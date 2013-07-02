(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malaysia-based IOI
Corporation Berhad's (IOI) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The Outlook is
Stable. The senior unsecured rating on IOI Ventures (L) Berhad's
USD500m notes
due 2015, guaranteed by IOI, has also been affirmed at 'BBB+'.
Fitch believes that IOI's proposal to hive off and list its
property arm by Q214
is neutral to its credit profile. Its potentially lower leverage
and positive
free cash flows will offset a narrower business profile and
potential reduction
in scale (in terms of total assets).
The Stable Outlook reflects IOI's strong market position and
operating metrics
in its integrated crude palm oil (CPO) plantation and processing
(resource-based
manufacturing) business and Fitch's expectation that IOI will
generate positive
free cash flows (FCF) from FY15 onwards and maintain its FFO
adjusted net
leverage below 1.75x once its property business is hived off
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Property business listing: The shares of its property business
will be offered
to its existing shareholders and underwritten by Executive
Chairman, Tan Sri Lee
Shin Cheng. The inflow of MYR1.9bn cash to IOI and the MYR500m
debt being
retained by the newly listed property company will result in a
decline in
FFO-adjusted net leverage to less than 1.75x by end-FY14. This
transaction is
expected to be completed by Q214.
Strong CPO business: IOI has seen off a declining trend in CPO
prices since Q412
to maintain its CPO operating profit in excess of MYR450 per
metric tonne (MT).
Fitch expects IOI to maintain the current operating profit/MT,
even if CPO
prices were to stabilise at MYR2,500/MT, on account of its large
scale of
operations, a favourable plantation profile, strong operating
efficiencies and
its integrated operations.
Moderate financial leverage: Despite the declining trend in CPO
prices and lower
development property sales due to lower off-take of units, IOI
managed to keep
financial leverage (funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage) at 1.92x
as of 30 June 2012 (FY11: 1.24x), within Fitch's FY12 rating
guideline of 2.5x.
Low subordination risk: Debt issued by IOI is exposed to limited
contractual
subordination risk as its consolidated debt is predominantly
unsecured.
Furthermore, the holding company possesses majority stakes and
management
control of key operating subsidiaries, generates recurring cash
flows from its
plantation businesses, and the MYR1.26bn holding company's cash
as of 30 June
2012 offers a coverage of 23% of holding company's and its
guaranteed debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
-Major debt-funded investment or changes in capital management
leading to
FFO-adjusted net leverage being sustained at over 1.75x (lowered
from the FY12
rating action guideline of 2.5x) and a significant worsening of
its business
risk profile
-IOI's inability to generate positive FCF by FY15
Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the medium
term due to
exposure to cyclical risks and business concentration risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 67967216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Shahim Zubair, CFA
Associate Director
+66 67967227
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.