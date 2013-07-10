(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caixa Geral de Depositos' (CGD), Banco Comercial Portugues' (Millennium bcp) and Banco BPI's support-driven Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and Support Ratings at '3'. Fitch has also affirmed Santander Totta SGPS's (Santander Totta) and Banco Santander Totta SA's (BST) institutional support-driven Long-term IDRs at 'BBB-' and Support Ratings at '2'. The Outlooks on the four banks' Long-term IDRs is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Viability Ratings (VRs) of CGD, Banco BPI, Santander Totta and BST at 'bb-' and Millennium bcp's VR at 'b'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmations reflect the banks' improved capitalisation, a more balanced funding structure and available liquidity, which places them in a comparatively better position than at the beginning of the sovereign crisis to weather short periods of volatility surrounding the sovereign and/or uncertainties about the economic recovery. However, Fitch currently forecasts that Portugal's GDP will decline by a further 2.6% in 2013 and only just exit recession in 2014, with unemployment increasing to 18.5% by 2014. Fitch therefore expects continued asset quality deterioration for 2013 and 2014 and weak profitability prospects for most banks. The banking system remains at risk of adverse macroeconomic and sovereign developments, the latter given the high correlation between sovereign and bank risks. This was illustrated last week following renewed political risks after the resignation of Portugal's finance minister and the tendered resignation of the foreign minister, generating market volatility and uncertainty. However, Fitch understands that the political uncertainty has been stemmed somewhat for now and the agency's base case remains that programme implementation will stay on track (see 'Fitch: Portugal Resignations Show Political Risk to Adjustment', dated 4 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Nonetheless, Fitch considers there could be downward pressure on the banks' standalone rating profiles if i) the economic recession is longer than anticipated, translating into asset quality pressures above expectations; ii) concerns on the sovereign re-emerge, which could renew market funding constraints and/or raise substantially banks' funding costs and iii) significant net losses materialise, compromising the maintenance of adequate capital levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS CGD, MILLENNIUM BCP, BANCO BPI The Long-term IDRs of the three banks are at their Support Rating Floors (SRF; 'BB+'), reflecting Fitch's view that sovereign and international support for the Portuguese banking system will be provided as and when required. Commitment for support has already been set at a EUR12bn capital backstop facility, of which EUR6.4bn remains available. In the case of CGD, the bank would receive support from its 100% shareholder, the Portuguese state. The assumed availability of this support to banks justifies the equalisation of the three banks' IDRs with those of the sovereign (BB+/Negative). SANTANDER TOTTA, BST Santander Totta and BST's IDRs are two notches below that of its Spanish parent, Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; BBB+/Negative), and one notch higher than the Portuguese sovereign. This reflects Fitch's view that support from their ultimate parent bank will very likely be made available, as reflected by a '2' Support Rating, given Santander Totta's strategic importance for Santander. Nevertheless, Santander's propensity and ultimate ability to provide full and timely support to Santander Totta and BST is likely to be linked to the banking sector and sovereign risks in Portugal, which are closely correlated. Santander Totta is a Portuguese holding company, wholly owned by Santander. BST is its main operating subsidiary and Portugal's fourth-largest bank. BST and Santander Totta's ratings are equalised because the two share the same regulator and are viewed as a consolidated entity. The bank is wholly-owned by the holding company, common branding is applied to both entities and the holding company has no outstanding debt. RATING SENSITIVITES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS CGD, MILLENNIUM BCP, BANCO BPI IDRs The Negative Outlooks on the banks mirrors that on the sovereign, indicating that their IDRs are sensitive to a further downgrade of the sovereign rating and/or any reduction, in Fitch's judgement, of available support. SANTANDER TOTTA AND BST The IDRs are sensitive to a further downgrade of the sovereign rating and/or of Santander's IDRs, as reflected by their Negative Outlooks. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs CGD CGD's reported Bank of Portugal and EBA core capital ratios were 11.5% and 9.4%, respectively for Q113. The main difference between the two ratios relate to EBA's temporary capital buffer required for sovereign risks, which was calculated based on end-September 2011 exposure. However, Fitch's main measure of capital, Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio was lower at 8.7% (end-2012 figure) as it does not include state support received in the form of hybrid capital instruments. As the agency considers these instruments to be a long-standing form of capital with loss-absorbing features, it has assigned 100% equity credit to these instruments, providing an additional EUR900m of capital buffer for CGD. CGD reported an operating loss for 2012 and for Q113, affected by the impairment of credit and problematic equity investments, although bottom line figures were helped by gains from on debt repurchasing operations, the sale of government securities and regular trading activities. However, the bank should continue to benefit from its leading retail franchise in the long term, which supports its business activity and large deposit base. Nonetheless, its Bank of Portugal-defined NPL ratio ("credit at risk") deteriorated to 9.5% at CGD at end-Q113, just 58% covered by reserves, which gives it a weaker credit profile than some of its peers. This is explained by its comparatively larger exposure to the construction and real estate sectors, at around 12% and a weaker performing residential mortgage portfolio. Fitch therefore expects loan impairment charges to remain high at the bank while state aid costs will continue to apply pressure to margins. CGD has a comfortable funding structure, with the bulk of its loans funded by deposits. Its regulatory net loans/deposits ratio was 113% at end-Q113. BANCO BPI Banco BPI's Bank of Portugal and EBA core capital levels were 15% and 9.6% at end-Q113, whilst its FCC/weighted risks ratio was just 7.1% at end-2012, held back by negative valuation adjustments on available-for-sale securities (largely sovereign exposures). Whilst the inclusion of hybrid government debt raises its Fitch eligible capital (FEC) ratio to 12.4% at end-2012, Fitch views positively the bank's early repayments of part of these instruments (EUR300m out of the total EUR1.3bn). In Fitch's view, Banco BPI is better positioned than its domestic peers to manage asset quality and profitability pressures due to its better credit risk profile and cost efficiency. At end-Q113, it reported a relatively low Bank of Portugal-defined NPL ratio of 4.7%, 72% covered by reserves. Fitch also views its capacity for earnings generation as more resilient than its domestic peers, helped by more contained loan impairment charges and financial flexibility. The bank should continue to benefit from its profitable Angolan business, more contained loan impairment charges and lower cost base. Like CGD, its funding structure is comfortable, with a regulatory net loans/deposits ratio of 104% at end-Q113. SANTANDER TOTTA AND BST Santander Totta reported a Bank of Portugal core capital ratio of 13.1% at end-Q113 (it did not participate in the EBA stress test) and an FCC/weighted risks ratio of 11% at end-2012. Santander Totta is the only bank of the four that has not received state aid and its FCC and FEC ratios are the same. Like Banco BPI, Fitch views Santander Totta to be well positioned to manage asset quality and profitability pressures and for its earnings generation capacity to be more resilient than its domestic peers. While its profitability is impacted by its high share of low margin residential mortgage loan book, it benefits from the cost efficiencies and synergies with the Santander Group. Its Bank of Portugal-defined NPL ratio was 5.3% at end-Q113 (69% covered), giving it a relatively healthy credit risk profile. MILLENNIUM BCP Millennium bcp's reported Bank of Portugal and EBA core capital ratios were 12.1% and 9.6%, respectively, at end-Q113. In Fitch's view, Millennium bcp capital ratios are under greater pressure than its peers because of its weaker credit risk profile and performance prospects for 2013. Millennium bcp's credit at risk ratio was 13.8% at end-Q113 with a coverage ratio of 47%. The bank's worse asset quality indicates its comparatively larger exposure to consumer lending (around 6% of total loans at end-Q113) and to construction and real estate (close to 12% of total loans at end-Q113). This is also reflected in the level of foreclosed assets, which amounted EUR1.2bn at end-Q113 (net of reserves). The bank has improved its structural funding profile, with a regulatory net loans/deposits ratio at 121% at end-Q113. However, it continues to be the most reliant on ECB funding (EUR10.2bn at end-Q313), showing room for improvement. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs CGD, BANCO BPI, SANTANDER TOTTA, BST AND MILLENNIUM BCP Fitch sees more upward rating potential for Banco BPI and Santander Totta in the medium term as they benefit from their comparatively better overall financial and credit risk profiles. A sustained stabilisation of the political and economic operating environment in Portugal would further support scope for rating upside. The two-notch difference between Millennium bcp's VR and that of the other three banks largely reflects Fitch's view that Millennium bcp has a weaker standalone financial position, which means it will likely find it more difficult to cope with the challenges faced by its peers. Fitch also views Millennium bcp's operating profitability outlook more at risk. However, while loan impairment charges will remain high in 2013, these should be comparatively lower than in 2012, helped by the sale of its troubled Greek operations. In addition, further material regulatory provisions are not expected after the review of the bank's loan book by the Bank of Portugal in 2012 and 2011. While these factors should alleviate profitability pressures, Fitch expects Millennium bcp to be loss making in 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CGD, MILLENNIUM BCP, BANCO BPI SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID INTRUMENTS The ratings of the three banks' subordinated debt have been affirmed in line with the affirmation of the banks' VRs and remain sensitive to their VRs. Fitch also affirmed CGD and Banco BPI's preference shares at 'CCC' and those at Millennium bcp at 'CC highlighting Fitch's view of material non-performance risk associated with these instruments in the event conversion triggers on government hybrid capital instruments are hit. Fitch views higher risks of conversion at Millennium bcp, which explains the one-notch difference in its instrument rating. The ratings of these instruments remain sensitive to the banks' VRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVIES - BST PREFERENCE SHARES BST's preference shares have been affirmed at 'BB-' and remain capped at the level assigned to equivalent securities issued by the parent bank in line with Fitch's criteria on 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities'. The rating of BST's preference shares remains sensitive to a downgrade of Santander's VR and/or BST's IDR. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The ratings of Banco Portugues de Investimento (BPI) and Caixa Banco de Investimento (Caixa-BI) are equalised with those of their respective 100%-shareholders (Banco BPI and CGD). Under Portugal's corporate law, Banco BPI and CGD are liable for the obligations of their wholly owned subsidiaries. The equalisation is driven by their high integration into their parent banks and the benefits of parent support. Fitch does not assign VRs to the two institutions as the agency considers that they cannot be viewed as independent entities. The ratings of BPI and CaixaBI remain sensitive to any rating action on Banco BPI's and CGD's IDRs. The rating of CGD's commercial paper is equalised with CGD's Short-Term IDR of ('B') and is sensitive to movements in this rating. BPI and Caixa BI are two of Portugal's leading investment banks. Their activities are focused on investment banking, including corporate finance and equities, and private banking. The ratings actions are as follows: CGD: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured certificate of deposit long-term rating affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured certificate of deposit short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues affirmed at 'B+' Preference shares affirmed at 'CCC' Caixa -Banco de Investimento: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Support Rating affirmed at '3' CGD North America Finance LLC Commercial Paper affirmed at 'B' Millennium bcp: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'BB+' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues affirmed 'B-' Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B' Preference shares affirmed at 'CC' Banco BPI: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'BB+' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues affirmed at 'B+' Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B' Preference shares affirmed at 'CCC' Banco Portugues de Investimento: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Santander Totta: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '2' BTS: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'BBB-' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F3' Preference shares affirmed at 'BB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana Paseo de Gracia, 85 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst (Millennium bcp and Santander Totta) Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Secondary Analyst (CGD and Banco BPI) Israel Da Costa Analyst +44 20 3530 1575 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1071 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 