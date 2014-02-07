WARSAW/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Region of
Malopolska's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-',
Long-term local currency IDR at 'A' and the National Long-term
rating at
'AA+(pol)'. All Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Malopolska
will maintain its
good operating and budgetary performance, securing healthy debt
service and debt
coverage ratios in 2014-2015. The ratings reflect the region's
strategic
management, projected direct debt stabilisation in 2014-2015 and
satisfactory
liquidity. The ratings also take into account the indirect risk
stemming from
the healthcare sector, which the region may have to provide with
financial
support in the medium term.
Fitch expects Malopolska's operating performance to remain solid
in 2014-2015
with the operating margin at about 13%. This would correspond to
an average
PLN100m of operating balance, which should comfortably exceed
annual debt
servicing 3x. This will derive from Malopolska's declared
willingness to keep
operating expenditure growth under control and to accumulate its
own resources
for investments to be co-financed with EU grants in the
2014-2020 EU programming
period.International Local and Regional Governments Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure
Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.