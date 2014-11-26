(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Turkey-based Mapfre Genel
Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'AA(tur)'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects MGS's strong position in the Turkish
non-life insurance
market, its solid underwriting performance, adequate
capitalisation and prudent
asset allocation, and Fitch's view of MGS's importance to its
ultimate parent,
Mapfre SA (IDR: BBB/Stable). The rating also reflects
competitive pricing in the
Turkish non-life insurance market and potential risks, in
Fitch's opinion,
associated with MGS's rapid growth in the last five years
relative to peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MGS has a 7% share of the Turkish non-life insurance market
(end-3Q14). The
company reported a net profit of TRY38m at end-3Q14.
Underwriting performance
remains supportive of the rating, with a combined ratio of 99%
at end-3Q14.
Fitch views MGS's asset allocation as prudent, with most of the
assets in cash
and cash equivalents or in highly rated Turkish treasury and
corporate bonds.
MGS's gross written premiums (GWP) increased 10% yoy to
TRY1,108m in 3Q14,
driven by a combination of hardening premium rates across the
market, an
expansion of MGS's distribution and the retreat of some
competitors in the face
of fierce market competition. In Fitch's opinion, there may be
additional
underwriting, pricing and reserving risks associated with such
rapid growth, and
any signs of adverse trends in MGS's underwriting performance
may lead to
negative rating action.
MGS's regulatory solvency ratio temporarily dipped to 99% at
end-2013, below the
required minimum of 100%, as the amount of business written
briefly exceeded the
availability of capital needed to support it under regulatory
requirements. At
end-3Q14, the ratio had recovered significantly to 109% and
Fitch expects MGS's
capitalisation to remain above Turkish regulatory requirements
in the future.
Moreover, Fitch considers MGS's capital as adequate for its
rating as the
Turkish solvency regime uses a risk-based capital measure that
is much more
onerous than a typical Solvency I calculation. MSG's capital
position, when
viewed on a Solvency I basis, is supportive of the rating.
The rating benefits from Mapfre SA's ownership of MGS, as
reflected in a
two-notch uplift from its standalone profile of 'A+(tur)'. Fitch
believes that
MGS benefits from Mapfre SA's expertise in corporate governance,
operational
support and risk management, and that capital support to MGS
would be provided
by the parent, if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include
deterioration in
underwriting profitability (with the combined ratio above 100%
for an extended
period), a decline in the regulatory solvency ratio to below
100%, or a
significant deterioration in MGS's competitive positioning in
Turkey (decline in
market share to below 4%). A decline of MSG's importance, in
Fitch's assessment,
to Mapfre SA could also lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given MGS's high rating
on the Turkish
national rating scale and given that its small contribution to
Mapfre SA
precludes an increase in the rating uplift from its standalone
profile.
