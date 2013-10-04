(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mapfre Genel
Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'AA(tur)'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects MGS's 'important' subsidiary status
within Mapfre SA
(BBB/Stable), its strong positioning and franchise despite its
focus on the
highly competitive Turkish non-life insurance market. The rating
also reflects
its prudent asset allocation and solid underwriting performance.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that MGS's
capital will remain
adequate to meet its policyholders' obligations and that its
profitability
should improve in the next 12 to 24 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch sees Mapfre SA's ownership as a positive rating factor for
MGS's rating,
which is reflected in a two-notch uplift from MGS's standalone
profile to its
current IFS rating at 'AA(tur)'. Fitch believes that MGS
benefits from Mapfre
SA's expertise in corporate governance, risk management, process
improvement and
financial flexibility.
MGS holds a leading positioning in the Turkish non-life
insurance market with a
market share of 6% in H113. Gross written premiums increased 53%
yoy to TRY706m
in H113, driven by a significant 105% increase in motor sales.
Although the
rapid increase in premiums has outpaced growth in MGS's
capitalisation, Fitch
believes that Mapfre SA would provide capital support if the
need arises.
MGS reported a positive net profit totalling TRY23m but
underwriting performance
was unfavourable with a combined ratio rising to 103% in August
2013 from 92% in
2012. Fitch attributes this deterioration to MGS's strict
reserving practices
but expects its technical results will improve, in the absence
of unforeseen
events, due to expected reserves releases at end-2013.
Fitch views MGS's asset allocation to be prudent, with most of
its assets placed
in cash and cash equivalents or in highly rated Turkish treasury
and corporate
bonds. Fitch does not expect any significant change to the
current investment
policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include
Fitch's assessment of
a decline in MGS's importance to Mapfre SA, coupled with a
significant
deterioration in MGS's competitive positioning in Turkey, as
evident from a
decline in market share to under 4%; or a deterioration in
underwriting
profitability, with the combined ratio remaining above 100% for
an extended
period.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given MGS's high rating
on a national
scale basis, and its still small premium and earnings
contribution to Mapfre SA.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19
August 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
