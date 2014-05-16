(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyds Bank
plc's (Lloyds;
A/Negative/a-) GBP19.3bn equivalent mortgage covered bonds at
'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook following a review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Lloyds' Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an
IDR uplift of 1, Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk)
and the 85%
asset percentage (AP) from Lloyds' investor report that Fitch
takes into account
in its analysis, which provides more protection than the
breakeven AP for the
rating. Although Lloyds is on a Negative Outlook, the Outlook on
the covered
bonds is Stable as they can sustain a one-notch downgrade of
Lloyds' IDR to the
Viability Rating.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased to 88% from 85%, driven by
the lower
refinance spreads applied following the review of UK spread
assumption in
September 2013, lower credit loss assumptions on the pool and
the benefit
provided by the issuer sizing for the risk of negative carry. In
its analysis,
Fitch takes into account the AP of 85% in Lloyds' asset coverage
test, as
communicated in their investor report.
The 'AAA' credit loss has decreased to 10.6% from 12.4% in July
2013, mainly due
to less severe frequency of foreclosure stress applied on the
pool as the
arrears data provided by Lloyds for this review was in line with
Fitch's
standard template and enabled a direct comparison with Fitch
default
assumptions.
The IDR uplift reflects the large size of Lloyds, making it more
likely to be
resolved than liquidated and the positive treatment of covered
bonds in the Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive. The unchanged D-Cap of 4
reflects Fitch's
joint weakest link assessment of four of the five components:
asset segregation,
liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic alternative management
and privileged
derivatives while the cover pool-specific alternative management
has been
assessed as low risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'BBB' or below; or
(ii) the D-Cap falls by at least three categories to 1 (very
high risk); or
(iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases
above Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 88%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
