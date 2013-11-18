LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lesotho's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'
and 'BB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at
'A-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lesotho's 'BB-' rating is supported by its net external creditor
positions (6.8%
of GDP) and its government debt (36% of GDP), which is in line
with rating
peers. Good standards of governance and a low inflation
environment have
contributed to attract private and official capital and
supported steady GDP
growth. The global economic crisis highlighted the risks of the
budget's
exposure to highly volatile South African Customs Unions (SACU,
42% of
government receipts). Development indicators are much lower than
peers.
The affirmation also reflects the following key rating drivers:
- Balanced Government Budget
Fitch expects the budget to remain close to balance by 2015
after a budget
surplus of 5.1% of GDP in financial 2012/13 (FY13, starting in
April 2012 and
ending in March 2013) and an expected surplus of 0.5% in FY14.
The improvement
in the budget outcome after large deficits in 2009-2011 (-4.9%
FY10 and -10.1%
in FY11) reflects the rebound in SACU receipts combined with
lower public
investment, restraint in current spending after an increase in
wages in FY14,
and an improvement in tax compliance.
- Rebuilding Buffers
Fitch forecasts a gradual recovery in fiscal and external
buffers after a steep
fall in 2009-2011. We expect government deposits will reach 23%
of GDP by
end-FY15 (from a low of 19% in FY12), improving Lesotho's
ability to deal with
potential new fiscal shocks. Rebuilding deposits will contribute
to a
stabilisation in foreign reserves to 4.3 months of current
account payables by
2015. High FX reserves are critical for maintaining confidence
in the peg with
the South African rand.
- Investment-Led Growth
Fitch expects GDP growth will remain above 4% (4.3% in 2012),
supported by
private and official investment projects, including diamond
mining and the large
Lesotho Highland Water Project (worth a total 80% of GDP), and
structural
reforms to improve the business environment. Exports are also
expected to
benefit from the recovery in the global economy. The key risk to
the growth
outlook is lower than expected growth in Lesotho's main economic
partners:
Europe, the US and South Africa.
- Sound Banks
GDP growth will also continue to benefit from rapid credit
growth to the private
sector at 40% in 2012 and an expected 25% in 2013. Rapid credit
growth reflects
strong demand for consumer credit and mortgages, lending to the
mining sector
and the expansion of the banking sector from a low base. Local
banks, most of
which are subsidiaries of South African banks, have remained
sound despite the
rapid expansion of their balance sheets. In March 2013, the
capital adequacy
ratio was 19%, the loan-to-deposit ratio was 62% and
non-performing loans were
2.7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively might lead to rating action are as follows:
Positive:
- Continued efforts to develop non-SACU revenues and improve the
business
environment to facilitate a diversification of the economy and a
sustained
increase in GDP per capita.
- Diversification away from US markets for the textile industry,
the main
private sector employer, would also improve long-term growth
prospects,
especially in the context of uncertainty over renewal of the
African Growth
Opportunity Act (which allows duty-free exports to the US)
beyond 2015.
Negative:
- Lesotho's highly open economy would suffer from a weaker than
expected global
economy, notably through SACU receipts and demand for diamonds
and textiles.
- An expectation of slower progress with reforms, especially if
the IMF
programme has no successor from 2014.
- Deterioration in the budget balance leading to weakening debt
ratios and a
reversal in the trends of growing government deposits and
foreign exchange
reserves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch anticipates continuing efforts to develop non-SACU
revenues, support
budget consolidation and improve the business environment.
Fitch assumes the authorities will aim to contain current
expenditure growth
beyond 2013 and increase FX reserves at the Central Bank, in
line with their
commitments to the IMF and in the FY14 budget.
Fitch assumes that economic growth in Lesotho will be supported
by a gradual
recovery in the economies of its key economic partners, namely
the US, Europe
and South Africa.
Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the SACU
revenue-sharing
formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Lesotho.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
