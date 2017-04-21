(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lesotho's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have
been affirmed at
'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' rating reflects Lesotho's high stock of government
deposits and
macroeconomic stability, which is aided by the currency peg to
the South African
rand, balanced against weak GDP per capita and Human Development
indicators and
heavy dependence on Southern African Customs Union (SACU)
revenues, which are
falling.
Public finances have deteriorated due to falling SACU revenues.
After two years
of small fiscal surpluses, a deficit of 10.9% of GDP is
estimated for FY16/17
(fiscal year ending March 2017), reflecting a drop in SACU
revenues to an
estimated 16.2% of GDP from 25.9% in FY15/16. Government
deposits have been
drawn down to finance the deficit and remain large at an
estimated 17.4% of GDP
at end-FY16/17. The government's ability to continue drawing
down deposits is
limited, as some are the counterpart to international reserves
held by the
central bank that support the currency peg.
General government debt (GGGD) fell to 50.8% of GDP in FY16/17,
below the 'B'
median, as a result of currency fluctuations, but is forecast to
increase to 57%
of GDP in FY17/18. Debt/revenues is 100%, compared with the 'B'
median of 225%.
Public debt is 86% foreign-currency denominated, making it
highly susceptible to
exchange rate risk. However, Lesotho's debt stock is also highly
concessional,
leading to significantly lower debt servicing costs than peers.
Fitch forecasts the fiscal deficit to narrow to 8.6% of GDP in
FY17/18, wider
than the 'B' median of 4.7%, due to a small rise in SACU
receipts and a limited
fiscal adjustment involving cutting capital expenditures and
containing
increases in current expenditure. Net general government debt is
forecast to
double to 51.2% of GDP at end-FY18/19 from 25.9% at end-FY15/16.
The political scene remains volatile. An early election has been
called for 3
June 2017 after Prime Minister Pakalitha Moisili lost a March
2017 vote of no
confidence. Fitch assumes that the election outcome will not
materially alter
the fiscal trajectory, as any incoming government will be
constrained by limited
tax revenues and SACU revenues. However, the coming election
represents a
downside risk to the fiscal forecast.
The political situation may make it more difficult to address
governance-related
challenges. Lesotho's underperformance on governance benchmarks
has threatened
its eligibility for the United States' African Growth and
Opportunity Act
(AGOA), which permits duty-free exports to the US for Lesotho's
textiles.
Presently, Lesotho remains eligible for AGOA in 2017, based on
the precept of
progress in meeting the benchmarks. The access provided under
AGOA is important
for GDP growth, the balance of payments and private sector
employment. Lesotho's
ranking in the World Bank governance indicators has worsened in
recent years,
but it remains above the 'B' median.
Fitch forecasts real GDP growth of 3.5% in 2017, up from 2.7% in
the previous
year. This is down from our previous 2017 forecast of 4%, due to
lower
government capex, uncertainty around AGOA and drought. Fitch
expects growth to
recover to 4% in 2018, in line with peers; but below the
2006-2015 average of
4.6%. Growth in 2017 and 2018 will be boosted by the
construction of the second
phase of Lesotho Highlands Water project and mining sector
developments such as
the Liqhobong mine.
Fitch forecasts the current account deficit to widen to 7.8% of
GDP in 2017,
significantly higher than the 4.4% 'B' median. Lesotho runs
persistent current
account deficits, owing to ongoing construction projects, with
the current
account funded by a combination of grants and FDI. International
reserves were
USD1.1 billion, or 5.9 months of current external payments (CXP)
at end-2016.
Fitch forecasts reserves to fall in 2017, but to remain above
the Central Bank's
target of five months of import cover.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Lesotho a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Public finances: +1 notch, to reflect government deposits, at
16% of GDP,
which will help support the adjustment to the fall in SACU
revenues, and the
high degree of concessional government debt.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action are:
- An inadequate policy response that leads to a material rise in
net government
debt/GDP.
- Political turmoil that affects macro stability, GDP growth and
potential
external financial support from the international community.
- Deterioration in the current account leading to a significant
decline in
foreign reserves.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Further progress in diversifying the revenue base and growing
tax receipts
that lessen the dependence on SACU revenues.
- Higher real GDP growth, supported by an improvement in the
business
environment, political stability and diversification in the
economy.
- A sustained reduction in net general government debt/GDP.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the SACU
revenue sharing
formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Lesotho.
