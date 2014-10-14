(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyd's of
London's
(Lloyd's) and Lloyd's Insurance Company (China) Ltd's Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'AA-', the Society of Lloyd's Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A+' and its subordinated bonds at 'A-'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Lloyd's strong underwriting
performance, strong and
stable risk-adjusted capitalisation and low financial leverage.
In 1H14, Lloyd's continued its strong underwriting performance,
reflected in a
reported combined ratio of 88.2% (1H13: 86.9%). The slightly
higher combined
ratio compared with 1H13 is predominantly due to FX movements,
leading to a
positive contribution in 1H13 and a subsequent reversal in 1H14,
due to the
movements in average dollar rates relative to the pound. Major
claims accounted
for only 1.4pp (1H13: 2.4pp) and included the aviation losses
recorded in 1H14.
Fitch expects Lloyd's combined ratio to remain around 90% in the
absence of
significant major claims for the rest of the year.
Fitch expects Lloyd's level of capital to remain strong and
supportive of its
ratings. In 1H14, underwriting leverage as measured by net
premiums written to
equity was 1.0x on an annualised basis. Lloyd's capital strength
is further
supported by its low leverage with financial leverage at 4% at
end-2013.
Market participants at Lloyd's collectively underwrote GBP14.9bn
of gross
written premiums in 1H14, a y-o-y decline of 4%, which included
a risk-adjusted
rate reduction of 3%. Profit before tax increased to GBP1.7bn
(1H13: GBP1.4bn).
Lloyd's has a global franchise and operates in over 200
countries and
territories. It is a leading market for reinsurance and
specialist property,
casualty, marine, energy and aviation insurance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term, as credit
metrics are not
expected to strengthen significantly over the rating horizon.
A downgrade may occur if the normalised combined ratio remains
above 97% or if
leverage, as measured by net premiums written to equity, rises
above 1.2x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
