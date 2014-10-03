(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Reasuransi MAIPARK Indonesia's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The company was previously known as PT Asuransi MAIPARK Indonesia. 'BBB' National IFS Ratings denote an adequate capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for payment of policyholder obligations than for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects MAIPARK's business concentration in reinsuring earthquake risks in the catastrophe-prone Indonesian market. It also takes into account the company's healthy operating profitability, prudent investment management and strong risk-based capitalisation. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that MAIPARK will continue to maintain sufficient capital buffer to support its ongoing business growth and shield itself from potential shocks. MAIPARK's underwriting margin has remained sound with a combined ratio of 56.8% as of end-2013. This is supported by the company's low loss ratio due to the absence of major earthquakes in Indonesia during the year. The company has posted consistent profitability over the last five years driven by stable investment yields and premium growth. MAIPARK's operating performance as of end-July 2014 has been largely in line with the company's projections. Following the increase in mandatory cession to MAIPARK to 15% of the total sum insured across all zones beginning in 2014 from as low as 5%, depending on the zones, previously, the reinsurer has added a few layers to its retrocessionaires arrangement to mitigate its catastrophe risks. Fitch will continue to monitor MAIPARK's risk exposure, in particular to watch if it maintains adequate retrocessionaire coverage to shield itself from potential shocks. The reinsurer's investment portfolio has been highly liquid and conservative, although the proportion of cash and deposits has declined in recent years following the company's decision to increase its investments in mutual funds and property. In view of its track record and well-defined investment policy, Fitch expects MAIPARK to maintain its investment risks at a manageable level. Any aggressive loading of additional risky investments could put pressure on the rating. MAIPARK's capitalisation has remained sound with its risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio at over 1,000% at end-July 2014, compared with the regulatory minimum of 120%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include: - enhancement of its risk management capabilities, such as its reserving techniques and catastrophe modeling, and - the company's ability to sustain its operating profitability, with a pre-tax return on assets consistently above 20% (end-2013: 17.8%). Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant deterioration in the reinsurer's premium sustainability, operating performance and capital relative to its business portfolio (that is, statutory risk-based capital below 250% for a sustained period) due to excessive growth or claims from catastrophe losses. Contact: Primary Analyst Cheryl Evangeline Associate Director +62 21 2988 6814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. 