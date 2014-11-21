(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/SINGAPORE, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of two Japanese bank holding companies - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) - and their banking subsidiaries. The agency has also affirmed the ratings of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s (MUFG) two banking subsidiaries and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB). The ratings of MUFG's consumer finance subsidiary, ACOM CO., LTD (ACOM), have also been affirmed. The Rating Outlooks are Stable for all entities. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating actions follow a periodic review of the major Japanese banking groups. Fitch will publish findings of this review in a report '2015 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks', available at www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs The Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect the four banking groups' respective strong or very sound domestic franchises, solid liquidity profiles in yen, sound asset quality and adequate capital positions, which continue to improve through consistent retained earnings. However, profitability remains modest on account of the sustained low interest rate environment. This is also a function of the mild improvement in market conditions experienced in the past 18 months, which has benefited the banks' capitalisations owing to their still-large exposures to equity. Japanese Government Bond (JGBs) exposures also remain large, but they have been managed down. Nevertheless, overall market risks remain a rating constraint, as the investments could give rise to volatility in the banks' earnings and capitalisation. Fitch believes that the banks' core banking profitability generated from their domestic lending is unlikely to improve substantially in the short to medium term, given still-weak demand from the corporate sector and low interest rates produced by unprecedented monetary easing by the Bank of Japan. The banks' decent performance over the past few years was largely due to a decrease in credit costs and market-driven revenues (such as equity gains and/or the sale of financial products), from which Fitch believes stable and sustainable profit contribution will be difficult to be maintained in the longer term. Another notable potential risk is the banks' overseas expansion strategies, which are intended to reduce reliance on domestic operations and boost profitability. Offshore growth has so far been moderate and Fitch expects the banks to continue their moderate pace of expansion, but this is unlikely to be a strong driver of overall profitability - offshore lending margin was less than 2% for the financial year ended March 2014 (FYE14) on average for the banks. Meanwhile, a less challenging domestic operating environment will help the banks hold down potential credit risks. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs The potential for a VR upgrade is limited for MUFG's subsidiaries, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB), in light of the ratings' proximity to the Japanese sovereign's IDRs (A+/Negative). For SMFG and its subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), MHFG and its subsidiaries, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK) and Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and SMTB, any positive action would likely stem from a sustainable improvement in the wider domestic real economy, leading to consistent growth in demand for capital expenditures/investments accompanied by a firm performance of the overall corporate sector. This could result in stronger NIM (through a combination of increased lending margins and volume) and more solid fee and commission revenue base. Nevertheless, such a macro scenario currently appears remote as indicated by the sovereign rating outlook. Negative rating action on all the banks' VRs is currently not envisaged due to their stable asset quality and adequate capital buffers. However, the VRs may be negatively affected if sudden and unexpected deterioration of the operating environment - such as due to uncertainty/failure of Abenomics - adversely impacts the banks' financial profiles. Downward pressure may also result from an unexpected increase in risk appetite (without a corresponding increase in capital buffers) or an increase in exposure to equities, leading to potentially higher volatility in earnings and/or capital. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Senior Debt, SRs and SRFs The Long-Term IDRs of all banks except MHFG, MHBK and MHTB are driven by the banks' respective VRs. MHFG group's Long-Term IDRs are based on sovereign support, and are at the banks' Support Rating Floors (SRFs). The Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs of all major banks reflect Fitch's view that, as systematically important banks in Japan, the banks are extremely likely to receive government support in case of need. Fitch believes that the prospects of support for systemically important financial institutions in Japan have not deteriorated even though there is a global move toward reducing the extent of sovereign support should banks require assistance. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Senior Debts, SRs and SRFs The IDRs of BTMU and MUTB are driven by their VRs and any change in the VRs could result in a change to their IDRs and the ratings of outstanding senior debts. An upgrade of the IDRs of SMFG, SMBC, and SMTB would follow an upgrade of their VRs. However, a downgrade in the VRs would not necessarily affect the IDRs, which are aligned with their SRFs. This is because of the SRF currently also being at 'A-', hence any negative action on the IDRs would likely be a reflection of negative action on the sovereign ratings. Currently, the VRs of MHFG, MHBK and MHTB are one notch below their 'A-' IDRs. Therefore, the upgrade in the VRs of the group would not lead to an upgrade of their IDRs unless it is by more than two notches. Any downgrade of the VRs of MHFG and its subsidiaries would not immediately affect their IDRs, since their IDRs are at the SRFs. Fitch expects the banks' '1' SRs and 'A-' SRFs to be maintained, even if the sovereign's ratings were downgraded to 'A' (currently 'A+'/Negative). This is based on Fitch's belief that the government's propensity to support the major banks, if necessary, remains intact. However, at that point the outlook on the banks' IDRs would be driven by the outlook on the sovereign ratings. The sovereign's IDRs being downgraded to below 'A' would lead to a review of the SRs and SRFs of all banks, and the support-driven IDRs of MHFG, MHBK and MHTB would be immediately affected. KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debts and Other Hybrid Securities Preferred securities issued by subsidiaries of MUFG, MHFG and SMFG are rated four notches below the respective parents' VRs - two notches for loss severity and two notches for non-performance risk due to the constraint of coupon suspension - in line with Fitch's criteria on performing instruments. For subordinated debts issued under Basel II (B2T2) or Basel III (B3T2), the anchor rating - which best reflects non-performance risk - is the higher of the VR or support-driven Long-Term IDR. This is because, Fitch believes that support can be factored into such instrument ratings - under Japan's Deposit Insurance Law, the government can pre-emptively provide financial assistance to a solvent bank holding company, when a serious systemic disruption is anticipated. BTMU's B2T2 instrument is rated one notch (for loss severity) below its VR. Meanwhile, B3T2 instruments issued by SMFG and MHFG's subsidiary are notched twice from the VR and support-driven Long-Term IDR, respectively, to reflect the prospect of full and permanent write-down of the securities upon reaching the point of non-viability, resulting in additional loss severity A downgrade of BTMU's VR would lead to a downgrade of its B2T2 instrument rating. For SMFG and MHFG's subsidiary, a downgrade of their VRs would not affect the ratings of their B3T2 debt as their IDRs would then be underpinned by the 'A-' SRFs. Meanwhile, substantial changes in the resolution framework that increase the risk of loss-absorption being triggered, or changes in assessment of the banks' systemic importance that reduce the likelihood of pre-emptive support would lead Fitch to review the anchor rating of the subordinated debts. Nevertheless, Fitch believes such changes will be unlikely in the foreseeable future. KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated Company The IDRs of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited are in line with the ratings of its 100% parent, SMBC, given its role as the European operational arm of SMBC. The Long-Term IDRs of ACOM were affirmed following the affirmation of the Long-Term IDRs of subsidiary banks of MUFG, a 40% shareholder of ACOM. ACOM, one of the leading providers of consumer financial services in Japan, is viewed as a strategically important subsidiary within the group. Any change in the notching approach would likely be driven by changes in MUFG's ability or propensity to support ACOM, including due to changes in ownership or ACOM's strategic importance to the group. A full list of rating actions follows: Entities under MHFG MHFG, MHTB: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' MHBK: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Mizuho Capital Investment (USD) 1 Limited -Preferred securities affirmed at 'BB' Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) 3 Limited - B3T2 instrument affirmed at 'BBB' Entities under SMFG SMFG: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - B3T2 instrument affirmed at 'BBB' SMBC: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited: - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' SMFG Preferred Capital GBP 1 Limited, SMFG Preferred Capital USD 1 Limited: - Preferred securities affirmed at 'BB+' Entities under MUFG BTMU: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A' - B2T2 instrument affirmed at 'A-' MUTB: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' MUFG Capital Finance 1 Limited, MUFG Capital Finance 2 Limited, MUFG Capital Finance 4 Limited and MUFG Capital Finance 5 Limited: - Preferred securities affirmed at 'BBB-' ACOM: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Entity under Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group SMTB: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Contacts: Primary Analyst Miki Murakami Director +81 3 3288 2686 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 