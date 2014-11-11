(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mapfre
SA's (Mapfre)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its core operating
subsidiaries'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-'. The Outlook on
the ratings is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Mapfre's strong underwriting
performance in 1H14 and
its strong and stable level of risk-adjusted capitalisation.
Offsetting factors
include Mapfre's exposure to the Spanish sovereign (BBB+/Stable)
and other
countries rated 'BBB+' and below.
Spain's sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable) continues to weigh on the
group's
ratings. The ratio of Spanish fixed income instruments to
shareholders funds
remained high at end-1H14 at 124% (YE13: 115%), which leaves
Mapfre
substantially exposed to the Spanish economy.
Mapfre's credit fundamentals are supported by its solid capital
adequacy (247%
at end-2013) and consolidated shareholders' funds of EUR8.5bn at
end-1H14 (YE13:
EUR7.8bn). The increase in shareholders' funds of EUR650m since
YE13 was
predominantly due to falling spreads in Spain, the appreciation
of the Brazilian
real, the US dollar and the Turkish lira.
Fitch considers Mapfre's financial leverage as low and
supportive of the
ratings, and expects it to remain stable in 2014. Mapfre's
Fitch-calculated
financial leverage declined to 21% at end-2013 from 24% at
end-2012, compared
with its peak of 33% at end-9M12.
The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that Mapfre will
maintain a strong
and stable underwriting performance. At 1H14, Mapfre reported a
combined ratio
of 95.7% (1H13: 95.6%). The life business reported a result of
EUR373.8m (1H13:
EUR284.3m).
The ratings also reflect Mapfre's strong franchise and access to
distribution in
Spain and Latin America. Mapfre remains a market leader in
Spain, with a 13%
market share and a strong player in Latin America with a 9.5%
share.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mapfre's ratings could be downgraded if its exposure to the
Spanish insurance
market or sovereign debt results in investment losses with a
material impact on
capital. Mapfre's ratings could also be downgraded if the
Spanish sovereign
rating is downgraded.
Factors that could trigger an upgrade include an upgrade of
Spain's rating,
alongside strong group capitalisation (as measured by, for
example, the
regulatory Solvency I ratio remaining above 200%), or exposure
to Spanish debt
falling below 100% of group shareholders' funds (currently
115%).
The rating actions are as follows:
Mapfre Familiar
Mapfre Global Risks Cia De Seguros Y Reaseguos
Mapfre Vida SA De Seguros Y Reaseguros
Mapfre Re Compania De Reaseguros S.A
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Mapfre SA
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
EUR1bn 5.125% senior unsecured debt due 2015 affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR700m 5.91% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017
affirmed at 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 4
September 2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.