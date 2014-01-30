(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating
of Lion Series
2009-1 Trust's Class A notes as shown below. The transaction is
a securitisation
of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by
HSBC Bank Australia
Limited (HSBC).
AUD1,458m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the available credit
enhancement and
excess spread is able to support the current rating, the stable
credit quality
and performances of the pool, and Fitch's expectations of
Australia's economic
conditions.
The transaction is currently paying down on a pro-rata basis
with principal
distributions being allocated to the Class A and Class B notes.
As of 31 December 2013, the pool consisted of 6,663 loans
totalling
AUD1,695,312,347 with 30+ days arrears reported to be 0.50%,
below Fitch's
Dinkum Index of 1.19%. There is no lendersâ€™ mortgage
insurance, and there have
been no losses to date. HSBC's product mix has not materially
changed since
closing and the portfolio is performing as expected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The prospect of a downgrade is considered remote given the level
of
subordination available to the Class A notes. A significant and
unexpected
increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses would be
necessary before any
negative rating action would be considered. Credit enhancement
levels for the
'AAAsf' rated notes can support many multiples of arrears.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
James Zanesi
Director
+61 2 8256 0306
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was the
servicer, HSBC
Bank Australia Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not
all relevant
underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes
is public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 24 May
2013 "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS"
dated 1 August
2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria" dated 1 August 2013,
"APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 1
August 2013;
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 13 May
2013 and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria - Amended
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ Australia -
Amended
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.