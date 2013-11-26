(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Legal &
General Assurance
Society Ltd's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'.
Fitch has
simultaneously affirmed Legal & General Group Plc's (L&G)
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed the
senior unsecured
debt issued by Legal & General Finance PLC and guaranteed by L&G
at 'A-' and
L&G's subordinated debt ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs and
IFS rating are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect L&G's strong positioning and franchise
in the UK, its
robust capital position and its strong operating cash
generation. Liquidity at
the holding company level is solid with short-term liquidity
arrangements in
place and a resilient dividend stream from the operating
companies. Fitch also
considers capital to be strong on a risk-adjusted basis and
relative to peers.
L&G is one of the UK's largest life insurance groups, with a
widely diversified
product range including savings, protection and annuities, and
an asset
management business with GBP433bn of assets under management at
end-1H13. L&G's
sales have remained strong throughout the past three years
(2012: GBP2.1bn)
despite a highly competitive market, adverse economic
conditions, and disruption
from regulatory changes.
Two key risks for L&G are credit risk and longevity risk. L&G
has high exposure
to the credit markets through the large portfolio of corporate
bonds that backs
its annuity business. However, at end-2012 the company credit
default reserve
was GBP1.7bn against the assets backing its main UK annuity
business (GBP33bn at
end-2012), equivalent to 60bps of defaults over the life of the
portfolio,
although net default experience remains negligible. The annuity
business also
carries risks of higher than expected increases in longevity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a fall in the
group's regulatory
solvency ratio to below 200% (end-1H13: 226%), an increase in
financial leverage
to more than 35% or a deterioration in profitability such that
interest cover
falls to below 5x for a sustained period.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the group's
concentration in the
UK market and financial leverage of 30% (end-1H13), which is
high for L&G's
rating. However, over the long term an increase in international
diversification
could put upward pressure on the rating.
The following issue ratings have been affirmed:
Senior debt affirmed at 'A-':
GBP350m 5.875% bonds due 2031 (XS0121464779)
GBP40m 5.75% bonds due 2033 (XS0126453843)
GBP10m 5.8% bonds due 2041 (XS0127393972)
GBP200m 5.875% bonds due 2033 (XS0145680426)
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB':
EUR600m 4.00% subordinated notes due 2025 (XS0221574931)
GBP300m 10.0% subordinated notes due 2041 (XS0441379095)
Perpetual subordinated capital securities affirmed at 'BBB':
GBP400m 5.875%, undated (XS0189013823)
GBP600m 6.385% undated (XS0296889073)
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 13
November 2013 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
