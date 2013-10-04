(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mapfre Genel Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects MGS's 'important' subsidiary status within Mapfre SA (BBB/Stable), its strong positioning and franchise despite its focus on the highly competitive Turkish non-life insurance market. The rating also reflects its prudent asset allocation and solid underwriting performance. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that MGS's capital will remain adequate to meet its policyholders' obligations and that its profitability should improve in the next 12 to 24 months. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch sees Mapfre SA's ownership as a positive rating factor for MGS's rating, which is reflected in a two-notch uplift from MGS's standalone profile to its current IFS rating at 'AA(tur)'. Fitch believes that MGS benefits from Mapfre SA's expertise in corporate governance, risk management, process improvement and financial flexibility. MGS holds a leading positioning in the Turkish non-life insurance market with a market share of 6% in H113. Gross written premiums increased 53% yoy to TRY706m in H113, driven by a significant 105% increase in motor sales. Although the rapid increase in premiums has outpaced growth in MGS's capitalisation, Fitch believes that Mapfre SA would provide capital support if the need arises. MGS reported a positive net profit totalling TRY23m but underwriting performance was unfavourable with a combined ratio rising to 103% in August 2013 from 92% in 2012. Fitch attributes this deterioration to MGS's strict reserving practices but expects its technical results will improve, in the absence of unforeseen events, due to expected reserves releases at end-2013. Fitch views MGS's asset allocation to be prudent, with most of its assets placed in cash and cash equivalents or in highly rated Turkish treasury and corporate bonds. Fitch does not expect any significant change to the current investment policy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include Fitch's assessment of a decline in MGS's importance to Mapfre SA, coupled with a significant deterioration in MGS's competitive positioning in Turkey, as evident from a decline in market share to under 4%; or a deterioration in underwriting profitability, with the combined ratio remaining above 100% for an extended period. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given MGS's high rating on a national scale basis, and its still small premium and earnings contribution to Mapfre SA. Contacts: Primary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Senior Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.