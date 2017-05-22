(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+'
(Strong) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for Markel Corporation's (NYSE:
MKL) principal
property and casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries. Fitch has
also affirmed
MKL's senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of MKL's ratings reflects
the company's
strong business and operating risk profile, strong financial
performance and
very strong balance sheet profile.
MKL's strong business and operating risk profile includes
disciplined pricing
and underwriting as well as expertise in a number of specialty
P/C insurance
products and niche markets. The company's operating scale
advanced in the
specialty market, particularly in the U.S. and London market,
through the 2013
acquisition of Alterra Capital Holdings Limited.
MKL's strong and improved underwriting performance reflects
adherence to
profitability targets through market cycles and conservative
reserving that
produce favorable development of prior accident-year reserves.
Combined ratios
of 91.8% and 88.8%, for 2016 and 2015, respectively, improved
from an average of
96.4% for 2012-2014, with no reported catastrophe losses since
2013. GAAP
operating EBIT coverage was 5.7x for 2016 and maximum dividend
capacity is
projected to cover projected 2017 interest expense by 6.9x.
Barring catastrophe losses and despite a more competitive
pricing environment,
Fitch believes the improved margins are sustainable as further
anticipated
expense benefits materialize from the larger business platform.
MKL's FLR aligns with industry averages and was 22.1% at March
31, 2017. GAAP
operating leverage and net leverage were 0.47x and 1.95x,
respectively, at
year-end 2016, and shareholders' equity grew at 8% CAGR over the
past three
years. Total statutory surplus in MKL's statutory entities,
including Markel
Capital Limited, grew over 7% in 2016 to $6.3 billion. Available
to support
operating company capitalization, if needed, are holding company
cash and liquid
assets of $2.5 billion at year-end 2016.
For 2015, the U.S. operations score on Fitch's Prism capital
model was 'Strong'.
Markel Bermuda and Markel International scored 'Extremely
Strong' and 'Very
Strong', respectively, on Fitch's factor-based model.
MKL's reserving practices contribute to both balance sheet
strength and earnings
quality. MKL posted cumulative reserve redundancies (exceeding
actuarially
calculated point estimates) in each of the last 13 years.
Favorable prior-year
development continues to exceed industry trends, trimming 13.1
points and 16.4
points, respectively, from the combined ratio for 2016, and
2015.
For the three months ended March 31, 2017, MKL reported a
combined ratio of
100.2%. Favorable development on prior years' reserves fell to
$27 million, or
2.7 points on the combined ratio, from $118 million or 12.4
points, for the
prior period in 2016. Redundancies of $108 million in 2017 in
the U.S.
Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance segments were
largely offset
by $85 million of adverse development for its run-off book of UK
motor exposures
in the Reinsurance segment. The increase in prior years' loss
reserves was a
result of a decrease in the Ogden Rate, used to calculate
lump-sum awards in UK
bodily injury cases.
Common shareholders' equity grew 2% in the first three months of
2017 to $8.7
billion at March 31, 2017. Contributing to the growth were net
income as well as
unrealized gains on equity investments, for which MKL has a
higher than average
allocation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of MKL's
ratings include very
strong operating performance with a combined ratio consistently
below 95%, GAAP
operating EBIT coverage consistently at or above 10x,
maintenance of GAAP net
leverage below 2.5x, FLR maintained below 20% and further
increases in operating
scale.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of MKL's
ratings include an
operating EBIT coverage ratio sustained at 5.0x or below, any
unexpected adverse
developments from recent acquisitions, including a goodwill
writedown or a
material deterioration in underwriting performance, and a
decline in operating
company surplus or shareholders' equity of 20% or greater.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Markel Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior notes due Sept. 30, 2019 at 'BBB+';
--Senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB+';
--Senior notes due July 1, 2022 at 'BBB+';
--Senior notes due March 30, 2023 at 'BBB+';
--Senior notes due Aug. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+';
--Senior notes due March 30, 2043 at 'BBB+';
--Senior notes due April 5, 2046 'BBB+'.
Alterra Finance LLC
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior notes due Sept. 30, 2020 at 'BBB+'.
Alterra America Insurance Company
Essentia Insurance Company
Evanston Insurance Company
Markel American Insurance Company
Markel Bermuda Limited
Markel Global Reinsurance Company
Markel Insurance Company
Markel International Insurance Company Limited
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch is also affirming and withdrawing the ratings of Alterra
Capital Holdings
Limited and Alterra USA Holdings Limited as they are no longer
considered by
Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage because the
entities are no longer
issuing debt.
Fitch has affirmed with a Stable Outlook and withdrawn the
following ratings:
Alterra Capital Holdings Limited
Alterra USA Holdings Limited
--IDR at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Tertiary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Assistant Director
+44-203-530-1532
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
