SYDNEY, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of Lion Series 2009-1 Trust's Class A notes as shown below. The transaction is a securitisation of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by HSBC Bank Australia Limited (HSBC). AUD1,458m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement and excess spread is able to support the current rating, the stable credit quality and performances of the pool, and Fitch's expectations of Australia's economic conditions. The transaction is currently paying down on a pro-rata basis with principal distributions being allocated to the Class A and Class B notes. As of 31 December 2013, the pool consisted of 6,663 loans totalling AUD1,695,312,347 with 30+ days arrears reported to be 0.50%, below Fitch's Dinkum Index of 1.19%. There is no lendersâ€™ mortgage insurance, and there have been no losses to date. HSBC's product mix has not materially changed since closing and the portfolio is performing as expected. RATING SENSITIVITIES The prospect of a downgrade is considered remote given the level of subordination available to the Class A notes. A significant and unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses would be necessary before any negative rating action would be considered. Credit enhancement levels for the 'AAAsf' rated notes can support many multiples of arrears. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst James Zanesi Director +61 2 8256 0306 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director +612 8256 0350 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. The source of information used to assess these ratings was the servicer, HSBC Bank Australia Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 24 May 2013 "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS" dated 1 August 2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria" dated 1 August 2013, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 1 August 2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds", dated 13 May 2013 and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria - Amended APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€" Australia - Amended Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.