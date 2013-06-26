(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based Liberty Group Limited's (LGL) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(zaf)' and National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed LGL's subordinated debt issue ratings at 'A+(zaf)'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

LGL's ratings continue to be supported by its well established franchise, enhanced risk management, sound capital position and its solid operating performance with strong earnings in 2012. In addition, Fitch considers LGL's strong and diversified distribution capability and successful bancassurance joint venture with the Standard Bank group as key positive rating factors. Offsetting these key rating drivers is some earnings volatility stemming from the group's exposure to investment markets, which is in line with peers, and the continued tough South African economic environment.

The group's headline earnings in 2012 were up by 39% at ZAR3,706m (2011: ZAR2,671m) with the return on group embedded value (ROGEV) improving to 20.8% (2011: 15.3%), reflecting strong equity markets and an on-going improvement in policyholder persistency. However, while the significant rise in earnings in 2012 was largely driven by the positive effects of strong equity markets, underlying IFRS operating earnings remained relatively stable at ZAR1,803m (2011: ZAR1,768m)

The improvement in new business margin on a present value of new business premium (PVNBP) basis to 2.0% (2011: 1.4%) reflects a continuing decrease in policyholder lapse rates and a fall in interest rates.

Fitch considers capital adequacy to be strong, both for LGL as an entity and for the Liberty group as a whole (comprising Liberty Holdings Ltd (LHL), the holding company of the group, and LGL, as well as a number of other group subsidiaries). The group and LGL had regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR) cover ratios of 2.3x and 2.7x, respectively, at end-2012 which are well above both the group's target of 1.7x and the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.0x. The group's capitalisation is somewhat susceptible to volatility in the equity markets, as is also the case for its peers.

Financial risk management has improved significantly since the establishment of LibFin in 2008. LibFin undertook de-risking activities in 2008 and 2009 to bring the risk profile within appetite, including the creation of a centre for the management of credit and market risk, reduction of interest rate exposure through hedging activities, and a permanent reduction in the group's equity exposure. The group has also made progress in the development of its capital modelling capabilities.

LGL's customer retention issue (i.e. poor persistency) which arose in 2009 in its core South African insurance business has since been resolved. Since end-H109, the group has undertaken substantial restructuring and customer retention initiatives to address its persistency problem, and persistency management is now fully embedded in Liberty's day-to-day operations.

LGL is currently undergoing a process of rationalisation under which its subsidiaries' (Liberty Active, Capital Alliance and Liberty Growth) liabilities and corresponding assets will be moved into LGL. Following the completion of this process, the life licences of the subsidiaries will be surrendered and all remaining funds will be declared as dividends from the subsidiaries to LGL. Given how the subsidiaries were treated pre-rationalisation in LGL's CAR calculation, there will be a decline in LGL's reported CAR cover following the rationalisation. However, from an economic perspective, Fitch believes there will be no real change in LGL's capital position following the licence rationalisation. Fitch's view of Liberty's levels of risk-adjusted capitalisation remains unchanged as the focus of the agency's capital assessment is on the group's consolidated position, which is anticipated to remain unchanged after the rationalisation process. The rationalisation of the life licences therefore does not have any impact on LGL's ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade over the next 12 - 24 months include maintenance of improved IFRS operating earnings in Liberty's core business and sustained life new business margins at the group's medium-term target of 2.0%, with capitalisation remaining at strong levels. Performance against leading peers on these measures, and maintenance of relative franchise and market share, would also be key considerations for an upgrade.

However, a sustained poor operating performance, weaker new business margins of below 1.0%, a significant reduction in the group's capitalisation based on Fitch's own assessment, a drop in LGL's regulatory capital adequacy requirement ratio to below 1.7x, or a weakening in the company's market position could lead to a downgrade.