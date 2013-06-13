(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad's (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial
Strength rating (IFS) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating reflects the reinsurer's sustained premium growth, consistently
healthy financial performance and solid market franchise in Malaysia. However,
the rating is constrained by limited geographical diversification in its
business portfolio and by potential catastrophe exposure from its foreign
businesses, amid strong market competition.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Malaysian Re will maintain
its healthy financial fundamentals, with management placing strong emphasis on
bottom-line profitability as opposed to mere top-line growth.
Malaysian Re is Malaysia's largest reinsurer. Fitch expects its market dominance
to remain solid, given its strongly entrenched market positioning and franchise
as well as continued support from local cedants. The company actively
participates in various domestic industry initiatives, which has helped to
foster strong business relationships with domestic insurers.
Based on preliminary figures for 9M12 (the period to end-December 2012), net
income was estimated to have totalled MYR96.9m, up from MYR82.6m a year ago. Its
regulatory risk-based capital ratio remained above 200%, well in excess of the
regulatory minimum of 130%.
Rating Sensitivities
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include a significant
sustained improvement in its credit profile, with the combined ratio falling
consistently below 94% (9M12: 94%), and the regulatory capital ratio remaining
above 220%.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade are significant deterioration in the
reinsurer's credit profile in terms of market franchise, premium sustainability,
operating performance and capital levels relative to its business profile, with
the combined ratio increasing above 105%, or the regulatory capital ratio
falling below 180% for an extended period.