(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Manulife
Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) including the holding company's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' and all outstanding senior debt and hybrid
issues, as well
as the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of all operating
subsidiaries at
'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Today's action follows the announcement that MFC will be
acquiring the
Canadian-based operations of Standard Life plc (Standard Life
Canada) for CAD4
billion, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction is
expected to close in
the first quarter of 2015 subject to customary regulatory and
shareholder
approvals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation reflects its belief that MFC's
capitalization and leverage
will not be materially affected by the acquisition and that
Standard Life Canada
can provide strategic benefits to MFC. This is partially offset
by integration
risk derived from the acquisition.
MFC announced that the acquisition will be funded, in part, from
the issuance of
approximately CAD2.1 billion of subscription rights with the
balance to be
funded by internal resources and possible debt and preferred
share issuances.
Fitch believes that MFC's pro forma financial leverage will
increase modestly
but will remain within an acceptable level for the company's
current rating
category. MFC is targeting an MCCSR ratio in the range of
235%-240% at close. At
June 30, 2014 the company's MCCSR ratio was 243%.
Fitch believes that MFC's acquisition of Standard Life Canada
allows the company
to accelerate its growth strategy for its Canadian business,
expand its presence
in Quebec and increase its earnings contributions from fee-based
businesses.
Standard Life Canada is currently the fifth largest life insurer
in Canada, with
CAD52 billion of assets under management. Execution risk is
mitigated in part by
MFC's existing knowledge of the Canadian market. Additionally,
MFC already had
an established wealth and asset management partnership with
Standard Life plc.
Integration is expected to take between 18 and 24 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for MFC that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--Decline in core earnings;
--Elevated charges for actuarial methods and assumptions or
experience losses;
--Fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis below 5.5x;
--An increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase
in total leverage
to over 35%;
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify. This would include the MCCSR ratio
falling below 200%.
The ratings on the U.S. insurance subsidiaries could be impacted
if the U.S.
risk-based capital ratio fell below 400%;
--Inability to successfully integrate the Standard Life
acquisition.
Key ratings triggers for MFC that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Continued improvement in profitability on both a core earnings
and reported
net income basis;
--An increase in fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis
to near 10x;
--Maintaining current capital and earnings sensitivity to
interest rate and
equity markets;
--A decline in financial leverage to near 20%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Manulife Financial Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--CAD550 million medium term notes 5.161% due 2015 at 'A-';
--USD600 million senior notes 3.40% due 2015 at 'A-';
--CAD900 million medium term notes 4.079% due 2015 at 'A-';
--CAD400 million medium term notes 5.505% due 2018 at 'A-';
--CAD600 million medium term notes 7.768% due 2019 at 'A-';
--USD500 million senior notes 4.90% due 2020 at 'A-';
--CAD350 million 4.10% class A, series 1, non-cumulative
preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD350 million 4.65% class A, series 2, non-cumulative
preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD300 million 4.50% class A, series 3, non-cumulative
preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD350 million 5.60% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 1
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.20% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 3
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 5
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 4.60% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 7
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 9
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 11
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 3.8% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 13
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 3.9% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 15
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD350 million 3.90% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 17
stock at 'BBB'.
The Manufacturers Investment Corporation
--IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Manulife Financial Capital Trust II
--CAD1 billion 7.405% MaCS II series 1 at 'A-'.
Manulife Finance, L.P.
--CAD550 million 4.448% fixed/floating senior debentures due
2026 (Manulife
Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD650 million 5.059% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2041
(Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'BBB+'.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--CAD550 million 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2021 (Manulife
Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD500 million 4.165% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2022
(Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD200 million 2.819% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD250 million 2.926% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD500 million 2.811% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2024
(Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-'.
John Hancock Life Insurance Co (U.S.A.)
--IFS at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--USD450 million surplus notes 7.375% due 2024 at 'A'.
The John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA-'.
John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
John Hancock Global Funding II
--Global MTN program at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2321
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
