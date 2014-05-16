(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyds Bank plc's (Lloyds; A/Negative/a-) GBP19.3bn equivalent mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook following a review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on Lloyds' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an IDR uplift of 1, Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the 85% asset percentage (AP) from Lloyds' investor report that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the breakeven AP for the rating. Although Lloyds is on a Negative Outlook, the Outlook on the covered bonds is Stable as they can sustain a one-notch downgrade of Lloyds' IDR to the Viability Rating. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased to 88% from 85%, driven by the lower refinance spreads applied following the review of UK spread assumption in September 2013, lower credit loss assumptions on the pool and the benefit provided by the issuer sizing for the risk of negative carry. In its analysis, Fitch takes into account the AP of 85% in Lloyds' asset coverage test, as communicated in their investor report. The 'AAA' credit loss has decreased to 10.6% from 12.4% in July 2013, mainly due to less severe frequency of foreclosure stress applied on the pool as the arrears data provided by Lloyds for this review was in line with Fitch's standard template and enabled a direct comparison with Fitch default assumptions. The IDR uplift reflects the large size of Lloyds, making it more likely to be resolved than liquidated and the positive treatment of covered bonds in the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. The unchanged D-Cap of 4 reflects Fitch's joint weakest link assessment of four of the five components: asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives while the cover pool-specific alternative management has been assessed as low risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by at least three categories to 1 (very high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 88%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Director +44 20 7530 1474 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Lukas Platzer Analyst +44 20 7530 1589 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 7530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria, dated 10 March 2014; Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, both dated 13 May 2014; Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds, dated 23 January 2014; EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria, dated 6 June 2013; EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom, dated 09 August 2012; Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum, dated 4 February 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.