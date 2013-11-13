(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed LFP Patrimoine Flexible's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is a French-domiciled fund managed by La Francaise des Placements (LFP, rated 'High Standards').

The 'Strong' rating reflects the robust and disciplined investment process, formalised around sequential documented committees, as well as the sound experience of the fund manager and its well-staffed team.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fund Profile

LFP Patrimoine Flexible is a multi-asset fund with EUR193.4m of assets at end-October 2013. It is the most representative fund of LFP's expertise in flexible multi-asset portfolio management. The fund may adjust its equity exposure from 0% to 65% and invests across a broad range of asset classes through long-only funds, trackers and futures. The fund uses a "composite benchmark" composed of 50% Stoxx 600 and 50% EuroMTS Global index as a reference index and a volatility target of 10%.

Investment Process

The fund's investment process is committee-driven and well-defined, based on LFP's established top down approach for asset allocation and qualitative and well-monitored fund selection. The fund draws on the resources and experience of a well-staffed team, which benefits from interaction with the 26 other investment professionals covering equity, bonds, credit and emerging markets at LFP. Committees, which involve external advisors and LFP's top management, are formalised and comprehensively documented.

Resources

The fund is managed by Joel Konop with 27 years of investment experience, including 13 years at LFP, and who is also Head of the diversified fund of funds team. This team comprises 14 staff organised along three sub-teams, which allows wide coverage of market and fund research. Fitch also highlights the on-going involvement of top management in decision-making committees, which is widely practiced at LFP.

Track Record

The fund has outperformed the Lipper Category "Mixed Euro Flex - Global" and its reference index since its inception in 2001. LFP Patrimoine Flexible has a Lipper Leader score for consistent return of '4' over three and five years, and '5' (best quintile) over 10 years to October 2013.

Fund Manager

LFP is the securities investment arm of La Francaise AM, an asset management group, which is 86% owned by Credit Mutuel Nord Europe and a product of a merger, in 2009, of La Francaise des Placements, an independent company, and UFG-IM. The group managed EUR39bn as of June 2013, through La Francaise Real Estate Managers, and LFP. At end-June 2013, LFP managed EUR27.8bn and employed 89 staff.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a lower rating.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.

