(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lithuania's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A-', with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Lithuania's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA'. The Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs have been
affirmed at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lithuania's ratings are supported by stable fiscal finances,
institutional
strengths and a credible policy framework that comes with EU and
eurozone
membership. However, the country's external finances are weaker,
and the ratings
remain constrained by structural bottlenecks, which hold back
progress in
convergence towards the income levels of higher-rated countries.
Parliamentary elections in October 2016 resulted in a new
coalition government
led by the Farmers and Greens Union (LVZS) and its junior
coalition partner the
Social Democrats (LSDP). The outcome reinforces Fitch's
pre-election view that
government policy will continue in a positive direction, most
recently in the
form of structural measures implemented under a "New Social
Model". While part
of this legislation (for example, the Labour Code) remains under
discussion, but
expected to be implemented in 2H17, the 32 bills of the social
model package is
a credible step forward by authorities to address long-term
demographic
challenges facing Lithuania's pensions system and the labour
market.
Fitch forecasts Lithuania to grow an average 2.7% p.a. in
2017-2018, up from an
estimated 2.3% in 2016. Real GDP will be driven by domestic
demand, supported by
resilience in household consumption and an increase in
investment using EU
funds. Higher domestic demand will increase imports, which given
Fitch's subdued
outlook on Lithuania's key trading partners, is expected to
outpace exports,
turning the contribution of net exports negative. At 3%,
Lithuania's five-year
average GDP is in line with the 'A' median. However, the
country's growth
prospects have softened against a weak external environment.
Lithuania is a
small and highly open economy, and its GDP volatility (6.6%) is
significantly
worse than the median of its 'A' category peers (3%).
Stable fiscal finances continue to support Lithuania's ratings.
For 2016,
Lithuania's deficit and debt-to-GDP ratios are projected to have
reached 0.6%
and 40% of GDP, respectively, against the category 'A' medians
of 1.9% and 52%.
Fiscal policy remains focused on strengthening tax
administration, tackling the
grey economy, improving social assistance and public investment.
For 2017, Fitch
forecasts Lithuania to achieve a fiscal deficit 0.7% of GDP and
debt to reach
43.6% of GDP. The projected higher government debt ratio for
2017 reflects
mainly expected pre-financing in external markets for the
February 2018 Eurobond
redemption.
Lithuania's banking sector is stable. The sector is
well-capitalised (capital
adequacy ratio at 19.4% at end-3Q16), and on-going deleveraging
has improved
banks' balance sheets, with non-performing loans now at 4.2%
(end-3Q16) compared
with a peak of 20.4% in 2010. Fitch views positively the high
level of foreign
ownership in the banking sector, which reduces the risk of
financial sector
liabilities migrating onto the sovereign balance sheet.
Lithuania is weaker in some external finance indicators than its
'A' category
peers. A structural trade deficit means that Lithuania will see
its current
account balance fall back into a deficit of around 1% of GDP in
2017 from a
surplus of 0.3% in 2016, as the trade balance worsens on account
of higher
energy prices, as well as a pick-up in investment-related
imports. This compares
with a median current account surplus of 2% across 'A' category
peers. In
addition, Lithuania remains a large net external debtor
(estimated 31.6% of GDP
in 2016) relative to the median net external creditor position
of 'A' category
peers (12.4% of GDP).
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Lithuania a score equivalent to
a rating of 'A'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
-External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect high net external debt
relative to the
peer median. In addition, though Lithuania benefits from the
euro's "reserve
currency flexibility", Fitch believes that this status would
likely offer
Lithuania only limited protection in case of a global or
domestic financial
crisis.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, trigger positive rating action include:
- A sustained improvement in external debt ratios;
- A longer track record of strong and stable economic growth
that fosters higher
income per capita, without the re-emergence of macroeconomic
imbalances.
The main risk factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Deterioration in Lithuania's public debt dynamics, for
example, from sustained
fiscal slippage or economic underperformance;
- Deterioration in external finances, for example, associated
with overheating
of the domestic economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's Global
Economic Outlook
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 144 299 142
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020424
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001