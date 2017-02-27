(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Macao's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-' with a Stable
Outlook. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+' and the
Short-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers:
Macao's ratings are underpinned by the territory's credible
policy framework and
exceptionally strong public and external finances, which
continue to strengthen
despite three consecutive years of economic contraction. The
ratings are
constrained by Macao's high GDP volatility, elevated
concentration to the gaming
sector and tourism from mainland China, as well as its
susceptibility to changes
in China's broader policy environment.
Macao's economy is beginning to rebound, with real GDP expanding
by 4.4% in 3Q16
and 7.0% in 4Q16. The large contraction in 1H16 left real GDP
growth for
full-year 2016 negative, at -2.1%, but Fitch expects a pick-up
to 2.5% in 2017
supported by improving gaming revenues from new casino openings.
Data suggests
the VIP and mass-market customer segments recorded positive
growth in 4Q16,
increasing the likelihood of a recovery this year.
The territory's budget remains in strong surplus despite the
recession. Fitch
estimates the 2016 budget surplus was 6.2% of GDP, above the
government's
original budget estimate of 1%, due to a higher gaming revenue
intake. The
government's 2017 budget projects a surplus of MOP5.6bn (1.5% of
GDP), based on
flat gaming revenues relative to their 2016 budget assumption.
Fitch forecasts a
2017 budget surplus of 5.0% of GDP, reflecting the agency's
expectations of
roughly 6% gaming revenue growth in 2017.
Macao has no outstanding government debt and prudent expenditure
management
during the gaming boom allowed the territory to accumulate large
fiscal buffers.
Fitch estimates fiscal reserves, including a provisional
portfolio that holds
about two years of accumulated government surpluses, grew to
137% of GDP at
end-2016, equivalent to 5.7x the projected 2017 budgetary
expenditure. Macao's
fiscal strengths are further supported by a Basic Law
requirement for the
territory to maintain balanced budgets or modest surpluses.
External finances are among the strongest across Fitch-rated
sovereigns and
represent a key support to the rating. The agency forecasts the
current account
surplus to rise to 28% of GDP in 2017, up from an estimated 27%
in 2016, due to
the modest gaming revenue recovery we are expecting this year.
Sovereign net
foreign assets, which include fiscal and foreign-exchange
reserves, are the
fifth highest globally, at roughly 180% of GDP as of end-2016.
Fitch sees the
currency board arrangement as a credible policy anchor, with
adequate foreign
reserve coverage equivalent to 4x the base money supply.
Macao's principal rating constraint is its high concentration to
the gaming
sector, which continues to represent about 48% of GDP and 21% of
employment -
despite authorities' efforts to increase the economy's
diversity. The territory
also has a high reliance on mainland Chinese tourists, who
account for
two-thirds of total visitor arrivals and an even larger share of
visitor
spending. These two risks have contributed to Macao's high GDP
growth volatility
and increase the economy's vulnerability to changes in China's
broader policy
environment, including changes to visa regulations or the
legalisation of gaming
in other Chinese territories - although we do not expect the
latter to occur in
the near term.
Fitch sees the mainland China exposures of Macao's banks as a
potential risk,
although their non-performing loan ratio was a low 0.03% at
end-1H16. The agency
estimates that mainland China exposures accounted for 33% of
banking system
assets at end-1H16, up from 26% at end-2015; the highest
proportion among the
eight Asian economies captured in our periodic survey.
Nevertheless, risks to
the sovereign balance sheet are mitigated by the fact that
Macao's banking
sector is almost entirely foreign owned. In addition, a
significant proportion
of exposures are to mainland Chinese banks in the form of parent
bank
guarantees, direct placements and other short-dated trade
finance claims, such
as discounted letters of credit.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY)
Fitch's proprietary sovereign rating model (SRM) assigns Macao a
score
equivalent to a rating of 'AA-' on the Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its
qualitative overlay
(QO) relative to rated peers, as follows:
- Public finances: +1 notch to reflect zero public debt, large
fiscal reserves
and a strong fiscal policy framework.
- Macro: +1 notch to offset excessive penalisation in the SRM
due to Macao's
exceptionally high GDP contraction in 2015.
- Structural features: -2 notches to reflect the combination of
high
concentration risk to the gaming industry and mainland China, as
well as Macao's
macro-prudential indicator score of 3.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to negative action,
individually or
collectively, include a:
- A severe economic shock from China, in light of the close
economic and
financial linkages.
- A sustained decline in gaming revenues, particularly if this
leads to erosion
of the sovereign balance sheet.
- A sharp deterioration in financial-sector stability.
The main factor that could lead to positive rating action is
diversification of
the economy into sectors less reliant on gaming and China.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- China avoids a hard landing or banking sector crisis.
- Macao maintains the high degree of autonomy provided to it
under the Basic
Law.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Director
+852 2263 9944
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019756
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001