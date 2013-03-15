(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mapfre Genel
Sigorta's (MGS)
National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(tur)'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MGS's rating reflects its 'important' subsidiary status within
Mapfre SA
('BBB'/Stable). Fitch believes Mapfre SA's ownership provides
expertise to MGS
in corporate governance, risk management and process
improvement. The agency
also believes that being part of Mapfre SA adds extra financial
flexibility to
MGS. Under Fitch's approach to rating insurance groups, MGS's
rating reflects
partial attribution of Mapfre SA's strength. MGS's current IFS
rating at 'AA
(tur)' benefits from a two-notch uplift from Mapfre SA's
ownership.
The affirmation reflects MGS' strong positioning and franchise
in Turkey, its
adequate although significantly decreased capital position due
to a
non-recurrent event and premium growth, its prudent asset
allocation and its
solid and resilient underwriting performance despite operating
solely in a price
sensitive Turkish market with high competition.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that MGS's
capital will remain
adequate to meet its policyholders' obligations and
profitability should improve
in the next 12-24 months, supported by strict underwriting
practices including
price increases in the industry as a whole.
Fitch believes that capitalisation continues to be adequate for
MGS's rating
level. The company's regulatory solvency ratio at end-2012 was
127% (2011:
196%). The significant decrease is explained by the transfer of
the assets and
liabilities of the health portfolio (excluding capital) of its
subsidiary,
Mapfre Genel Yasam, to MGS to realise capital efficiencies, and
by an increase
of premiums particularly in the motor segment (+43%).
MGS's underwriting performance is considered to be solid and has
been resilient
for the past five years with a combined ratio constantly below
105%; at 92% at
end-2012 (2011: 100%). Motor insurance, which accounted for 44%
of gross written
premiums, posted a combined ratio of 102% in 2012. Although
high, this ratio is
better than the 112% posted by the market at end-September 2012.
Fitch believes
an upward revision of prices, which started in Q412, will lead
to better results
in 2013.
Fitch views MGS's asset allocation to be prudent, with most of
its assets placed
in cash and cash equivalents or in highly rated Turkish treasury
and corporate
bonds. Exposure to risky assets was limited at 9% of equity at
end-2012. Fitch
does not expect any significant change to the current investment
policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include: a
decline in
capitalisation as a result of substantial growth, demonstrated
by a drop in
Fitch's internal capital assessment or the statutory solvency
ratio falling
below 125% for an extended period; a significant deterioration
in MGS's
competitive positioning in Turkey, as evident from a decline in
market share to
under 4% coupled with a decline in MGS's importance to Mapfre SA
in Fitch's
assessment; or a deterioration in underwriting profitability,
with the combined
ratio increasing to over 100%.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given MGS's high
ratings on a national
scale basis, and its still small premium and earnings
contribution to Mapfre SA.
