
French economy,
lower demand for housing loans, and intense competition in the
French retail
banking market (operating ROAA and operating ROAE at 0.7% and
20.0%,
respectively, in 1H14). Fitch expects profitability to be under
pressure and the
cost-to-income ratio to remain relatively high in 2014 and 1H15
due to the low
interest rate environment, continuous lower demand for credit in
France and
operating costs which are expected to rise driven by the
implementation of LCL's
five-year strategic plan and related IT costs. Loan impairment
charges are
expected to decrease in 2014, given LCL's low risk loan
portfolio.
LCL's overall risk appetite is low. Impaired loans accounted for
a low 2.8% of
gross loans at end-1H14, which reflects the bank's prudent
underwriting
procedures and overall low-risk loan book (60% composed of
French housing loans,
of which 75% are guaranteed by Credit Logement).
Client deposits are LCL's primary funding source (72% of
non-equity funding at
end-1H14) and the bank does not rely on market funding. LCL's
loans/deposits
ratio is healthy (109% at end-1H14), albeit benefiting from
lower demand for
loans. Wholesale funding mainly consists of refinancing lines
from CA S.A. (65%,
mainly generated through LCL's large housing loan portfolio
pooled with CA
S.A.'s covered bond programme) and secured funding through the
French regulated
financial institution Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat
(20%). Liquidity is
centralised at CA S.A. and is prudently monitored.
Capital is managed at the CA level and dividend payout ratios
are high. Fitch
considers capital ratios to be solid with a fully loaded CET1
Basel 3 ratio of
10.1% at end-1H14. Fitch considers the unreserved impaired loans
to equity ratio
of 18.2% as acceptable given LCL's track record of low losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
LCL's VR could be downgraded if the bank's exposure to the
French economy and
housing market leads to a worsening of asset quality and capital
ratios.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Certificate of Deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN): affirmed at 'A'
