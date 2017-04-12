(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Loews
Corporations' (Loews;
NYSE: L) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured notes at
'A'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's application of its 'Rating
Investment
Holding Companies' criteria, in particular the quality and
diversification of
dividend flows from investees. The Fitch-calculated blended
income stream rating
is 'BBB' based on each subsidiary's credit rating/opinion and
dividend income
contribution. Fitch has historically notched up the blended
income stream one
notch for dividend diversification. While Loews' robust
liquidity, considerable
asset liquidity, resilient dividend characteristics, favorable
investment policy
and record, and strong credit metrics provide an additional two
notches uplift
from the blended income stream.
However, Fitch does not expect the dividend mix to change
materially over the
next couple of years without an improvement in the underlying
cash flow streams
of its energy subsidiaries or investments in new subsidiaries.
While the
recently announced acquisition of Consolidated Container Company
(CCC) provides
subsidiary diversification, material dividend contributions from
CCC are not
anticipated for at least a few years.
Approximately $1.8 billion of debt is affected by today's rating
action. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Loews' ratings reflect the holding company's track record of
being a good
steward of capital, robust coverage and leverage metrics, and
strong financial
flexibility and cash and investments position. These
considerations are offset
by a nearly complete reliance on a single subsidiary for ongoing
dividend flows
with limited prospects for diversification improvements and
possibility that
Loews' other subsidiaries may require material capital support
for reinvestment
and growth, albeit low near-term.
HEIGHTENED DIVIDEND CONCENTRATION, INSURANCE RISKS EXPOSURE
Loews has historically benefited from a fairly well diversified
stream of
dividends with some shorter term variation given the underlying
economic
condition of each subsidiary's business. However, dividend flows
to Loews have
and, at least for the next few years, will continue to be highly
reliant on a
single subsidiary. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA; 'BBB+'
IDR/ 'A' Insurer
Financial Strength/Outlook Stable) is expected to provide over
90% of total 2017
dividend income.
CNA is a primary source of dividend cash flows to Loews. CNA has
paid a $2.00
per share special dividend in 2015, 2016, and 2017 in addition
to $1.00 per
share ordinary annual dividends. Fitch assumes that CNA's $2.00
per share
special and $1.00 per share regular dividend payments will be
retained over the
near term.
CNA's standalone ratings reflect its strong capitalization,
stable earnings, and
adequate reserve quality. CNA's ratings also reflect anticipated
challenges in a
competitive property/casualty market rate environment, the
potential for adverse
reserve development and deterioration in runoff operations
including long-term
care (LTC).
In particular, industry leaders in LTC have reported significant
adverse reserve
development. CNA unlocked its active life reserve in 2015
reducing the near-term
risk of further large adverse loss experience.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO), during the first
quarter of 2016,
decided to discontinue its dividend as the oil price weakness
continues to
compound the effects of the offshore rig oversupply cycle. The
dividend decision
is expected to incrementally improve near-term liquidity to
maintain financial
flexibility. Fitch forecasts that Diamond will not pay any
dividends over the
medium term.
In February 2014 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP;
'BBB-'/Outlook
Stable) reduced its dividends by 81% (Loews' share dropped to
$52 million in
2014, 2015, and 2016 from $297 million in 2013). The reduction
was mainly due to
U.S. shale natural gas supply-demand shifts that have impaired
pipeline
economics for two of its significant assets challenging contract
renewals. While
Boardwalk is pursuing projects to improve competitiveness and
diversifying its
offerings, capital spending over the next several years will
limit dividend
growth. Fitch projects that dividends will remain flat over the
next few years.
ROBUST COVERAGE, LEVERAGE, AND LTV METRICS
Dividend and investment income, net of corporate-level expenses,
provide robust
coverage of interest costs and fixed charges of Loews'
outstanding parent-level
corporate obligations. Coverage was 10.0x and 11.3x for the
years ended Dec. 31,
2015 and 2016, respectively. Fitch's base case forecasts
coverage will remain
strong for the rating category remaining in the 10x-10.5x range
for the next few
years.
Leverage metrics are strong on a cash flow and loan-to-value
(LTV) basis. Cash
flow-based leverage was approximately 2.3x and 2.2x for the
years ended Dec. 31,
2015 and 2016. Fitch's base case forecasts leverage metrics will
remain strong
at approximately 2.5x for the next few years.
Fitch-calculated LTV, as of March 28, 2017, is estimated to be
approximately 9%
considering all Loews assets and about 13% considering only the
value of Loews'
publicly traded subsidiary ownership positions. Fitch's criteria
also consider
the stressed valuation of assets in order to consider their
inherent volatility
based on historical price movements. Fitch-calculated
loan-to-stressed value, as
of March 28, 2017, is estimated to be under 12% considering all
Loews assets and
over 17% considering only the value of Loews' publicly traded
subsidiary
ownership positions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Loews
include:
--CNA dividends that remain flat year-over-year in 2017
following the $2 per
share special dividend. Fitch assumes that CNA dividends remain
level, which it
does not expect will result in material pressure on capital
levels and Fitch IFS
ratings in the medium term;
--Diamond dividends remain discontinued due to the challenged
offshore drilling
operating environment;
--Boardwalk dividends remain flat at approximately $52 million;
--Operating costs relatively consistent with historical levels;
--Modest near-term subsidiary capital investments;
--Loews equity activity remains balanced with management's
long-term
value-creation objective resulting in cash and investment
balances maintained
near current levels to moderate the effects of, and act
opportunistically,
during market downcycles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Improvements in the underlying credit quality of investees and
subsidiary
dividend flow diversification;
--Maintenance of a conservative financial and investment policy
that retains
robust interest coverage and leverage metrics, as well as
liquidity.
A revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative will be
linked to an
improvement in underlying credit quality of investees or a
material increase in
dividend diversification.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Continued reliance on CNA for the majority of dividend flows
with limited
visibility for material contributions from other subsidiaries;
--Weakening underlying credit quality of investees that could,
among other
things, require considerable Loews support resulting in reduced
liquidity;
--Material change in Loews' financial and investment policies;
--Mid-cycle interest coverage below 4.5x and/or cash flow-based
leverage metrics
exceeding 2.5x for a sustained period;
--Holding company-level acquisitions and/or shareholder-friendly
actions
inconsistent with the expected cash flow and leverage profile.
A downgrade will be linked to a decline in underlying credit
quality of
investees or continued dividend concentration with limited
visibility for
diversification.
STRONG FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY, CASH & INVESTMENTS POSITION
The holding company structure, with Loews' largest investments
held in multiple
majority-owned, publicly-listed companies, enhances its
financial flexibility.
This structure also protects Loews from having any recourse
indebtedness of its
investees. Additionally, there are no cross default provisions
between
subsidiaries or between the parent and subsidiaries.
Loews had pro forma cash and investments of approximately $4.9
billion, as of
Dec. 31, 2016, including the first quarter 2017 CNA regular and
special dividend
payments, BWP regular dividend payments, and cash used to fund
the pending CCC
transaction. Investment holdings are mainly comprised of cash
equivalents and
U.S. government bonds. Management indicated that it has and will
continue to
hold significant amounts of cash & investments to moderate the
effects of and
act opportunistically during market downcycles.
LONG-DATED MATURITIES, COVENANT LITE TERMS
Loews does not have any debt maturities until 2023. The holding
company is not
subject to any material financial covenants.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
Fitch has made no material adjustments that are not disclosed
within the
company's and its subsidiaries' public filings.
