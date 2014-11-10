(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leeds Building Society's (Leeds; A-/Stable/F1) GBP706m equivalent covered bonds at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on Leed's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', an unchanged IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the 77.8% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 86% 'AAA' breakeven AP. The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating reflects that of the issuer. The 86% 'AAA' breakeven AP is an improvement from 82% a year ago, due to both a lower asset disposal loss, resulting from lower refinancing spreads, and a smaller credit loss. The equivalent breakeven OC of 16.3%, is driven by an asset disposal loss of 13.6% in a 'AAA' scenario, due to maturity mismatches with the weighted average (WA) life of assets at eight years (in a low prepayment rate scenario of 5%) versus that of liabilities at four years. This is followed by the 'AAA' credit loss of 10.0%. The cash flow valuation component leads to a lower 'AAA' breakeven OC by 4.0%, due to excess spread. The 10.0% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from a 24.7% WA default rate (WADR) and a 63.2% WA recovery rate (WARR) for the mortgage cover assets. The 'AAA' credit loss is notably smaller than 14.5% in 2013, reflecting both a lower proportion of interest-only (including partial repayment) in the pool to 34% (2013: 44%), as well as the application of the updated UK mortgage loss criteria, which resulted in both a lower WADR and a higher WARR. The WA debt-to-income, one of the driving factors for WADR, has decreased to 41% (2013: 46%) due a lower Libor stress. The quick sale adjustment (QSA) at 25.5%, still higher than its peers, has come down by six percentage points due to a lower QSA for owner-occupied houses, which represented the majority of the pool. While covered bonds in the UK are exempt from bail-in, the IDR uplift remains at 0 because Fitch does not consider that the UK is a covered bonds- intensive jurisdiction and Leeds' small asset share in the UK banking system may result in liquidation over other means of resolution in case of insolvency. There is also insufficient protection provided by senior unsecured debt, which is less than 5% of total adjusted assets. The 77.8% AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis is the AP used in the asset coverage test in the programme. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' covered bond rating will be downgraded if i) the issuer's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB+' or below, ii) the number of notches uplift from the D-Cap is reduced to three or lower, or iii) the AP is higher than the 'AAA' breakeven AP at 86%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation, published 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. 