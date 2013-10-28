MOSCOW/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russian Lipetsk
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB',
with Stable
Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The
agency has also
affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)'
with Stable
Outlook.
The rating action also affects Lipetsk Region's senior unsecured
domestic bonds
with outstanding amount of RUB5bn (ISINs RU000A0JS8T1,
RU000A0JTVZ8).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Lipetsk's satisfactory operating
performance, moderate,
albeit increasing, direct risk and prudent financial management.
The ratings
also factor in the high concentration of the local economy and
continuous
pressure on operating expenditure.
Fitch forecasts further growth of direct risk in 2013 due to the
need to finance
an expenditure-driven deficit. Direct risk will, however, remain
moderate, at
around 40% of current revenue in 2013 (2012: 30.5%).
