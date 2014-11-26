(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Mapfre Genel Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating reflects MGS's strong position in the Turkish non-life insurance market, its solid underwriting performance, adequate capitalisation and prudent asset allocation, and Fitch's view of MGS's importance to its ultimate parent, Mapfre SA (IDR: BBB/Stable). The rating also reflects competitive pricing in the Turkish non-life insurance market and potential risks, in Fitch's opinion, associated with MGS's rapid growth in the last five years relative to peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS MGS has a 7% share of the Turkish non-life insurance market (end-3Q14). The company reported a net profit of TRY38m at end-3Q14. Underwriting performance remains supportive of the rating, with a combined ratio of 99% at end-3Q14. Fitch views MGS's asset allocation as prudent, with most of the assets in cash and cash equivalents or in highly rated Turkish treasury and corporate bonds. MGS's gross written premiums (GWP) increased 10% yoy to TRY1,108m in 3Q14, driven by a combination of hardening premium rates across the market, an expansion of MGS's distribution and the retreat of some competitors in the face of fierce market competition. In Fitch's opinion, there may be additional underwriting, pricing and reserving risks associated with such rapid growth, and any signs of adverse trends in MGS's underwriting performance may lead to negative rating action. MGS's regulatory solvency ratio temporarily dipped to 99% at end-2013, below the required minimum of 100%, as the amount of business written briefly exceeded the availability of capital needed to support it under regulatory requirements. At end-3Q14, the ratio had recovered significantly to 109% and Fitch expects MGS's capitalisation to remain above Turkish regulatory requirements in the future. Moreover, Fitch considers MGS's capital as adequate for its rating as the Turkish solvency regime uses a risk-based capital measure that is much more onerous than a typical Solvency I calculation. MSG's capital position, when viewed on a Solvency I basis, is supportive of the rating. The rating benefits from Mapfre SA's ownership of MGS, as reflected in a two-notch uplift from its standalone profile of 'A+(tur)'. Fitch believes that MGS benefits from Mapfre SA's expertise in corporate governance, operational support and risk management, and that capital support to MGS would be provided by the parent, if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include deterioration in underwriting profitability (with the combined ratio above 100% for an extended period), a decline in the regulatory solvency ratio to below 100%, or a significant deterioration in MGS's competitive positioning in Turkey (decline in market share to below 4%). A decline of MSG's importance, in Fitch's assessment, to Mapfre SA could also lead to a downgrade. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given MGS's high rating on the Turkish national rating scale and given that its small contribution to Mapfre SA precludes an increase in the rating uplift from its standalone profile. Contacts: Primary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Hugh Dixon Analyst +44 20 3530 1647 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.