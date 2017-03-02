(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed LG
Electronics Inc.'s (LGE)
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect LGE's well-established positions in its core
products
globally, its diverse product portfolio and its relatively
stable financial
structure. We believe that LGE's competitive strength in home
appliances, TVs
and flat-panel displays will support its overall operating
performance and
offset continued weakness in its handset operation. The Stable
Outlook reflects
our view that LGE's financial profile - including proportional
consolidation of
37.9%-owned LG Display Co., Ltd (LGD) - will remain commensurate
with the lowest
investment grade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Competitive Position Maintained: LGE's strong market presence
and product
diversification may provide some cash flow stability during the
downturn in the
consumer electronics industry and the weak macroeconomic
outlook. LGE holds
competitive positions in the global flat panel TV and home
appliance markets.
LGD is the largest flat panel display manufacturer with a 23%
share of the
global market in terms of unit shipments.
Handset Recovery is Key: Improvement in LGE's handset business
will remain the
key to enhancing the company's credit profile, although we
expect LGE will
continue to face keen competition and to struggle to expand its
global presence
in the short term. However, the operating losses in its handset
unit are likely
to bottom out after reaching their largest ever level in 2016
due to
disappointing sales of its flagship G5 model and substantial
restructuring
costs. LGE has abandoned the G5's modular design to cut
manufacturing costs and
reduced fixed costs, which could improve the segment's profit.
Tightened LCD Panel Supply: We expect the more balanced supply
and demand
conditions in the liquid-crystal display (LCD) panel industry to
help LGD
deliver better operating results in 2017. While Chinese and
Taiwanese
manufacturers continue to add new capacity for large-sized LCD
panels, Korean
manufacturers are likely to focus on OLED production, which will
decelerate
overall LCD panel capacity expansion. The recovery in LCD panel
prices and a
shift in product mix towards premium models are likely to lead
to a gradual
increase in margin in the medium term.
Weakening TV Profitability: The widening in LGD's profit margins
as panel prices
recover may come at the expense of margins in LGE's TV segment.
We believe LGE's
TV segment margin will remain highly volatile due to fluctuating
panel prices.
However, the short-term demand for flat-screen TVs is likely to
be solid, driven
by consumers buying larger-sized TVs and further penetration of
premium products
like OLED and ultra-high definition (UHD) TVs. We expect LGE's
TV margin to
narrow slightly in 2017 from the historically high margin of
7.1% in 2016.
Solid Appliances Supports Margin: We expect LGE to maintain its
strong positions
in refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners.
Operating profits for
the home appliance and air-conditioning businesses are likely to
remain steady
over the long term because LGE has been expanding exposure to
business-to
business markets and the high-end market. However, slower
economic growth in
developed markets, intensifying competition with emergence of
the Chinese
manufacturers and volatile currency movements may constrain
profitability in the
short term in these segments.
Aggressive Expansion in OLED: LGD's expansion in the
organic-light-emitting
diode (OLED) screen business to spur long-term revenue growth
and margin
improvement is likely to result in negative free cash flow in
the short term.
The company plans to produce more small to medium sized displays
to capture
increasing adoption of OLED in premium smartphones, as well as
increase capacity
for OLED displays for TVs. LGD plans to increase its capex to
KRW4trn-5trn in
the next two years, of which, more than 50% will be dedicated to
OLED
manufacturing facilities.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
LGE's thin margin compared to peers in the technology sector is
the main
constraint on its ratings. Its exposure to markets with fierce
competition and
fragmented structure, such as handsets, TVs and appliances,
limit the company's
ability to expand its profit. However, its relatively strong
balance sheet and
financial flexibility provide buffer against any negative impact
on the
company's financial profile from sudden adverse changes in the
operating
environment.
LGE is rated one notch below Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic,
BBB/Stable) due
mainly to lower profitability. Panasonic's restructuring has
delivered stronger
profitability and more solid and steady cash generation compared
with LGE. LGE's
rating is two notches above Sony Corporation's (BB/Positive),
reflecting LGE's
stronger business profile and better financial leverage,
including its strong
market presence and technological leadership in its core
products, such as
display panels, appliances and TVs. In contrast, Sony has lost
its leading
position in consumer electronics.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- LGE's revenue growth to be limited at low-single digit due to
high competition
and slower economic growth.
- LGE's operating margin in 2017 to be comparable to 2016's
2.4%. Cost control
measures, especially in its handset segment, and the gradual
shift to premium
products are likely to help offset pricing pressure in key
markets and rising
raw material prices.
- Better supply and demand conditions in LCD panel industry to
improve LGD's
margin to mid-single digits (2016: 4.9%).
- LGE's capex to remain at similar level to the previous years
while LGD to
increase its spending to around KRW4trn-5trn (2016: KRW3.9trn)
in the short term
- Free cash flow generation to remain minimal for LGE and free
cash flow deficit
for LGD.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action;
- Sustained operating EBIT margin above 4% (2016: 2.9%)
- Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is sustained below 2x (2016: 2.5x)
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Sustained operating EBIT margin below 2.0%
- Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is sustained over 3x
The company's credit metrics are based on proportionate
consolidated financials
of LGD to LGE.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: The liquidity profiles of LGE and LGD
remained adequate at
end-2016, with the cash balance comfortably covering the debt
maturing within a
year. LGE also held an unutilised credit facility of around
KRW3.8trn. Fitch
does not foresee any liquidity shortage in the short to medium
term, although
liquidity may weaken slightly due to margin erosion.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Korea
Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
