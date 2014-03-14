LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malta's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The issue ratings on Malta's unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have
also been affirmed at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed Malta's
Short-term
foreign-currency IDR at 'F1' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and the Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating drivers:
The Maltese economy is on the road to recovery. In 2013 the
economy grew by
2.4%, better than 2012 (0.9%) and higher than the eurozone
average (negative
0.4%), but still some way short of the 'A' median of 3.3% over
five years. Fitch
expects Malta's GDP growth to continue outperforming the
eurozone average in
2014-15.
At 6.5% the unemployment rate is in line with the 'A' median and
well below the
eurozone average, while the employment rate has risen,
underpinned by the
increasing female labour market participation rate.
Public finances remain a sovereign rating weakness. However,
while public
debt/GDP continues to exceed the 'A' median, positive budget
outturns for 2013
indicate that the general government deficit (GGD) is converging
to the rating
median (2.6%). Fitch estimates the GGD declined to 3% of GDP in
2013, from 3.3%
of GDP a year earlier. Recent data points to significant growth
in both indirect
and direct tax receipts in the 11 months to November 2013.
Positive labour
market dynamics and corporate profitability have underpinned
growth in income
tax receipts, despite changes to the income tax brackets.
Stronger revenues contrast with rising expenditure, reflecting
significant
underlying pressures in the Maltese economy. Fitch estimates
general government
expenditures increased to 44.2% of GDP in 2013 from 43.4% of GDP
in 2012.
Significant increases in compensation of employees, social
benefits'
expenditures and capital expenditure have only been partially
offset by
expenditure reduction at ministerial level. However, total
expenditures relative
to GDP remain well below the eurozone average.
The 2014 budget does not address these expenditure pressures
and, as a result,
Fitch expects government expenditure relative to GDP to increase
further.
Nevertheless, the budget, which includes mainly revenue-based
measures, should
result in GGD declining to 2.8% of GDP this year.
Enemalta, the public energy utility, poses the main risk to 2014
fiscal
outturns. Fitch notes the authorities' decision to reduce energy
tariffs from
March 2014, while simultaneously cutting energy production costs
at Enemalta.
However, the latter is subject to execution risk and the plan
could negatively
impact Enemalta's profitability, should cost savings fail to
materialise. This
in turn would have an impact on the budget and be rating
negative.
The agency believes that in the longer term it may be be
difficult for the
government to achieve and sustain continued primary budget
surpluses thereby
placing public debt on a downward trajectory without some
adjustment on the
expenditure side. Long-term fiscal policy will be heavily
influenced by spending
pressures on pensions and healthcare related to an ageing
population.
Public debt sensitivity analysis has marginally improved from
the previous
review. Fitch forecasts that general government gross debt
(GGGD) will peak at
73% of GDP in 2014 (74% in 2014-15 previously) and decline only
marginally in
the medium term, reaching 70% of GDP by 2020.
Contingent liabilities pose additional risks to
creditworthiness.
Government-guaranteed liabilities stood at 17.6% of GDP in 2013
and 60% of them
related to Enemalta. This implies that total public debt
stood at around 90% of GDP in 2013. Furthermore, government
payment arrears
amount to around 10% of GDP (in 2012), the second highest level
within the
eurozone.
The Maltese sovereign credit profile benefits from a deep pool
of domestic
savings. Public debt is predominantly held by domestic investors
and financing
capacity is underpinned by a liquid banking sector.
Malta also has a robust net external creditor position relative
to rating peers
and positive international investment position. The banking
sector provides most
of Malta's net creditor position, but the sovereign also enjoys
modest net
external creditor status.
The government has a strong parliamentary majority, which bodes
well for
political stability. It also has a strong mandate to reform the
energy sector
and Enemalta. On healthcare and pensions (two critical areas for
the long-term
sustainability of public finances) progress has been slow.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade include:
- Significant slippage from fiscal targets leading to a
deterioration in the
public debt dynamics.
- Crystallisation of material amounts of contingent liabilities
on Malta's
balance sheets, arising from a range of potential sources,
including domestic
government liabilities, a shock to the banking sector or
eurozone bail-out
packages.
Fitch notes that on 11 March, Shanghai Electric Power Company
agreed to acquire
a 33% stake in Enemalta. While full details are not yet
available, this deal
reportedly has the potential to enhance the utility's
profitability over the
medium term and reduce its debt. A successful restructuring of
the company would
allay concerns around crystallisation of contingent liabilities.
The agreement
should be presented to the Maltese parliament in September 2014.
The main factors that individually or collectively could trigger
positive rating
action are:
- An improved track record in consolidating the public finances
that leads to a
significantly lower public debt level.
- A significant decline in contingent liabilities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Malta's economic growth rate will be around
2.5% in 2014-15.
This is also dependent on the soft recovery in the eurozone
staying on track.
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch does not assume any
crystallisation of
material amounts of contingent liabilities.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that the
risk of
fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
Fitch assumes that the banking sector's performance remains
resilient. Moreover
we assume that in case of need, the government of Malta would
only be
predisposed towards supporting the core domestic banks, which
are systemically
important. The largest bank is Bank of Valletta, which accounts
for 107% of GDP.
