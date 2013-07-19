(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed four Loan Invest transactions, as follows:

Loan Invest N.V/S.A. Compartment Home Loan Invest 2007 (HLI 2007)

Class A affirmed (ISIN BE0002362342) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B affirmed (ISIN BE0002363357) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Loan Invest N.V/S.A. Compartment Home Loan Invest 2008 (HLI 2008)

Class A affirmed (ISIN BE0002378504) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Loan Invest N.V/S.A. Compartment Home Loan Invest 2009 (HLI 2009)

Class A affirmed (ISIN BE0002385574) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Loan Invest N.V/S.A. Compartment Home Loan Invest 2011 (HLI 2011)

Class A affirmed (ISIN BE0002401736) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The Belgian prime RMBS transactions comprise loans originated and serviced by KBC (A-/Stable/F1).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Robust Performance

The affirmations reflect the strong performance of the underlying assets, which is in line with Fitch's initial expectations. As of the most recent interest payment dates, three-month plus arrears ranged from 0.1% (HLI 2011) to 0.3% (HLI 2008) of the current pool balance.

Full Provisioning of Defaulted Loans

The transactions' structure allows for the full provisioning of defaulted loans. As of the most recent interest payment dates, the cumulative gross defaults varied between 0.1% (HLI 2011) and 0.7% (HLI 2008) of the initial pool balance.

To date, the levels of excess spread, together with period recoveries, have enabled the issuer to comfortably clear defaults.

Reserve Funds and Note Amortisation

The reserve funds remain fully funded and do not amortise. The sequential amortisation of the notes in HLI 2007, 2009 and 2011, has resulted in build-up of credit support for the notes.

Loan Invest 2008 Still Revolving

HLI 2008 is still in its revolving period until the next IPD in October 2013 and the agency expects build-up of credit enhancement to commence thereafter. Fitch has analysed potential pool mix shifts during the remaining revolving period and modelled a worst-case portfolio.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors, in particular the increasing effect of unemployment. A corresponding increase in new defaults and associated pressure on excess spread levels and reserve funds could result in negative rating action particularly at the lower end of the capital structure.