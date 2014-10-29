(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad's (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Malaysian Re's well-maintained healthy financial fundamentals and sustained premium growth, coupled with strong capitalisation to support its market franchise leadership in Malaysia. On the other hand, the rating is constrained by limited geographical diversification in its business portfolio and potential catastrophe exposure from its foreign businesses, amid intensive market competition. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Malaysian Re will maintain its sound financial performance, driven by a prudent and experienced management's strong emphasis on bottom-line profitability rather than merely top-line growth. Malaysian Re is Malaysia's largest reinsurer, with a market share of 54% (measured by reinsurance accepted premiums) in 2013, based on industry statistics and remained consistently above 50%. Fitch expects its market dominance to remain solid, given its strongly entrenched market positioning and franchise as well as continued support from local cedants. The company actively participates in various local industry initiatives, which has helped to foster strong business relationships with domestic insurers. Based on its FY14 (ended 31 March 2014) audited results, Malaysian Re's combined ratio improved to 91% from 94% in FY13. Its regulatory risk-based capital as at FY14 was well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 130%. Its investment mix remained prudent and liquid, with more than 80% of invested assets placed in cash, deposits and fixed income securities. Malaysian Re assessed its claims exposure pertaining to the two airplane mishaps of MH370 and MH17 to be manageable as its exposure is backed by its solid capital buffer and sufficient retrocession layers. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely for the company in the near term. However, key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include a significant sustained improvement in the reinsurer's credit profile, with the combined ratio falling consistently below 94%, and the regulatory capital ratio remaining above 220%. Key rating triggers for a downgrade are significant deterioration in the reinsurer's credit profile in terms of market franchise, premium sustainability, operating performance and capital levels relative to its business profile, with the combined ratio increasing above 105%, or the regulatory capital ratio falling below 180% for an extended period. A downgrade of Malaysia's 'A' Local Currency IDR by more than one notch would likely result in a rating downgrade for Malaysian Re. Evidence of a deterioration in Malaysian Re's financial fundamentals due to a more challenging operating environment associated with a weakening sovereign rating, could also lead Fitch to reassess the one-notch differential between the reinsurer's rating and the sovereign Local Currency IDR. Contact: Primary Analyst Thomas Ng Analyst +65 6796 7224 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.