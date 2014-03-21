(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macedonia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on senior unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed
Macedonia's Short-term
rating at 'B' and Country Ceiling at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers:
Real GDP is estimated to have grown by 3.1% in 2013, following a
modest
contraction in 2012. This was mainly driven by the construction
sector, which
represented more than 50% of GDP growth. Thanks to a further
stimulus by public
investment, Fitch forecasts that growth will accelerate slightly
in 2014 and
2015, to 3.2% and 3.5%, respectively.
Macedonia is a standout in the 'BB' category in terms of 'ease
of doing
business'. However, although foreign direct investment (FDI) has
picked up
recently and contributes nearly one-quarter of total exports, it
has yet to
translate into sustained higher growth and unemployment remains
high at nearly
29% of the labour force. Domestically, despite the increase in
investment, the
still low level of private savings limits medium-term potential
growth.
Inflation averaged 2.8% in 2013, and is expected to remain close
to 3% in
2014-15 thanks to still high interest rates, which also support
the currency
peg.
The central government deficit remained broadly unchanged in
2013 compared with
2012, at 4% of GDP. The government will continue its modest
fiscal stimulus in
2014, via social transfers and investment in large
infrastructure projects.
These projects are predominantly backed by international
financial institutions.
Fitch estimates that the 2014 target of a deficit of 3.5% is
credible, and that
it will not fall to 3% until 2015 as the government keeps
capital expenditure
high. However, a relatively large share of public investment
expenditure is made
via public enterprises, and is therefore not reflected in
headline deficit
figures. Macedonia's gross general government debt is expected
to rise modestly
to around 36% in 2014 and 37% in 2015, in line with the 'BB'
median. However,
relatively short maturities mean that fiscal financing needs
remain high at some
13% of GDP, while the fact that about 79% of public debt is
foreign-currency
denominated leaves the public finances vulnerable to exchange
rate fluctuations.
Following the dissolution of parliament in early March,
parliamentary elections
will be held in April 2014, the same day as the presidential
elections.
According to opinion polls, the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party is
likely to come out of
the elections with a reinforced majority. Fitch expects the
elections to be held
in a relatively orderly manner and to have an only modest impact
on policy. No
meaningful progress towards NATO and EU membership is likely
pending the
resolution of the "name issue" with Greece.
The Macedonian denar's long-standing peg to the euro is backed
by international
reserves at the National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
amounting to nearly
five months of current account payments. Macedonia's current
account deficit has
widened slightly in the past years and is expected to average
4.0%-4.5% of GDP
in 2014-15. Although further export-oriented FDI projects and
demand growth from
the eurozone should support export growth in the coming years,
imports are
likely to grow at a similar pace so that Macedonia's trade
deficit will continue
to weigh on the current account balance. Net external debt is in
line with the
'BB' median at 15.9% of GDP.
The banking sector is well capitalised, with a Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio of
14.4% at end-2013. Non-performing loans stand at 10.9% of the
total but are
fully provisioned against. However, the system is highly
concentrated, with
three banks accounting for around two-thirds of sector assets,
deposits and
loans, and two of them having parents domiciled in Greece and
Slovenia, which
may pose residual risks. Overall, Fitch does not deem the
banking sector
represents a significant risk of contingent liabilities to the
sovereign balance
sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
positive rating action are:
- Stronger and sustainable economic growth underpinned by a
pick-up in domestic
private investment that leads to a continuing improvement in
labour market
indicators.
- Successful diversification of the export base, which would
significantly
reduce the trade balance.
- Resolution of disputes with neighbouring countries that clear
the path towards
membership of international organisations.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action are:
- Fiscal loosening or the crystallisation of contingent
liabilities that
jeopardises the stability of public finances and the currency
peg.
- A sharp drop in demand for Macedonian exports in key trading
partners,
contributing to a prolonged domestic recession.
- A breakdown in ethnic relations or other political shock that
leads to
prolonged instability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Macedonia will continue to pursue stable
monetary and fiscal
policy settings consistent with a stable currency peg.
Fitch assumes that the EU economy, Macedonia's largest trade
partner, will
continue to recover gradually.
Fitch assumes that the unwinding of extraordinary global
monetary stimulus will
proceed in a broadly orderly fashion.
