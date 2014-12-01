(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Localiza
Rent a Car S.A.'s (Localiza) ratings as follows:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB'
--Long-term National Scale rating at 'AAA(bra)';
--5th debentures issuance, in the amount of BRL500 million, due
in 2017, at
'AAA(bra)';
--6th debentures issuance, in the amount of BRL300 million, due
in 2019, at
'AAA(bra)';
--7th debentures issuance, in the amount of BRL500 million, due
in 2021, at
'AAA(bra)'.
The Outlook for Localiza's corporate ratings is Stable.
Localiza's 'BBB' rating reflects its distinguished and dominant
business
position within the car and fleet rental industries in Brazil,
its strong
operational efficiency, as well as its track record of
conservative capital
structure combined with robust liquidity levels. The company has
demonstrated
substantial flexibility to adjust its business model to
consistently allow
financial flexibility to withstand with changes in the economic
cycle while
preserving its healthy capital structure and credit metrics.
Localiza's sizable
pool of unencumbered fleet is also considered a robust source of
liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Competitive Advantages Support Strong Business Profile
Localiza has a very strong competitive position with a market
presence that is
nearly five times larger than its closest competitor. The
company's leadership
gives it a strong negotiating power with the automobile
manufacturers and
enables it to efficiently dilute fixed costs. Localiza's
prominent used car
sales distribution channel further supports its competitive
advantages and
enhances financial and operational flexibility. Localiza's
competitiveness is
further strengthened by its low cost of financing and strong
access to the local
debt markets.
Still Well-Positioned to Face Industry Risks
Fitch's expects that Localiza's performance will weather the
current environment
of slower economic growth without significantly damaging its
performance and
credit metrics. Competition is likely to continue to increase,
while inflation
costs have already pressured Localiza's operating profitability.
The company has
the challenge to seek alternatives in order to partially offset
some loss in
operating margin as a result of its strategy of increasing
market share by not
passing along inflation to rental rates. Going forward,
Localiza's solid
business expertise and conservative approach to pricing will be
fundamental to
avoiding deterioration in its profitability on a potential
deceleration in the
used car market. In other words, Localiza's performance is
partly connected to
its pricing strategy for selling used vehicles.
Lower Cash Flow Expansion; Decline in Operating Margins
Localiza continued to improve its operating cash flow generation
during 2014,
although at lower rates. The combination of its sizable and
matured operations
with lower GDP growth and stronger competition has limited
further business
expansion. As of LTM Sept. 30, 2014, net revenues grew 15% from
the same period
in 2013, reaching BRL3.8 billion, while operating fleet growth
was 2%. In the
same period, EBITDAR and funds from operations (FFO) increased
to BRL1.1 billion
and BRL2.6 billion, respectively, compared with BRL1 billion and
BRL2.3 billion.
During 2012, these figures were BRL979 million and BRL2 billion,
respectively.
The greater costs for labor and store rentals have been
pressuring Localiza's
profitability, limiting scale gains. Over the same LTM, EBITDAR
margin declined
to 28.7%, but is still quite consistent with its historical
range of 29% to 31%.
Nevertheless, going forward Fitch foresees some decline in
operating margins to
between 26%-29%.
Financial Flexibility Persists
The car and fleet rental industries demand significant
investments in fleet
renewal to support business growth. The company has successfully
developed an
asset sales strategy that allows it to sell around 70,000 used
vehicles per
year. This has enabled Localiza to sell vehicles consistently,
including during
negative industry cycles and difficult economic environment. The
proceeds from
car sales have largely funded fleet renewal, given the
significant discounts
obtained from auto manufacturers for new vehicles. The potential
market value of
its relatively modern vehicle fleet is about 2.2x the value of
its net debt.
Localiza could monetize these assets in the event of a cash flow
crisis, since
they are not linked to any type of guarantees. During the LTM
ended Sept. 30,
2014, capex for fleet renewal totaled BRL2.1 billion, and capex
for growth
reached only BRL39.7 million. Offsetting these disbursements,
proceeds from used
car sales totaled BRL2 billion.
During the same LTM, Localiza reported a negative free cash flow
(FCF) of
BRL21.8 million, after BRL2 billion of capital expenditures and
dividends of
BRL348 million, which includes BRL250 million of extraordinary
dividends paid
during the 4Q'13. As the company is expected to continue to show
moderate growth
and pay solid dividends, FCF is expected to range from slightly
positive to
negative by about around BRL100 million during 2015. During
2013, FCF was
negative by BRL18 million, while in 2012 it was positive by
BRL139 million.
During a tougher scenario for the industry, Localiza has the
flexibility to
improve its FCF generation by lowering its capex expenditures,
as most of its
capital investments are geared toward increasing the size of its
fleet.
Excluding capex related to expansion, Localiza generated
BRL349,6 million of
positive FCF during the LTM, a decline from BRL487,5 million in
2013.
Proactive Liability Management/Robust Liquidity
Localiza's management has adopted a conservative and proactive
financial
strategy to limit the risks associated with its exposure to the
cyclical and
capital intensive nature of its business. On Sept. 30, 2014, the
company had
cash and marketable securities of BRL1.3 billion and short-term
debt of BRL246
million. Localiza's cash balance supports debt schedule
amortization up to 2017.
Localiza's sizable pool of unencumbered fleet is also considered
a source of
liquidity. As of Sept. 30, 2014, the company reported a fleet
market value of
approximately BRL2.9 billion, which corresponded to net debt
coverage of 2.2x.
Strong Credit Metrics
The company has a track record of strong credit protection
measures for the
industry. From 2010 through the LTM ended Sept 30, 2014,
Localiza's
FFO-to-Adjusted Leverage averaged 1.2x, while the average for
its total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR ratio was 2.8x and its net adjusted debt/EBITDAR
ratio was 2x. The
company's debt consists primarily of debenture issuances (77%)
and banking
credit lines (23%). Fitch expects Localiza to keep its net
adjusted debt/EBITDAR
ratio below 2.5x during the next couple of years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could occur as the result of a combination of higher
leverage, with
net leverage above 2.5x and lower liquidity, measured by cash
to short-term
debt below 1x, both on a sustainable basis. A negative economic
outlook for
Brazil or a significant deterioration of the used car market in
the country
could also lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term due to the industry's
risks and
volatility, and Localiza's large exposure to conditions in the
macroeconomic
environment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Debora Jalles
Director
+55-21-4503-2629
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20
Centro - Rio de Janeiro - RJ
CEP: 20010-010
Secondary Analyst
Renato Donatti
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2215
Committee Chairperson
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2627
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.