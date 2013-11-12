Nov 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leeds Building Society's (LBS, A-/Stable/F2) covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The covered bond rating is based on LBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the asset percentage (AP) between the covered bonds and the cover pool. Fitch takes into account the AP used in the asset coverage test (ACT; 77.8%) in its analysis. This provides an ample cushion compared with the breakeven AP of 82.0% for the 'AAA' rating. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on LBS's IDR.

The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap & systemic risk and the systemic alternative management categories, which are the weakest of the D-Cap components.

The liquidity gap assessment reflects the agency's view of the liquidity risk mitigants, mainly a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds. The systemic alternative management score reflects the provision for an alternative management post-insolvency and the challenges faced by the alternative manager, as well as the positive effect of the active oversight taken by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The asset segregation has been assessed as very low risk from a discontinuity point of view. Regarding the cover pool-specific alternative management, Fitch views positively LBS's processes, data delivery and the developed IT systems, which are assessed as low risk. The risk assessment for privileged derivatives is also evaluated as low risk.

Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 82.0% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The breakeven AP has improved from 79.6% due to the shorter average life of the assets and lower stressed refinancing spreads taken into account, which have a positive impact on the stressed asset price. The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bonds will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

As of September 2013, the cover pool totalled GBP1.5bn. The pool consisted of 18,623 loans secured on residential properties in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales with 28.97% on interest-only repayments and 45.79% fixed rate loans. All borrower income information has been verified. The mortgage portfolio had a weighted average (WA) current indexed loan-to-value ratio of 60.17% and a seasoning of 51 months. The cover pool assets are reasonably diversified over the UK. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 29.14% and a WA recovery rate of 56.45%. The weighted-average life of the assets is 12.5 years, compared with 4.3 years for the covered bonds.

An ACT is calculated monthly to ensure that a minimum level of credit enhancement is maintained at any time. In addition to the AP that applies to the nominal value of the assets, a 'negative carry factor' is used in the ACT to calculate an additional amount of collateral to compensate for the risk of the limited liability partnership having to hold funds yielding less than the interest on the covered bonds. The amount is the product of the WA remaining maturity of the outstanding series of covered bonds (4.3 years), the GBP equivalent of the aggregate amount of outstanding covered bonds (GBP836m) and the negative carry factor (a function of the WA margin on the covered bond swaps). The higher the WA margin on the covered bonds swaps, the higher the amount of additional collateral provided.

RATING SENSITVITIES

The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one notch to 'BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by one category to 3 (moderate high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 82.0%. Fitch relies on the AP of 77.8% in the calculation of the ACT, which is publicly available in its investor report.