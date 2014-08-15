(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Macquarie
Group Limited (MGL) and its Australian subsidiaries, Macquarie
Bank Limited
(MBL), Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL), and
Macquarie International
Finance Limited (MIFL). A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
MBL's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect sound liquidity,
solid
capitalisation, robust risk management and a diverse business
mix, offset by
earnings volatility and a larger risk appetite relative to
Australian retail
banks. MGL is the non-operating holding company of the group and
its IDRs, VR
and senior debt ratings are driven by similar factors. However,
the ratings are
notched once from MBL's ratings to recognise a higher risk
profile due to its
exposure to unregulated operations through MFHL, a greater level
of earnings
volatility, again due to MFHL, and lower standalone liquidity at
the holding
company.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view that MBL's and MGL's
balance sheet
strength and geographic diversity should allow them to weather a
likely modest
deterioration in Australia's operating environment over the next
12-18 months
with limited business impact.
Liquidity management is strong, helping to offset a reliance on
wholesale
funding. The group requires all long-term assets to be funded
with long-term
liabilities and to maintain a stress-survival horizon in excess
of 12 months
with only limited impact on franchise. This leaves MBL well
positioned to meet
Basel III liquidity requirements when they are implemented. MGL
held AUD19.1bn
of high quality liquid assets at 31 March 2014 (FYE14), with
AUD17.3bn of this
held by MBL. Liquid assets are held by the operating
subsidiaries rather than
the holding company.
The solid liquidity positions help to offset a higher level of
earnings
volatility relative to other similarly rated retail banks. The
volatility
emerges from the group's capital market related businesses, and
is particularly
prevalent in MFHL. Stable earnings streams such as fees and
commissions from
funds management have increased since FY08; however, the market
related
businesses are core to the group and mean earnings are likely to
remain somewhat
volatile.
Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that MGL and MBL will
continue to maintain
solid capital positions to offset the group's risk appetite. The
group held a
substantial surplus over regulatory requirements at FYE14, while
double leverage
was low at 101%. MBL's Fitch core capital ratio was 12.7% at
FYE14. Basel III
capital and leverage requirements have already been met, well in
advance of full
implementation.
MGL has a generally robust risk management framework which also
helps to offset
the group's higher risk appetite relative to most Australian
retail banks.
Recent strong growth, particularly in the bank's Australian
mortgage portfolio,
could leave MBL susceptible to a downturn in the Australian
housing market,
although underwriting has generally been in line with industry
averages.
Concentration risk is low in the loan portfolio, but is higher
amongst interbank
exposures. The group also maintains sizeable equity exposures -
both trading and
non-trading - relative to domestic and international peers and
its own capital
base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
A material weakening of the capital and/or liquidity positions
would leave MGL
and MBL susceptible to increased market volatility and would
likely result in a
downgrade of both entities IDRs, VRs and senior debt ratings.
Serious
reputational issues may also lead to negative rating pressure.
Upside rating
potential is limited by the earnings volatility inherent in some
of the
businesses of MGL and MBL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MGL's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's view
that support from Australian authorities cannot be relied upon
if needed. The
agency believes that if support were provided to the group it
would most likely
be through the regulated bank, MBL. MBL's SR and SRF reflect a
moderate
probability of support given its position as the fifth largest
bank by total
assets in Australia and a key player in the domestic financial
markets.
The SRs and SRFs of MGL and MBL are sensitive to any change in
assumptions
around the propensity or ability of Australian authorities to
provide timely
support. No change to the propensity of the authorities to
provide support
appears imminent despite global moves, although Australia's
membership of the
G20 could mean some lessening of support in the medium- to
long-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of MBL's and MGL's subordinated debt and Tier 1
capital securities
are consistent with Fitch's criteria "Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities", dated 31 January 2014. MBL's subordinated
debt is notched
once from the banks' VR, while the Tier 1 capital securities of
MGL and MBL are
notched five times from the respective VRs to reflect fully
discretionary coupon
payments. The ratings of the instruments are sensitive to the
same factors that
influence the VRs of MGL and MBL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - MFHL and MIFL
MFHL is a core subsidiary of MGL, undertaking the group's
non-banking
activities. Its IDRs are aligned with those of MGL. MIFL is a
strategically
important subsidiary of MBL, providing finance to Macquarie
entities. Its IDRs
are notched once from those of MBL.
Any change in the propensity and/or ability of the respective
parents to provide
support to MFHL and MIFL is likely to result in changes to each
entity's IDRs
and Support Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Macquarie Group Limited (MGL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2';
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-';
- Support Rating: affirmed at '5;
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor';
- Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'; and
- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'.
Macquarie PMI LLC:
- Macquarie preferred membership interests (XS0562354422):
affirmed at 'BB'.
Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1';
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a';
- Support Rating: affirmed at '3';
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB';
- Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A';
- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1';
- Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'; and
- Macquarie bank exchangeable capital securities (XS0763122909):
affirmed at
'BB+'.
Macquarie Capital Funding L.P.:
- Macquarie income preferred securities (XS0201559811): affirmed
at 'BB+'.
Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; and
- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'.
Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; and
- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities", dated
31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.