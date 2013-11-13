(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed LFP Patrimoine Flexible's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund
is a French-domiciled fund managed by La Francaise des Placements (LFP, rated 'High
Standards').
The 'Strong' rating reflects the robust and disciplined investment process,
formalised around sequential documented committees, as well as the sound
experience of the fund manager and its well-staffed team.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
LFP Patrimoine Flexible is a multi-asset fund with EUR193.4m of assets at
end-October 2013. It is the most representative fund of LFP's expertise in
flexible multi-asset portfolio management. The fund may adjust its equity
exposure from 0% to 65% and invests across a broad range of asset classes
through long-only funds, trackers and futures. The fund uses a "composite
benchmark" composed of 50% Stoxx 600 and 50% EuroMTS Global index as a reference
index and a volatility target of 10%.
Investment Process
The fund's investment process is committee-driven and well-defined, based on
LFP's established top down approach for asset allocation and qualitative and
well-monitored fund selection. The fund draws on the resources and experience of
a well-staffed team, which benefits from interaction with the 26 other
investment professionals covering equity, bonds, credit and emerging markets at
LFP. Committees, which involve external advisors and LFP's top management, are
formalised and comprehensively documented.
Resources
The fund is managed by Joel Konop with 27 years of investment experience,
including 13 years at LFP, and who is also Head of the diversified fund of funds
team. This team comprises 14 staff organised along three sub-teams, which allows
wide coverage of market and fund research. Fitch also highlights the on-going
involvement of top management in decision-making committees, which is widely
practiced at LFP.
Track Record
The fund has outperformed the Lipper Category "Mixed Euro Flex - Global" and its
reference index since its inception in 2001. LFP Patrimoine Flexible has a
Lipper Leader score for consistent return of '4' over three and five years, and
'5' (best quintile) over 10 years to October 2013.
Fund Manager
LFP is the securities investment arm of La Francaise AM, an asset management
group, which is 86% owned by Credit Mutuel Nord Europe and a product of a
merger, in 2009, of La Francaise des Placements, an independent company, and
UFG-IM. The group managed EUR39bn as of June 2013, through La Francaise Real
Estate Managers, and LFP. At end-June 2013, LFP managed EUR27.8bn and employed
89 staff.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a
lower rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.
