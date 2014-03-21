(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macedonia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed Macedonia's Short-term rating at 'B' and Country Ceiling at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers: Real GDP is estimated to have grown by 3.1% in 2013, following a modest contraction in 2012. This was mainly driven by the construction sector, which represented more than 50% of GDP growth. Thanks to a further stimulus by public investment, Fitch forecasts that growth will accelerate slightly in 2014 and 2015, to 3.2% and 3.5%, respectively. Macedonia is a standout in the 'BB' category in terms of 'ease of doing business'. However, although foreign direct investment (FDI) has picked up recently and contributes nearly one-quarter of total exports, it has yet to translate into sustained higher growth and unemployment remains high at nearly 29% of the labour force. Domestically, despite the increase in investment, the still low level of private savings limits medium-term potential growth. Inflation averaged 2.8% in 2013, and is expected to remain close to 3% in 2014-15 thanks to still high interest rates, which also support the currency peg. The central government deficit remained broadly unchanged in 2013 compared with 2012, at 4% of GDP. The government will continue its modest fiscal stimulus in 2014, via social transfers and investment in large infrastructure projects. These projects are predominantly backed by international financial institutions. Fitch estimates that the 2014 target of a deficit of 3.5% is credible, and that it will not fall to 3% until 2015 as the government keeps capital expenditure high. However, a relatively large share of public investment expenditure is made via public enterprises, and is therefore not reflected in headline deficit figures. Macedonia's gross general government debt is expected to rise modestly to around 36% in 2014 and 37% in 2015, in line with the 'BB' median. However, relatively short maturities mean that fiscal financing needs remain high at some 13% of GDP, while the fact that about 79% of public debt is foreign-currency denominated leaves the public finances vulnerable to exchange rate fluctuations. Following the dissolution of parliament in early March, parliamentary elections will be held in April 2014, the same day as the presidential elections. According to opinion polls, the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party is likely to come out of the elections with a reinforced majority. Fitch expects the elections to be held in a relatively orderly manner and to have an only modest impact on policy. No meaningful progress towards NATO and EU membership is likely pending the resolution of the "name issue" with Greece. The Macedonian denar's long-standing peg to the euro is backed by international reserves at the National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia amounting to nearly five months of current account payments. Macedonia's current account deficit has widened slightly in the past years and is expected to average 4.0%-4.5% of GDP in 2014-15. Although further export-oriented FDI projects and demand growth from the eurozone should support export growth in the coming years, imports are likely to grow at a similar pace so that Macedonia's trade deficit will continue to weigh on the current account balance. Net external debt is in line with the 'BB' median at 15.9% of GDP. The banking sector is well capitalised, with a Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 14.4% at end-2013. Non-performing loans stand at 10.9% of the total but are fully provisioned against. However, the system is highly concentrated, with three banks accounting for around two-thirds of sector assets, deposits and loans, and two of them having parents domiciled in Greece and Slovenia, which may pose residual risks. Overall, Fitch does not deem the banking sector represents a significant risk of contingent liabilities to the sovereign balance sheet. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action are: - Stronger and sustainable economic growth underpinned by a pick-up in domestic private investment that leads to a continuing improvement in labour market indicators. - Successful diversification of the export base, which would significantly reduce the trade balance. - Resolution of disputes with neighbouring countries that clear the path towards membership of international organisations. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action are: - Fiscal loosening or the crystallisation of contingent liabilities that jeopardises the stability of public finances and the currency peg. - A sharp drop in demand for Macedonian exports in key trading partners, contributing to a prolonged domestic recession. - A breakdown in ethnic relations or other political shock that leads to prolonged instability. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that Macedonia will continue to pursue stable monetary and fiscal policy settings consistent with a stable currency peg. Fitch assumes that the EU economy, Macedonia's largest trade partner, will continue to recover gradually. Fitch assumes that the unwinding of extraordinary global monetary stimulus will proceed in a broadly orderly fashion. 