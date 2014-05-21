(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Macao's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'AA+' and
the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
- A strong sovereign balance sheet and a track record of robust
economic growth
underpinned by a thriving gaming industry. A decade of strong
growth has lifted
nominal GDP per capita to twice the median for 'AA' rating
category (sovereigns
rated 'AA-', 'AA' and 'AA+'), while domestic savings at 74.8% of
GDP are well
above the 'AA' median of 36.8% of GDP.
- A robust sovereign net foreign asset (SNFA) position that
reached 108% of GDP
at end-2013, greater than the 'AA' median of 85% of GDP. High
SNFA reflects
double-digit current account surpluses (estimated at 42% of GDP
end-2013), which
have helped drive a steady accumulation of international
reserves, and a robust
external component of fiscal reserve assets.
- Public finances are a clear stand-out strength. The sovereign
has no debt,
domestic or external. Substantial fiscal surpluses, averaging
20.5% of GDP in
the five years up to 2013 on Fitch's estimate, place it second
only to Kuwait
('AA'/Stable) among Fitch's rated sovereigns when ranked by this
metric.
Cumulative fiscal surpluses have generated an estimated fiscal
reserve of
USD42.9bn at end-2013, equivalent to 83% of GDP, adding further
strength to the
rating.
- Macao's average real GDP growth of 14.3% for the five years to
2013 far
outperformed the 'A' and 'AA' medians of 2.7% and 3.3%
respectively. Our current
forecast horizon assumes that Macao's GDP will grow at an
average rate of 9.8%
in 2014-2015. This makes Macao the fastest-growing economy
amongst its 'AA'
rating peers, where average real GDP over the same period is
expected to be much
lower at 2.4%. However, Macao's limited range of macroeconomic
policy levers is
a weakness relative to rating peers.
- Concentration risks weigh on Macao's rating. Macao's small,
open and
gaming-dominated economy is vulnerable to economic developments
in mainland
China - its dominant source of demand. A "hard landing" for
China's economy is a
low-probability but high-impact downside risk to Macao's gaming
industry. Gross
gaming revenues are equivalent to around 85% of Macao's GDP and
gaming taxes
were about 74% of integrated government revenue in 2012 (latest
available).
Nonetheless, Fitch recognises that being part of China offers
significant
economic advantages to Macao over the longer term.
- Broadly balanced financial sector risks. Strong credit growth,
a product of
banks' rising exposure to China and the property sector, and
high asset price
inflation have manifested themselves in a Fitch Macro-Prudential
Indicator score
of '3', implying a potentially high risk of systemic stress.
However, the system
comfortably meets regulatory requirements (regulatory capital
ratio of 15.5%),
is liquid and profitable and enjoys a moderate loan-to-deposit
ratio of 80% and
negligible non-performing loans.
- A largely foreign-owned banking sector limits risks to the
sovereign balance
sheet. However, 70% of total banking sector assets are owned by
Chinese parent
banks, potentially intensifying any external shock from mainland
China (from
either weaker-than-expected economic growth or banking sector
stress).
- As a small, open economy with a high degree of concentration
risk, Macao is
characterised by above-average volatility with respect to
growth, inflation and
government revenues. Macao's governance indicators also fall
short of both 'AA'
and 'A' rated peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a negative
rating action include:
- A severe economic shock from China could be negative for the
ratings, given
the close economic and financial linkages
-A sharp deterioration in financial sector stability given
increasing risks from
rising house prices and exposures to mainland China
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a positive
rating action include:
- Substantial further strengthening of Macao's sovereign balance
sheet
- A significant improvement in China's economic and financial
sector risks
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Macao's economy remains highly concentrated in the
gaming industry
Fitch assumes China will have a smooth economic rebalancing
process and avoid a
"hard landing", as Macao's economy and its gaming industry are
highly
susceptible to China's economic performance
Fitch assumes no substantial changes in China's policy towards
gaming and
tourism that could have a serious impact on Macao
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd
28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
