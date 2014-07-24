(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyds
Banking Group (LBG)
and Lloyds Bank Plc's (LB) Long-term and Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A' and 'F1' respectively and the Viability Ratings
(VR) at 'a-'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
LBG and LB's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by the
expectation that
support would be provided to this group by the UK authorities in
case of need,
and are at their Support Rating Floors (SRFs).
The Support Ratings (SR) and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that, as
systemically
important banks in the UK, support for the group from the UK
authorities
(AA+/Stable), in case of need, is still extremely likely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
LBG's and LB's SRs and SRFs, and hence their Long-term IDRs and
Long-term senior
debt ratings, are sensitive to Fitch's assumptions about the
on-going
availability of extraordinary sovereign support to these banks.
Changes in
assumptions could be driven by a reduction either in the
sovereign's ability
(for example, triggered by a downgrade of the UK's sovereign
rating) or
propensity to provide such support. In either case, this would
result in a
downward revision of the banks' SRFs.
The Negative Outlooks assigned to LBG's and its subsidiaries'
IDRs indicate that
Fitch has identified a weakening propensity to provide support
by the
authorities. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention
ultimately to reduce
implicit state support for systemically important banks in the
UK (and more
broadly in the EU), as demonstrated by a series of legislative,
regulatory and
policy initiatives. We expect the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD) to be implemented into national legislation later in 2014
or in 1H15. In
Fitch's view, these regulatory developments will increase the
likelihood of
senior debt losses in banks if they fail solvability
assessments.
Fitch expects to downgrade the SRs of these institutions to '5'
and revise the
SRFs to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to be
some point in late
2014 or in 1H15.
Following this rating action, Fitch expects to downgrade LBG's
and LB's IDRs to
their common VRs. While LBG and its subsidiaries' Short-term
IDRs and Short-term
debt ratings would be at the 'F1'/'F2'cross-over point if the
IDRs were
downgraded to the current VR of 'a-', Fitch considers it likely
that the
liquidity profiles of the group would warrant the higher of the
two rating
options available. As such, LBG and LB's Short-term IDRs and
debt ratings may
not be downgraded once support is removed as the key rating
driver for the IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
LBG's and LB's VRs reflect LBG's strong retail and corporate
banking franchises
in the UK, along with reducing tail risk, improving
capitalisation and healthy
liquidity. Fitch expects LBG to consolidate on its strong retail
position and
leverage this to continue to develop its SME franchise.
LBG's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) to weighted risks ratio is on an
upward
trajectory following a return to profit generation in 1Q14,
supported by low
funding costs, improved cost efficiencies and reducing
impairment charges. Fitch
believes that internal capital generation will be positive from
2014. Fitch
expects the group will operate with a fully-loaded Basel III
common equity Tier
1 ratio of about 11%.
The VRs take into account some remaining credit tail risk, which
is evidenced by
a higher than peers', albeit reducing, impaired loans ratio.
Capitalisation is
vulnerable to asset valuation because unreserved impaired loans
account for a
high, albeit reducing, 55% of FCC at end-March 2014. For LBG,
the VR also
reflects relatively low holding company double leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
Upward movement for the VR over the medium term could occur as
credit
fundamentals improve and tail risk reduces. For an upgrade, we
would expect a
reduction in impaired loans, constant healthy profitability and
further
strengthening of capitalisation.
A downgrade would likely be driven by external factors such as a
particularly
sharp deterioration in the UK economy and property market that
resulted in a
material weakening of the group's asset quality, or increasing
legacy charges
penalising earnings and capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid securities are
notched down from the
subsidiaries' or from their parents' VRs reflecting a
combination of Fitch's
assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to
their VRs (up
to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity (one or
two notches).
These features vary considerably by instrument. The ratings are
primarily
sensitive to changes in the VRs of the banks or their parents.
Please refer to
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
at
www.fitchratings.com for more detail on criteria.
The Alternative Tier 1 (AT1) and non-innovative instruments
issued by LBG, LB
and HBOS take account of the deep subordination of these
instruments and fully
discretionary coupon omission. They are rated five notches below
LBG's and its
subsidiaries' common VR, representing two for loss severity and
a further three
notches for incremental non-performance risk due to the easily
activated
deferral characteristics of these instruments.
LBG, LB, HBOS and Bank of Scotland (BOS) have also issued legacy
Tier 1
instruments which are rated four notches below the common VR,
representing two
notches for the relatively high loss severity and another two
notches to reflect
incremental non-performance risk. The notching on these
instruments acknowledges
that deferral may be more constrained than in the case of the
AT1 and other Tier
1 instruments.
The Upper Tier 2 instruments issued by LBG, LB, HBOS and BOS are
rated three
notches below the common VR, representing one notch for the
relative loss
severity due to the instrument's subordination and a further two
notches to take
account of the incremental non-performance risk on these
instruments.
The Lower Tier 2 debt issued by LB and HBOS is notched once from
the VR to
reflect the subordination and incremental loss severity.
The Enhanced Capital Notes (ECN) issued by LBG as lower Tier 2
host instruments
are rated two notches below the VR. These instruments have a 5%
conversion
trigger. Fitch considers that the conversion feature could
result in recoveries
that are weaker than for legacy Tier 2 instruments and are
therefore notched
twice for loss severity from the group's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
LBG, LB, HBOS and BOS are managed as a group. The subsidiaries
and the ultimate
parent are highly integrated, in management, balance sheet
fungibility and
systems, meaning subsidiaries and parent's credit profiles are
highly
correlated. We have therefore assigned a common VR to HBOS and
BOS at the same
level as their immediate parent's, LB, and of their ultimate
parent, LBG. This
also reflects the large relative size of these entities in the
group context.
The VRs of HBOS and BOS are sensitive to the same factors that
affect the VR of
the group. They are also sensitive to changes in group
structure.
Given the close integration, the subsidiaries' IDRs are aligned
with LBG's and
are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
LBG's IDRs. Hence
the Long-term IDRs are on Negative Outlooks.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Lloyds Banking Group (LBG)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured EMTN Long-term: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured EMTN Short-term: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'
All other lower Tier 2 subordinated Enhanced Capital Notes:
affirmed at 'BBB'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated Enhanced Capital Notes (XS0471770817,
XS473103348,
XS0471767276, XS0473106283): affirmed at 'BBB-'
All other Upper Tier 2 subordinated bonds: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated non-innovative Tier 1 discretionary debt: affirmed
at 'BB'
Subordinated Alternative Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB'
Lloyds Bank (LB)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed
at 'F1'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+''
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt
(US539473AE82,
XS0474660676): affirmed at 'BB+'
Non-innovative Tier 1 debt (XS 0156372343): affirmed at 'BB+'
Other Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt:
affirmed at 'BB'
HBOS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt: affirmed at
'BB'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt: affirmed
at 'BB+'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Bank of Scotland (BOS)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed
at 'F1'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Preference stock: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Denzil de Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 74
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Rating
Criteria",
dated 31 January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies" dated 10
August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
