(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Liberbank, S.A.'s
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'bb'.
The Outlook on its Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs and VR reflect its large problem assets,
including a legacy real
estate-related portfolio, relative to capital and its modest
profitability. The
ratings also factor in its stable funding structure and
liquidity position.
Liberbank's asset quality is heavily affected by a legacy
portfolio of
foreclosed real-estate assets and loans to developers that until
end-2016 was
under an asset protection scheme (APS) granted by Spain's
deposit guarantee
fund. This portfolio is carried at fair value with expected
losses calculated by
an independent consultant. This exposure results in a problem
asset ratio
(including non-performing loans and foreclosed assets) well
above domestic peers
at 20.9% at end-2016.The volume of problem assets decreased by
22% yoy in 2016
and we expect the bank to actively further reduce this exposure
in the coming
years, helped by the recovery of the property sector in Spain.
In our view, the bank's capitalisation is maintained with
moderate buffers over
regulatory minimums. In line with our expectations, the bank's
fully loaded
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio declined to 10.7% at end-2016
(from 11.7% at
end-2015), as a result of the increase in risk-weighted assets
following the
expiration of the APS. At end-2016 unreserved problem assets
accounted for 2x
the fully loaded CET1, meaning that capital is highly vulnerable
to asset
quality shocks.
Liberbank is focused on retail banking activities in its home
regions, Asturias,
Castile-La Mancha and Extremadura, where it has high market
shares. However, the
bank's profitability remains under pressure amid the low
interest-rate and
business volume environment. Its effort to cut funding and
operating costs
together with lower loan impairment charges should provide some
relief, although
we anticipate that profitability will remain modest in 2017.
Liberbank's funding structure is well balanced with customer
deposits fully
funding the loan book. The bank's liquidity position is adequate
as debt
maturities are manageable and well spread over time. Refinancing
risk is limited
in light of the bank's ample stock of unencumbered ECB-eligible
assets.
Banco de Castilla-La Mancha (Banco CLM) is a 75%-owned bank
subsidiary of
Liberbank and fully consolidated into the group's accounts.
Banco CLM is highly
integrated into the group, including in terms of capital and
liquidity
fungibility between the entities, hence Fitch assigns a common
VR. The group's
management is centralised at Liberbank, underlining Fitch's view
that individual
credit profiles cannot be meaningfully disentangled. Banco CLM
strengthens the
group's franchise in Castile-La Mancha and provides geographical
diversification.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Liberbank's and its subsidiary's Banco CLM's Support Ratings
(SR) of '5' and
Support Rating Floors (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief
that senior
creditors of the banks can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that Liberbank becomes
non-viable. The
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a framework for
resolving banks that
is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses,
instead of, or
ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Liberbank's subordinated Tier 2 debt issue is rated one notch
below its VR to
reflect the notes' greater expected loss severity than senior
unsecured debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Upside rating potential could arise from a swift and material
reduction in the
bank's stock of problem assets without erosion of the capital
ratios.
Improvements in core banking earnings that result in better
internal capital
generation would also be ratings-positive.
Conversely, a rating downgrade could come from an inability to
significantly
manage down its stock of problem assets which would keep capital
at risk from
asset quality shocks. A material deterioration in the bank's
funding and
liquidity profile would also put pressure on the ratings.
Banco CLM's ratings are sensitive to a change in its integration
in the group,
which Fitch does not currently expect.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating of Liberbank's subordinated debt is primarily
sensitive to a change
in the bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Liberbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Banco CLM
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 34 64
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avinguda Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor
08029 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021892
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
