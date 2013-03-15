(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mapfre Genel Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS MGS's rating reflects its 'important' subsidiary status within Mapfre SA ('BBB'/Stable). Fitch believes Mapfre SA's ownership provides expertise to MGS in corporate governance, risk management and process improvement. The agency also believes that being part of Mapfre SA adds extra financial flexibility to MGS. Under Fitch's approach to rating insurance groups, MGS's rating reflects partial attribution of Mapfre SA's strength. MGS's current IFS rating at 'AA (tur)' benefits from a two-notch uplift from Mapfre SA's ownership. The affirmation reflects MGS' strong positioning and franchise in Turkey, its adequate although significantly decreased capital position due to a non-recurrent event and premium growth, its prudent asset allocation and its solid and resilient underwriting performance despite operating solely in a price sensitive Turkish market with high competition. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that MGS's capital will remain adequate to meet its policyholders' obligations and profitability should improve in the next 12-24 months, supported by strict underwriting practices including price increases in the industry as a whole. Fitch believes that capitalisation continues to be adequate for MGS's rating level. The company's regulatory solvency ratio at end-2012 was 127% (2011: 196%). The significant decrease is explained by the transfer of the assets and liabilities of the health portfolio (excluding capital) of its subsidiary, Mapfre Genel Yasam, to MGS to realise capital efficiencies, and by an increase of premiums particularly in the motor segment (+43%). MGS's underwriting performance is considered to be solid and has been resilient for the past five years with a combined ratio constantly below 105%; at 92% at end-2012 (2011: 100%). Motor insurance, which accounted for 44% of gross written premiums, posted a combined ratio of 102% in 2012. Although high, this ratio is better than the 112% posted by the market at end-September 2012. Fitch believes an upward revision of prices, which started in Q412, will lead to better results in 2013. Fitch views MGS's asset allocation to be prudent, with most of its assets placed in cash and cash equivalents or in highly rated Turkish treasury and corporate bonds. Exposure to risky assets was limited at 9% of equity at end-2012. Fitch does not expect any significant change to the current investment policy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include: a decline in capitalisation as a result of substantial growth, demonstrated by a drop in Fitch's internal capital assessment or the statutory solvency ratio falling below 125% for an extended period; a significant deterioration in MGS's competitive positioning in Turkey, as evident from a decline in market share to under 4% coupled with a decline in MGS's importance to Mapfre SA in Fitch's assessment; or a deterioration in underwriting profitability, with the combined ratio increasing to over 100%. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given MGS's high ratings on a national scale basis, and its still small premium and earnings contribution to Mapfre SA. Applicable criteria "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 11 January 2013 is available at www.fitchratings.com. 