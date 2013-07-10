(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Caixa Geral de
Depositos' (CGD), Banco Comercial Portugues' (Millennium bcp)
and Banco BPI's
support-driven Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+'
and Support
Ratings at '3'. Fitch has also affirmed Santander Totta SGPS's
(Santander Totta)
and Banco Santander Totta SA's (BST) institutional
support-driven Long-term IDRs
at 'BBB-' and Support Ratings at '2'. The Outlooks on the four
banks' Long-term
IDRs is Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed the Viability Ratings (VRs) of CGD,
Banco BPI, Santander
Totta and BST at 'bb-' and Millennium bcp's VR at 'b'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The affirmations reflect the banks' improved capitalisation, a
more balanced
funding structure and available liquidity, which places them in
a comparatively
better position than at the beginning of the sovereign crisis to
weather short
periods of volatility surrounding the sovereign and/or
uncertainties about the
economic recovery. However, Fitch currently forecasts that
Portugal's GDP will
decline by a further 2.6% in 2013 and only just exit recession
in 2014, with
unemployment increasing to 18.5% by 2014. Fitch therefore
expects continued
asset quality deterioration for 2013 and 2014 and weak
profitability prospects
for most banks.
The banking system remains at risk of adverse macroeconomic and
sovereign
developments, the latter given the high correlation between
sovereign and bank
risks. This was illustrated last week following renewed
political risks after
the resignation of Portugal's finance minister and the tendered
resignation of
the foreign minister, generating market volatility and
uncertainty. However,
Fitch understands that the political uncertainty has been
stemmed somewhat for
now and the agency's base case remains that programme
implementation will stay
on track (see 'Fitch: Portugal Resignations Show Political Risk
to Adjustment',
dated 4 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
Nonetheless, Fitch considers there could be downward pressure on
the banks'
standalone rating profiles if i) the economic recession is
longer than
anticipated, translating into asset quality pressures above
expectations; ii)
concerns on the sovereign re-emerge, which could renew market
funding
constraints and/or raise substantially banks' funding costs and
iii) significant
net losses materialise, compromising the maintenance of adequate
capital levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT RATINGS
CGD, MILLENNIUM BCP, BANCO BPI
The Long-term IDRs of the three banks are at their Support
Rating Floors (SRF;
'BB+'), reflecting Fitch's view that sovereign and international
support for the
Portuguese banking system will be provided as and when required.
Commitment for
support has already been set at a EUR12bn capital backstop
facility, of which
EUR6.4bn remains available. In the case of CGD, the bank would
receive support
from its 100% shareholder, the Portuguese state. The assumed
availability of
this support to banks justifies the equalisation of the three
banks' IDRs with
those of the sovereign (BB+/Negative).
SANTANDER TOTTA, BST
Santander Totta and BST's IDRs are two notches below that of its
Spanish parent,
Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; BBB+/Negative), and one notch
higher than the
Portuguese sovereign. This reflects Fitch's view that support
from their
ultimate parent bank will very likely be made available, as
reflected by a '2'
Support Rating, given Santander Totta's strategic importance for
Santander.
Nevertheless, Santander's propensity and ultimate ability to
provide full and
timely support to Santander Totta and BST is likely to be linked
to the banking
sector and sovereign risks in Portugal, which are closely
correlated.
Santander Totta is a Portuguese holding company, wholly owned by
Santander. BST
is its main operating subsidiary and Portugal's fourth-largest
bank. BST and
Santander Totta's ratings are equalised because the two share
the same regulator
and are viewed as a consolidated entity. The bank is
wholly-owned by the holding
company, common branding is applied to both entities and the
holding company has
no outstanding debt.
RATING SENSITIVITES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT RATINGS
CGD, MILLENNIUM BCP, BANCO BPI IDRs
The Negative Outlooks on the banks mirrors that on the
sovereign, indicating
that their IDRs are sensitive to a further downgrade of the
sovereign rating
and/or any reduction, in Fitch's judgement, of available
support.
SANTANDER TOTTA AND BST
The IDRs are sensitive to a further downgrade of the sovereign
rating and/or of
Santander's IDRs, as reflected by their Negative Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
CGD
CGD's reported Bank of Portugal and EBA core capital ratios were
11.5% and 9.4%,
respectively for Q113. The main difference between the two
ratios relate to
EBA's temporary capital buffer required for sovereign risks,
which was
calculated based on end-September 2011 exposure. However,
Fitch's main measure
of capital, Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio was
lower at 8.7%
(end-2012 figure) as it does not include state support received
in the form of
hybrid capital instruments. As the agency considers these
instruments to be a
long-standing form of capital with loss-absorbing features, it
has assigned 100%
equity credit to these instruments, providing an additional
EUR900m of capital
buffer for CGD.
CGD reported an operating loss for 2012 and for Q113, affected
by the impairment
of credit and problematic equity investments, although bottom
line figures were
helped by gains from on debt repurchasing operations, the sale
of government
securities and regular trading activities. However, the bank
should continue to
benefit from its leading retail franchise in the long term,
which supports its
business activity and large deposit base.
Nonetheless, its Bank of Portugal-defined NPL ratio ("credit at
risk")
deteriorated to 9.5% at CGD at end-Q113, just 58% covered by
reserves, which
gives it a weaker credit profile than some of its peers. This is
explained by
its comparatively larger exposure to the construction and real
estate sectors,
at around 12% and a weaker performing residential mortgage
portfolio. Fitch
therefore expects loan impairment charges to remain high at the
bank while state
aid costs will continue to apply pressure to margins.
CGD has a comfortable funding structure, with the bulk of its
loans funded by
deposits. Its regulatory net loans/deposits ratio was 113% at
end-Q113.
BANCO BPI
Banco BPI's Bank of Portugal and EBA core capital levels were
15% and 9.6% at
end-Q113, whilst its FCC/weighted risks ratio was just 7.1% at
end-2012, held
back by negative valuation adjustments on available-for-sale
securities (largely
sovereign exposures). Whilst the inclusion of hybrid government
debt raises its
Fitch eligible capital (FEC) ratio to 12.4% at end-2012, Fitch
views positively
the bank's early repayments of part of these instruments
(EUR300m out of the
total EUR1.3bn).
In Fitch's view, Banco BPI is better positioned than its
domestic peers to
manage asset quality and profitability pressures due to its
better credit risk
profile and cost efficiency. At end-Q113, it reported a
relatively low Bank of
Portugal-defined NPL ratio of 4.7%, 72% covered by reserves.
Fitch also views
its capacity for earnings generation as more resilient than its
domestic peers,
helped by more contained loan impairment charges and financial
flexibility.
The bank should continue to benefit from its profitable Angolan
business, more
contained loan impairment charges and lower cost base. Like CGD,
its funding
structure is comfortable, with a regulatory net loans/deposits
ratio of 104% at
end-Q113.
SANTANDER TOTTA AND BST
Santander Totta reported a Bank of Portugal core capital ratio
of 13.1% at
end-Q113 (it did not participate in the EBA stress test) and an
FCC/weighted
risks ratio of 11% at end-2012. Santander Totta is the only bank
of the four
that has not received state aid and its FCC and FEC ratios are
the same.
Like Banco BPI, Fitch views Santander Totta to be well
positioned to manage
asset quality and profitability pressures and for its earnings
generation
capacity to be more resilient than its domestic peers. While its
profitability
is impacted by its high share of low margin residential mortgage
loan book, it
benefits from the cost efficiencies and synergies with the
Santander Group. Its
Bank of Portugal-defined NPL ratio was 5.3% at end-Q113 (69%
covered), giving it
a relatively healthy credit risk profile.
MILLENNIUM BCP
Millennium bcp's reported Bank of Portugal and EBA core capital
ratios were
12.1% and 9.6%, respectively, at end-Q113. In Fitch's view,
Millennium bcp
capital ratios are under greater pressure than its peers because
of its weaker
credit risk profile and performance prospects for 2013.
Millennium bcp's credit at risk ratio was 13.8% at end-Q113 with
a coverage
ratio of 47%. The bank's worse asset quality indicates its
comparatively larger
exposure to consumer lending (around 6% of total loans at
end-Q113) and to
construction and real estate (close to 12% of total loans at
end-Q113). This is
also reflected in the level of foreclosed assets, which amounted
EUR1.2bn at
end-Q113 (net of reserves).
The bank has improved its structural funding profile, with a
regulatory net
loans/deposits ratio at 121% at end-Q113. However, it continues
to be the most
reliant on ECB funding (EUR10.2bn at end-Q313), showing room for
improvement.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
CGD, BANCO BPI, SANTANDER TOTTA, BST AND MILLENNIUM BCP
Fitch sees more upward rating potential for Banco BPI and
Santander Totta in the
medium term as they benefit from their comparatively better
overall financial
and credit risk profiles. A sustained stabilisation of the
political and
economic operating environment in Portugal would further support
scope for
rating upside. The two-notch difference between Millennium bcp's
VR and that of
the other three banks largely reflects Fitch's view that
Millennium bcp has a
weaker standalone financial position, which means it will likely
find it more
difficult to cope with the challenges faced by its peers.
Fitch also views Millennium bcp's operating profitability
outlook more at risk.
However, while loan impairment charges will remain high in 2013,
these should be
comparatively lower than in 2012, helped by the sale of its
troubled Greek
operations. In addition, further material regulatory provisions
are not expected
after the review of the bank's loan book by the Bank of Portugal
in 2012 and
2011. While these factors should alleviate profitability
pressures, Fitch
expects Millennium bcp to be loss making in 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CGD, MILLENNIUM BCP,
BANCO BPI
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID INTRUMENTS
The ratings of the three banks' subordinated debt have been
affirmed in line
with the affirmation of the banks' VRs and remain sensitive to
their VRs.
Fitch also affirmed CGD and Banco BPI's preference shares at
'CCC' and those at
Millennium bcp at 'CC highlighting Fitch's view of material
non-performance risk
associated with these instruments in the event conversion
triggers on government
hybrid capital instruments are hit. Fitch views higher risks of
conversion at
Millennium bcp, which explains the one-notch difference in its
instrument
rating. The ratings of these instruments remain sensitive to the
banks' VRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVIES - BST PREFERENCE SHARES
BST's preference shares have been affirmed at 'BB-' and remain
capped at the
level assigned to equivalent securities issued by the parent
bank in line with
Fitch's criteria on 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities'. The
rating of BST's preference shares remains sensitive to a
downgrade of
Santander's VR and/or BST's IDR.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of Banco Portugues de Investimento (BPI) and Caixa
Banco de
Investimento (Caixa-BI) are equalised with those of their
respective
100%-shareholders (Banco BPI and CGD). Under Portugal's
corporate law, Banco BPI
and CGD are liable for the obligations of their wholly owned
subsidiaries.
The equalisation is driven by their high integration into their
parent banks and
the benefits of parent support. Fitch does not assign VRs to the
two
institutions as the agency considers that they cannot be viewed
as independent
entities. The ratings of BPI and CaixaBI remain sensitive to any
rating action
on Banco BPI's and CGD's IDRs.
The rating of CGD's commercial paper is equalised with CGD's
Short-Term IDR of
('B') and is sensitive to movements in this rating.
BPI and Caixa BI are two of Portugal's leading investment banks.
Their
activities are focused on investment banking, including
corporate finance and
equities, and private banking.
The ratings actions are as follows:
CGD:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit long-term rating
affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit short-term rating
affirmed at 'B'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues affirmed at 'B+'
Preference shares affirmed at 'CCC'
Caixa -Banco de Investimento:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
CGD North America Finance LLC
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'B'
Millennium bcp:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'BB+'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues affirmed 'B-'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Preference shares affirmed at 'CC'
Banco BPI:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'BB+'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues affirmed at 'B+'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Preference shares affirmed at 'CCC'
Banco Portugues de Investimento:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Santander Totta:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
BTS:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'BBB-'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F3'
Preference shares affirmed at 'BB-'
