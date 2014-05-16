(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lifestyle International Holdings Limited's (Lifestyle)
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The
agency also affirmed Lifestyle's foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong asset, prudent expansion: Lifestyle enjoys stable revenue from its
flagship Causeway Bay (CWB) Sogo property, which provides strong support to the
company's cash-flow in the event of an economic down-cycle. CWB Sogo generated
about HKD9.1bn sales proceeds in 2013, contributing to 66% of the company's
sales. Lifestyle is also prudent in its expansion in China without leveraging up
significantly in recent years. Hence, it has a robust balance sheet that is able
to withstand any economic stress.
Disciplined financial management: Although the slowing retail sales environment
is unfavourable to Lifestyle, the company's disciplined financial policy enables
it to stay comfortably at the 'BBB-' rating level. Lifestyle acquired the
Shanghai Zhabei land parcel in end-2011 when the land price was lower, and has
not since acquired any projects in China. It had a low funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage of 1.7x and positive free cash flow (FCF) in 2013.
We expect Lifestyle to maintain positive FCF in the next few years, assuming no
further acquisitions are made.
HK sales growth moderating: We expect sales growth at CWB Sogo to moderate to
low-single-digits in 2014, after growing at about 7% each year in 2012-2013. The
weaker sales growth forecast is driven by the slower growth in China, a
frugality campaign by the Chinese government to rein in spending and a subdued
residential property market in Hong Kong. We expect CWB Sogo to register the
weakest sales growth this year since 2009.
No recovery signs on China sales: We expect sales at Lifestyle's China stores to
remain weak in 2014. Department store operators in China still face declining or
negative sales growth in 1Q14. The emergence of e-commerce, the crack-down on
corruption and the slowing property market continued to hit sales performance.
We expect flat sales growth at the company's Shanghai Jiuguang department store
in 2014. As Shanghai Jiuguang has housed more foreign quality brands, it may
still outperform other competitors amid the retail sales slowdown.
Takes time ramping up new TST store: Lifestyle will open its new store in Hong
Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui (TST) district in 4Q14. It takes time to generate the same
sales proceeds as the old store. We estimate that the new store will be
profitable in 2016. The loss of cash flow to Lifestyle after the old store
closure is manageable, because it only contributed to 7% of the company's sales
proceeds in 2013. Besides, sales at its Suzhou Jiuguang department store have
almost caught up with the old TST store.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include-
- Accelerated or more aggressive expansion in China which is different from the
management's plan
- Significant changes to its business model, e.g. moving away from the
concession model
- FFO fixed-charge coverage is below 3.0x and FFO net leverage stays above 2.5x
on a sustained basis.
Positive: Although no positive rating action is envisaged over the next 12-18
months, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include-
- Material diversification away from CWB Sogo without any loss in profitability
- FFO fixed-charge coverage above 5.5x and FFO net leverage stays below 1.0x on
a sustained basis