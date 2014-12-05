(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based retailer Marks and Spencer Group plc's (M&S) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-', and its Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The rating affirmation is supported by M&S's leading brand and UK market position (by value) in general merchandising (GM), its differentiated and growing premium offer in food retail as well as by its growing international diversification. The ratings encapsulate M&S's significant business risks including competition from the growing value-clothing retail segment, the current discount-driven retail environment, technological change affecting retailers, and the inherent fashion risk and seasonality. All of these factors have put pressure on M&S's leading market share and profitability, which is partly offset by the group's growing premium convenience food offering. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of lower investment needs in the business following the completion of its recent capex cycle. This should lead to improvements in the underlying cost structure, working capital management, profitability and free cash flow (FCF) generation. As a result Fitch expects debt protection ratios to remain in line with the 'BBB-' rating, relative to rated peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Brand & Customer Base M&S enjoys strong brand recognition, receiving 34 million customers annually. It is the largest retailer in its peer group by revenue, ahead of John Lewis and Next. Its food division is considered the most trusted brand in the UK out of all of the grocery retailers, which sets it apart from the mass market food retailers such as Tesco and Sainsbury's, with its closest peer being Waitrose. Growth in Food Retail M&S's business model is gradually shifting away from GM towards a greater share of food. Food retail reached 55% of group sales for the financial year to March 2014 and like-for-like sales for this division continue to grow ahead of the overall market, giving the company a 3.8% market share (source: Kantar Worldpanel). This growth has been achieved through a differentiated premium convenience offering (only an estimated 10% of food sales relate to basic supplies), which is delivered out of 447 dedicated food retail outlets in the UK, in addition to a significant number of full line stores. This favours UK consumer shopping habits, which are moving away from large supermarkets and the 'weekly shop' towards more frequent 'top-up' shopping. Fitch believes further growth opportunities exist for M&S's food division and expects limited near-term impact from the general food price deflation currently affecting UK retailers. We, however, remain cautious on competitive pressures in food retail and note the LFL growth slowdown also experienced at M&S in the recent quarter. Likely more aggressive margin sacrifice and repositioning expected from competitors may ultimately impact growth and profitability for M&S's food retail business. Competitive Positioning Evolving in GM The positive dynamics in food retail have been counterbalanced by declining LFL sales in the GM division, particularly in women's wear. Repositioning the brand with a focus on fashion and quality is at the core of turning around the GM division. Such repositioning bears execution risks due to legacy adverse brand perception, the growth of the value-clothing segment and competition from fast fashion business models translating into pressure on market share. Technology Affecting Consumer Behaviour Consumers are becoming increasingly technologically aware, while apps and social media will drive future demand. Furthermore, Fitch expects continued investment in the company's multichannel capabilities as the need to continually refresh and update applications will become critical, potentially constraining future margin gains. Structural Pressure on Profitability Fitch projects at best a stabilisation of the group's underlying profitability, with UK EBIT margin - which has fallen to 6.6% in FY14 from 12% in FY07 - supported by recent investments in cost structure and its supply chain. M&S reports a blended regional profitability across divisions; operating margins have been in structural decline, reflecting the relative growth of food retail (with lower profitability compared with GM), market share loss and the promotional environment in GM, as well as a high cost base and operational leverage in the business. Investment Cycle Completed M&S has completed investment in its supply chain and distribution network, which Fitch now expects to contribute positively to profitability. We also expect the company to improve its flexibility in inventory and the supply chain by moving towards a direct sourcing model. The investment in improved inventory management and distribution should also support growth in the multichannel offering, which is recovering following the disappointing launch of its self-operated website. Efficiencies in supply chain management are expected to filter through to improved working capital management and discount management, both areas where M&S has been lagging peers. Accordingly, Fitch has factored 150bps gross margin improvement for FY15 into its projections, which is in line with management guidance. The expected gross margin improvement is based on assumptions around supply chain improvement (120bps) and lower discounting (30bps). Stable Credit Metrics Assuming stabilising profitability, some working capital improvement as well as normalised capex levels, we expect modest FCF margins of 0.8%-1.7% (defined by Fitch as post dividends, which increased 3% at end-1H FY15). This should result in stable debt protection ratios, with funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge cover of 3.0x-3.2x (FY14: 3.3x) and FFO adjusted net leverage of 3.4x-3.7x (FY14: 3.4x) over the next one to two years, in line with a 'BBB-' rating level in the sector. Fitch adjusts the debt cover ratios by capitalising operating leases and including the liability recorded against the pension partnership as debt. We also assume GBP94m of cash not readily available for debt repayments (such as pledged cash and cash held overseas) Financial Services Consumer finance is an integral part of the retail offering, fostering customer loyalty and subsidising store sales. M&S offers banking services in partnership with HSBC with no recourse to losses from exposure to consumer finance, as they are offset against future profits of the partnership. M&S has accounted for its share relating to payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling, which is netted off against earnings, resulting in zero contribution to FY14 pre-tax profit. The PPI mis-selling also gives rise to some reputational risk to the brand. Fitch conservatively excludes M&S Bank income from its forecasts. LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE Fitch considers M&S's liquidity as satisfactory with GBP1.2bn available under committed facilities, together with readily available cash of GBP123m (from which Fitch adjusts by GBP94m of restricted cash and cash held overseas), which was more than sufficient to cover maturing debt of GBP521m at FYE14. In addition, M&S has GBP1.9bn headroom under its GBP3bn EMTN programme. The satisfactory liquidity position is reflected in the 'F3' Short-term IDR of the company. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Group EBIT margin declining to below 5.5% (FY14: 7.2%) due to continued pressures in GM and accelerated structural shift into food retail - FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x (FY14: 3.3x) - Lease adjusted net debt/FFO above 4.0x (FY14: 3.4x) - Negative FCF margin (as defined by Fitch post capex and dividends) due to adverse developments in working capital, investment requirements and shareholder returns (FY14: 1.1%) Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - Stabilisation of EBIT margin above 7% due to recovery in market share in GM on a sustained basis together with cost base improvements - FFO fixed charge cover sustained at or above 3.5x - FFO adjusted net leverage below 3.0x 