(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of three
Singapore banks - DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS), Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp (OCBC) and
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) - and the bank holding
company of DBS, DBS
Group Holdings (DBSH). Their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) have been
affirmed at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook, and the Viability Ratings
(VRs) at 'aa-'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The ratings on DBS's and OCBC's covered bond programmes and
covered bond
issuances are unaffected by this review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRS AND IDRS
The Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs are driven by the VRs, and
reflect the
entities' strong funding profiles, entrenched domestic
franchises, large
loss-absorption buffers, steady profitability and stringent
regulatory
oversight. These rating strengths should mitigate risks to the
banks' balance
sheets from higher credit costs amid a still-challenging
economic environment
and rising exposures to emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific.
Strong domestic deposit franchises are one of the Singapore
banks' strengths.
This is reflected in their high Singapore dollar liquidity
coverage ratios
(LCR). The banks have also gained significant traction in
gathering US dollar
deposits, with such deposits increasing at a compounded annual
growth rate of
27% from end-March 2013 to end-March 2017.
While economic headwinds appear to be abating, an uncertain
Singapore GDP
outlook, low oil prices and potential market volatility caused
by the Fed funds
rate hikes continue to present asset-quality risks. Domestic and
offshore
lending growth has slowed in recent years and Fitch expects it
to remain subdued
due to sustained softness in the domestic property market and
easing demand for
cross-border trade finance. Singapore banks' offshore loan
exposures have
remained stable at an average of 52% of total loans at end-March
2017, although
the average loan exposure to Greater China fell to 23% of total
loans at
end-March 2017 from 25% at end-2015 as China-related trade loans
shrank.
The effect of commodity-price weakness on Singapore banks'
credit quality has
been relatively modest thus far. On a positive note, new NPL
formation has eased
since 2H16 and we expect this to be sustained in 2017. Fitch
expects the
impaired loan ratios for the Singapore banks to remain steady in
the near to
medium term with marginal upward bias given their reasonably
disciplined
underwriting standards. The weighted average NPL ratio for the
three banks
remained low at 1.4% as at end-March 2017, representing an
increase from 1.1% at
end-2015. The banks' healthy provision buffer of 108% of NPLs
and 238% of
unsecured NPAs should help cushion any significant credit
slippage arising from
a renewed weakness in the global economy.
The banks' balance sheets and earnings have proven resilient
through past
economic cycles, and Fitch expects any significant deterioration
in asset
quality to have a moderate impact on the three banks given their
adequate
profitability and strong capitalisation buffers.
All three banks aim to continue expanding their regional
footprints over the
medium term to capture the earnings opportunities available in
faster-growing
emerging markets. This would expose them to the more challenging
operating
environments, but will help them diversify away from Singapore's
mature,
saturated and competitive environment. Fitch does not expect any
major shift in
the gradual regionalisation trend, but any significant expansion
without
offsetting steps could weigh on ratings.
DBSH is a bank holding company with DBS as its sole operating
entity. The
ratings on DBSH are equalised with those of DBS due to the close
integration
between the two entities, their common branding, board and
management, and a
common jurisdiction and regulator. The ratings also reflect
DBSH's simple
balance sheet structure and Fitch's expectation that double
leverage should
remain low in the medium term.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS)
The SRs and SRFs for the three Singapore banks reflect Fitch's
view of an
extremely high probability of extraordinary state support for
the banks, if
necessary. This is due to their high systemic importance, with
around 60% of the
Singapore dollar deposit base, and the sovereign's strong
financial ability to
provide support, as indicated by its ratings of 'AAA'.
DBSH's SR and SRF reflect our view that sovereign support for
the holding
company is possible, but cannot be relied upon. This is due to
the low systemic
importance of DBSH, as a non-operating bank holding company.
DEBT RATINGS
The medium-term note programmes, senior notes and commercial
paper programmes
are rated at the same levels as the Long-Term and Short-Term
IDRs of banks and
DBSH. This is because such instruments constitute direct,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the entities, and rank equally with all
their other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 and Basel III Tier 2
subordinated notes
are rated one notch below the entities' 'aa-' VRs to reflect
their subordinated
status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption
features.
The ratings on the Basel II preference shares and Basel III Tier
1 securities
are five notches below the banks' VRs. These ratings reflect the
deep
subordination and going-concern loss-absorption features of the
securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRS and IDRS
There is limited scope for upward rating action on the VRs and
IDRs of the three
Singapore banks and DBSH as they are already among the highest
of banks rated by
Fitch globally.
We believe the banks' exposures to developing markets will
continue to rise over
the medium to longer term. Material changes over time that place
a burden on
their asset quality and funding profiles - particularly in
foreign currency -
would weigh on their credit profiles unless counterbalanced by
an increase in
capital and liquidity buffers. Further downward rating pressure
could also arise
from added operational complexity following expansion offshore
or into more
complex product lines.
An increase in risk appetite, such as excessive growth and
mergers and
acquisitions, leading to disproportionate asset concentrations
in riskier
sectors and countries, or greater pressure on funding or capital
positions, may
result in negative rating action. Some risk concentrations in
the Greater China
region, building and construction, and the commodity-related
sectors have built
up in recent years and any material deterioration would also add
pressure on
ratings.
For DBSH, greater complexity in the corporate structure or
significantly higher
double leverage would also be negative for the VR and IDR.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS)
A change in the government's ability or propensity to provide
timely support
would be negative for the three banks' SRs and SRFs. This may be
triggered by
global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit
government support
available to banks. However, we view this as a longer-term risk
for the
Singapore banks, in light of the regulator's decision not to
include senior debt
(as long as it is issued without contractual bail-in terms)
under its statutory
bail-in powers.
DEBT RATINGS
The ratings on the medium-term note programmes, senior notes and
commercial
paper programmes are sensitive to any changes in the IDRs of the
banks and DBSH.
The ratings on the Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes,
Basel III Tier 2
subordinated notes, Basel II preference shares and Basel III
Tier 1 securities
are sensitive to changes in the VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
DBS
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
- Support Rating affirmed '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1+'
- Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed
at 'AA-' and
'F1+'
- Market-linked securities affirmed at 'AA-(emr)'
- Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel II preference shares affirmed at 'BBB'
DBSH
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '5'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
- Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed
at 'AA-'
- Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel III Additional Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB'
OCBC
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
- Support Rating affirmed '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Commercial paper programmes affirmed at 'F1+'
- Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed
at 'AA-'
- Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel II preference shares affirmed at 'BBB'
- Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel III Additional Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB'
UOB
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
- Support Rating affirmed '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed
at 'AA-'
- Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+'
- Basel III Additional Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB'
